(MSN)   Minnesota shuts down a "student loan forgiveness" company on the grounds that they were charging exorbitant fees to do things people could have gone online and done themselves at the Dept of Ed website for free   (msn.com) divider line
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Big government interfering with the free market. Sad.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All i had to do was get an approval from Soc. Sec. for disability (2 wrecked knees) and they discharged my student loan debt free of charge, otherwise it was going to cost me $750.  Lol (in ohio)
 
jmr61
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good. I volunteer helping recovering people to get back on their feet financially and do this for them all the time. There's nothing to it to apply and of course it's free.  Scam companies like this, and their owners, should be prosecuted, fined, banned from the market and jailed.
 
