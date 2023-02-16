 Skip to content
(NBC News)   No you may not jerk off in court, Jerkoff
11
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can put it in the hands of your attorneys, but it will never stand up in court.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insert hilarious pro bono joke here
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carroll's lawyers first asked Trump to turn over a sample of his DNAin January 2020 to see whether his genetic material was on a dress she said she wore during the alleged encounter.
Trump's attorneys repeatedly rejected the requests, arguing in court filings that Carroll had "not demonstrated a reasonable basis for such an intrusive request."
"Further, the request is highly prejudicial given chain of custody concerns and violates defendant's privacy rights, which are especially sensitive given that he is a former president," Trump lawyer Alina Habba contended last year.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrowly avoiding a "If the jizz is unfit, you must acquit!"
 
starsrift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait, so if the genetic material that stained the dress wasn't sperm, uh... what? Trump was bleeding from his whatever?
 
dracos31
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Insert hilarious pro bono joke here


Insert witty pun response here.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Insert hilarious pro bono joke here


As you wish
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Further, the request is highly prejudicial given chain of custody concerns and violates defendant's privacy rights, which are especially sensitive given that he is a former president," Trump lawyer Alina Habba contended last year.

Is this to mean Trump's jerked off on the clothes of many people?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Same rule applies in movie theaters!
Who knew!
Let's all go to the Lobby: Adult Swim Style 1080p Uncensored [ATHFCMFFT]
Youtube i5pb8a6SrLA

Remember: Indecent exposure is a Class 2 felony....
 
Pert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: You can put it in the hands of your attorneys, but it will never stand up in court.


I gave him five years but he only took ten minutes...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Judge: My comment was obiter dicta.

Trump: Oh, but I didn't dick her or anyone else!
 
