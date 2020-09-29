 Skip to content
(CNN)   New reports reveal that a D.C. police officer shared inside info with the Proud Boys in the lead-up to January 6   (cnn.com) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Where's my fainting couch?

monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can't leave your boys hanging
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait till we found out the FBI helped them too. We already know they deliberately looked the other way. And Gaetz is a good preview for the consequences that they will face.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those who work forces, etc.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

monsatano: Can't leave your boys hanging


Oh, but we should.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now they can share a cell.
 
blackminded
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"A" police officer.

/undoubtedly a rogue staffer
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lamond was placed on administrative leave by the Metropolitan Police Department in February 2022, and was still on leave as of December 2022.

LOL they're still paying him.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is my shocked face

: \
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You mean like every other incident involving them since 2013?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Lamond was placed on administrative leave by the Metropolitan Police Department in February 2022, and was still on leave as of December 2022.

LOL they're still paying him.


He's like the Bobby Bonilla of cops.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They're the same picture.
 
kindms
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ham Sandvich: Some All of those who work forces, etc.


ive updated the lyrics for Zach
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This was blatantly obvious at the time. There are more of these guys. Book it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let me guess, that cop is getting punished with a 3-week paid vacation?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

monsatano: Can't leave your boys hanging


danvon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
kpaxoid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is this linked to any of the suicides?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: This was blatantly obvious at the time. There are more of these guys. Book it.


The dead giveaway was that the Capitol police had 2,500 units max on hand and roughly 500 showed up. And many were told just to take the day off at the behest of farking Kash Patel and Michael Flynn's brother who were just recently installed to make this insurrection happen
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Racist traitor law enforcement in the US? the heck you say
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just a friendly reminder that White Nationalism, Religious Extremism, and Far-Right Organizations have thoroughly infiltrated the entire framework of Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement in the United States over the past 30 years - from the moment of induction training to the people that speak for them in the media - and no one has seen this as a problem.

It's not one rotten apple. It's a whole insect-ridden orchard rotting out there.

Multiple states have even been sued by people fired from departments for extremist ties, successfully, for terminating them "unfairly"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Let me guess, that cop is getting punished with a 3-week paid vacation?


Looks like it has been at least a 10 month vacation.

You have to understand just how hard his job is. It's like, really hard.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're just a drinking/social club, he was probably giving them intel on the best happy hour prices.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blackminded: "A" police officer.

/undoubtedly a rogue staffer


Just a few bad apples.

In every department across America adds up to a lot of bad apples
 
