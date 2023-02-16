 Skip to content
(WMCTV)   Good news everybody. The cops left in Memphis' specialized Scorpions unit that's been disbanded are being assigned to other specialized units. So, problem solved
    February  
23 Comments     (+0 »)
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
ONCE AND FOR ALL!!!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What - you expected there to be consequences?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Those guys were getting a bit old for spandex pants and screaming guitars anyways.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And we just found out what happened to the two deputies who joined in. Five days suspension, already served.

And since they already served administrative punishment, they are pretty much protected from criminal charges.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's hard to not think too much on how much of America is absolute garbage. Depressing, really.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WTF, subby? They've served their time, and they will be back to murdering black people shortly
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully it's the TURTLE or FROG unit.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
F*ck cops. ACAB.

And f*ck Cruiser 12. Damn pig.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fixed forever.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Those guys were getting a bit old for spandex pants and screaming guitars anyways.


One is never too old for screaming guitars. I will,however,concede on the spandex.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Memphis police needed more funding for their specialized SCORPION street gang. Now that it's been disbanded, Memphis police need more funding to make up for the loss.

The solution is always more money for police
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They got the worst punishment a cop is likely to ever face!

A strongly worded letter and forced to get another job in a slightly different place!

The horror!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe citizens need to start forming special units to go after bad cops outside the legal channels.
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Maybe citizens need to start forming special units to go after bad cops outside the legal channels.


We can call the unit The Human Centipedes.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Memphis police needed more funding for their specialized SCORPION street gang. Now that it's been disbanded, Memphis police need more funding to make up for the loss.

The solution is always more money for police


So Demolition Man, except instead of all restaurants are now Taco Bell, all government services are now the police?

*shudder*
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: One is never too old for screaming guitars. I will,however,concede on the spandex.

Oldest rocker in town - Heavy Metal Nonno
Youtube P-YZPA9Iyvs
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

erik-k: TofuTheAlmighty: Memphis police needed more funding for their specialized SCORPION street gang. Now that it's been disbanded, Memphis police need more funding to make up for the loss.

The solution is always more money for police

So Demolition Man, except instead of all restaurants are now Taco Bell, all government services are now the police?

*shudder*


Well that puts a dark twist on "Don't stand so close to me"
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Just Us, Served"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Scorpion unit is so dumb.  It's like our cops are 10 year-olds.

It reminds me of this episode:  A criminal gang, known as the Scorpions, robs the patrons of a small desert casino in souped-up armored go-carts, till a seniors couple hires the A-Team. Acting as bait, Face and Hannibal work out how it's done, with an employee 'tipping' the crucial shortcut. But they're too heavily armed to take on mere citizens, and after some research by Tawnia it becomes clear their real purpose concerns their imprisoned former leader Driscoll before he can testify in a lea deal, and the A-Team comes up with a counter-plan.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One no knock warrant later....
 
pueblonative
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

koder: Hopefully it's the TURTLE or FROG unit.


Crime fighting turtles, that's just silly
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Scorpion unit is so dumb.  It's like our cops are 10 year-olds.

It reminds me of this episode:  A criminal gang, known as the Scorpions, robs the patrons of a small desert casino in souped-up armored go-carts, till a seniors couple hires the A-Team. Acting as bait, Face and Hannibal work out how it's done, with an employee 'tipping' the crucial shortcut. But they're too heavily armed to take on mere citizens, and after some research by Tawnia it becomes clear their real purpose concerns their imprisoned former leader Driscoll before he can testify in a lea deal, and the A-Team comes up with a counter-plan.


West Memphis and the Suburbs of Shelby County, including Memphis, Bartlett, Millington, Germantown and Collierville all use comically villainous symbols for their SWAT and special tactical teams.

westmemphisar.govView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


That's not even counting the number of overtly fascist ideological symbols you see being used by police departments in the area
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Rapmaster2000: Scorpion unit is so dumb.  It's like our cops are 10 year-olds.

It reminds me of this episode:  A criminal gang, known as the Scorpions, robs the patrons of a small desert casino in souped-up armored go-carts, till a seniors couple hires the A-Team. Acting as bait, Face and Hannibal work out how it's done, with an employee 'tipping' the crucial shortcut. But they're too heavily armed to take on mere citizens, and after some research by Tawnia it becomes clear their real purpose concerns their imprisoned former leader Driscoll before he can testify in a lea deal, and the A-Team comes up with a counter-plan.

West Memphis and the Suburbs of Shelby County, including Memphis, Bartlett, Millington, Germantown and Collierville all use comically villainous symbols for their SWAT and special tactical teams.

[westmemphisar.gov image 850x850]
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 220x229]

That's not even counting the number of overtly fascist ideological symbols you see being used by police departments in the area


To be in the room:  "One cobra is cool, but what if we put TWO cobras on the logo.  That would be double the cool!"
 
