(Guardian)   19 out of every 20 homicides in the US are NOT committed by the Police   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Fail, Homicide, Public health, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mass shooting, Crime, Murder, Law  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
1 hour ago  
That's self reported, though, right? It's like how Mounties would just disappear indigenous people out in the woods. We have to figure American police are killing people and dumping bodies, too.

Good morning, btw.
 
NephilimNexus
1 hour ago  
The supreme court justices who came up with the idea of "qualified immunity" will go down in history as America's greatest spree killers; the bloody rampage that they have unleashed began in 1967 and has been continuing non-stop ever since.
 
Nana's Vibrator
1 hour ago  
But there have only been 32,000 police homicides since 1980.  That's not even enough to fill up a baseball stadium.  And I think we can all agree that baseball is a great American sport.  Ted Williams was a great baseball player and a great American.  And who loves America?  Everyone who is amazing and loves American beer and weird expensive energy drinks in oddly narrow cans.
 
AurizenDarkstar
1 hour ago  

Basically, we've returned to where policing was prior to Serpico finding so much police brutality and criminality in the 1970's in NYC alone.

Hell, there's still cops that wish that Serpico had been killed (a fellow officer, mind you) than for him to have blown open how dirty cops were at that point.  Now there's no one who will deal with policing becoming a mix of gang and para-military units, and many who think that the police should be even more brutal.

Things will only get worse at this point.
 
bigfatbuddhist
1 hour ago  
Getting away with murder is easy.  But, you should choose a murder weapon that will give you a head start on that insanity defense if you get caught. I recommend beating someone to death with a fifty pound sack of powdered gravy or stabbing them to death with a frozen duck.  Also, lead slugs are easily traced using ballistics. Make your own ammunition using peanuts instead of slugs. Not only will it confound ballistics experts, but, if an elephant wanders by, he might eat the evidence. If neither of those things happens, you can still use it in your insanity defense.  Most murder victims knew their killers so, if you have to commit murder, kill someone you've never seen before. There's less chance of getting caught and you get to meet new people.

Finally, if you poison someone out of revenge, make sure the poison is not so fast acting that the victim dies in the middle of your gloat monologue.
 
SecondaryControl
1 hour ago  
...and that's based on the official, mandated, cop-shooting-people data base, right?

/That doesn't exist.
 
Albert911emt
1 hour ago  
At least cops are maintaining their quota so they can receive their monthly bonuses on time.

\the bright side, i sees it.
 
montreal_medic
1 hour ago  

Don't forget to learn CPR. That way, if someone happens by mid murder, you can point at them and say "you! Go call 911! Get an AED!" And look like a helpful rescuer. Explains any pesky fingerprints and blood too....
 
YixilTesiphon
1 hour ago  

The Floyd protests also showed that municipal police departments don't answer to municipal governments. It's a worrisome situation. I think we need police, but they should have strict conduct and performance standards.
 
indylaw
1 hour ago  
Nobody reports all the times that cops DON'T murder someone. Makes you think.
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  
It's more. But they are not classified as homicide because reasons.
 
palelizard
1 hour ago  

This is all great advice except the last bit. A true expert knows to begin their monologue before the poison starts, as well as how to tailor the monologue in a Columbo style reveal "...and that's why I poisoned you" exactly as the poison starts to take effect. Learn your victim's weight and medical tolerances--a lot of those things skew based on size, and you really should be taking the time to bespoke your murders. Overkill is so gauche.
 
bigfatbuddhist
1 hour ago  

And, you could resuscitate the victim and just kill him later.  Kind of a morbid form of Munchausen Syndrome...
 
odinsposse
1 hour ago  
Wikipedia says there are about 800,000 police officers in America, making them 0.2% of the population.
 
HotWingConspiracy
1 hour ago  
Their job is really hard you guys. Like, really hard.
 
bigfatbuddhist
1 hour ago  

Know any carnival weight-guessers that do freelance work?
 
Private_Citizen
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We have a sizable military force occupying our cities and towns. They do not answer to either civilians or the US military, and they are largely immune from prosecution in the courts. They routinely lie, steal, rape, and kill.
And it's getting worse.
 
MythDragon
55 minutes ago  
You have to consider that although 1 in 20 killings are done by the cops, some of those killings are justified. So that skews those numbers a bit. Sure cops give purposefully conflicting orders when there are a bunch of cops with guns drawn on an unarmed person. Sure cops execute a person for "reaching for a weapon" when he was just absent minded lying scratching his stomach. Yeah, okay, sometimes cops shoot a guy who is laying down in the street with his arms raised or is on all fours in the hallway of a hotel with no weapon in sight. Of course cops sometimes, occasionally, shoot a guy with severe depression who is just sitting on his front porch with a knife in his hand. And I agree that every so often the cops will bust down the door of the wrong house and just start blasting the innocent people inside.

When you clump all that together, of course it looks bad. But what you cop-haters don't seem to get, is that in a few of those cases, the person *really is* a threat and actually is reaching for a gun. So that while 1 in 20 killings is done by a cop, 1 in 20 of *those* killings are completely justified. What is a cop supposed to do?  Not defend themself just because the other 19 people didn't deserve to be killed? And besides many of those people have smoked marijuana at some point or stole something from a store back when they were a teenager. Is it really worth getting that upset when the cops kill someone who did six months in jail in 2003 because they got drunk and got in a bad fight? Sure they might have "turned their life around" these past 20 years, but once a criminal, always a criminal I say.

/dude, seriously, this is satire. No matter how many times I think a post is so over the top that no one would possibly believe it, someone believes it. So here is my mandatory disclaimer
 
smokewon
55 minutes ago  
"an estimated"
"at least"

Real numbers please. At least be proud of your serial killings like the other sociopaths.
 
SpectroBoy
50 minutes ago  
In before the bootlicker brigade.

Some preemption

* Thin blue line!
* Who else are you going to call?
* You don't understand!
* See how dangerous it is?
* Putting their lives on the line!
 
Call the Guy
48 minutes ago  
As a country, one of our defining characteristics is our complete lack of ability to keep track of anything. Every govt info system we have is a cobbled together, hand-wavy snarl of inconsistent, meaningless detail that somehow misses out all the vitals

So don't ask the cops how many they shoot and don't ask the generals where the trillions went because they honestly don't know on purpose
 
SpectroBoy
47 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size



... and in the US the high school diploma can be based on getting all Cs in remedial classes.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
45 minutes ago  

Why would American police bother?

Hiding bodies is for criminals would be charged if the homicide was discovered.

Most American police are almost never charged with murder after killing someone.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
45 minutes ago  
It's a big country with a lot of shiatty people and more guns than people so yeah there's going to  be a lot of pd shootings, most justified. It's part of the larger culture of racism, drugs, mass incarceration we're really good at.
 
SpectroBoy
44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



This is what some police actually get trained on.

Yes, really.

The police are NOT your friends. They are enemy combatants trained to kill without hesitation or remorse.
Like fat stupid terminators.
 
Private_Citizen
44 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
44 minutes ago  

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
44 minutes ago  

indylaw: Nobody reports all the times that cops DON'T murder someone. Makes you think.


I am not a cop, but I ALWAYS didn't murder someone.
 
akallen404
43 minutes ago  

The Floyd protests also showed that municipal police departments don't answer to municipal governments. It's a worrisome situation. I think we need police, but they should have strict conduct and performance standards.


This being America, they will eventually solve that problem by creating a large, centralized Federal Police program, answering directly to the Justice Department (and therefore the President) to standardize training and accountability, weed out corruption, and give law enforcement powerful new tools to keep our streets safe.

And no matter how bad it is, we will take immense comfort in reminding ourselves that we are still freer than North Korea.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
40 minutes ago  

... and in the US the high school diploma can be based on getting all Cs in remedial classes.


Hate to tell ya that's BS. Maybe with military experience as a veteran you could still slide in with just a highschool diploma in some small department in Alabama or something. Two year degree min in most departments, usually 4 in states that don't suck. If you want to advance, say be a Lt, masters degree these days and the testing is like studying for the bar. But Europe is better at everything.
 
SpectroBoy
38 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: It's a big country with a lot of shiatty people and more guns than people so yeah there's going to  be a lot of pd shootings, most justified. It's part of the larger culture of racism, drugs, mass incarceration we're really good at.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

linky linky ---->  List of unarmed African Americans killed by police in the USA

Here is just a SHORT sampling of the VERY LONG list.

Those UNARMED 4,10, 12, 13 year old must have been VERY dangerous
to make their KILLING BY POLICE "justified".

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



Go lick boots somewhere else.
 
kmgenesis23
38 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Wikipedia says there are about 800,000 police officers in America, making them 0.2% of the population.


Bet ya can't find any other profession whose members are responsible for as many homicides.
 
akallen404
37 minutes ago  

Reefa: "They are the key to my ascension to the throne! Why would I abandon them?!"

Londo: "Because I'm asking you too. Because your loyalty to your people should be greater than your ambition. And because I have poisoned your drink."

Reefa: O_o
 
SpectroBoy
36 minutes ago  

To be fair, pizza drivers aren't pants wetting cowards on power trips.
Also


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muso
34 minutes ago  
THE POLICE - Murder By Numbers (Lyric Video)
Youtube phNGWvoQys4
 
Marcus Aurelius
33 minutes ago  
Let's do theft next.  The cops steal more money than anyone else, by far.
 
MattytheMouse
33 minutes ago  

I'mma stop you there, 'cause none of them are justified. That's not how our justice system is supposed to work. You're innocent until proven guilty, and cops are not supposed to be judge, jury, and executioner.

It's also worth a reminder, that these shootings are uniquely an American thing. Our cops regularly kill more of their citizens than cops in most other countries - including countries we'd ordinarily consider dictatorial police states. Like, there's only half a dozen countries that have us beat, and their places like Syria and Venezuela.

And like, despite the fact that countries like Australia don't have their cops killing people numbering in the thousands, their crime isn't measurably worse than ours. So again: these shootings are not justified.
 
SpectroBoy
33 minutes ago  

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
33 minutes ago  

Bet ya can't find any other profession whose members are responsible for as many homicides.


Prison guards?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
32 minutes ago  

Go lick boots somewhere else.


You posted a link of unarmed killings, in a country where a thousand+ are killed yearly, so by the numbers most are justified. I'm not saying it's a good thing. I'm saying the root problems are the issue.
 
palelizard
32 minutes ago  

Know any carnival weight-guessers that do freelance work?


Not since I took your advice about strangers.
 
MattytheMouse
31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Let's do theft next.  The cops steal more money than anyone else, by far.


It's like I keep saying: cops are a state sponsored gang.
 
SpectroBoy
31 minutes ago  

I'mma stop you there, 'cause none of them are justified. That's not how our justice system is supposed to work. You're innocent until proven guilty, and cops are not supposed to be judge, jury, and executioner.

It's also worth a reminder, that these shootings are uniquely an American thing. Our cops regularly kill more of their citizens than cops in most other countries - including countries we'd ordinarily consider dictatorial police states. Like, there's only half a dozen countries that have us beat, and their places like Syria and Venezuela.

And like, despite the fact that countries like Australia don't have their cops killing people numbering in the thousands, their crime isn't measurably worse than ours. So again: these shootings are not justified.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse
30 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Like, there's only half a dozen countries that have us beat, and their


Ugh... it's too early for this.
 
Lady J
29 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: It's a big country with a lot of shiatty people and more guns than people so yeah there's going to  be a lot of pd shootings, most justified. It's part of the larger culture of racism, drugs, mass incarceration we're really good at.


so you're saying, americans deserve it
 
SpectroBoy
29 minutes ago  

Go lick boots somewhere else.

You posted a link of unarmed killings, in a country where a thousand+ are killed yearly, so by the numbers most are justified. I'm not saying it's a good thing. I'm saying the root problems are the issue.


I do not believe most are justified.

Citation needed.

For example, the guy with no legs and in a wheelchair did have a knife, but to a sane moral person the killing was still not justified. I am using the colloquial meaning of justified, not the cop definition of "He made us afraid".

It might have been "legal for cops" but that is not the same thing.

Other countries do not have this problem.
 
SpectroBoy
28 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: You posted a link of unarmed killings, in a country where a thousand+ are killed yearly, so by the numbers most are justified. I'm not saying it's a good thing. I'm saying the root problems are the issue.



By the way.,...   did you actually click the wiki link and see how long that list is?

It have to admit that even as pessimistic as I am I was shocked by the length of the list.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
26 minutes ago  

And like, despite the fact that countries like Australia don't have their cops killing people numbering in the thousands, their crime isn't measurably worse than ours. So again: these shootings are not justified.


Gonna have to disagree with you. We created a massive culture of violence. Most from the war on drugs. There are legitimate cases to take a life as a result.
 
Private_Citizen
26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Let's do theft next.  The cops steal more money than anyone else, by far.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister
25 minutes ago  

Good morning, btw.


The headline/admitted value: 1 in 20 homicides are caused by cops.

The facts: due to direct cause or indirect action/inaction, 15 in 20 homicides caused by cops.
 
