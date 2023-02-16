 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Alabama isn't a good state for a Black anything to find themselves in   (foxnews.com) divider line
5
    More: Sad, United States, Alabama, Helicopter, Car, Death, Derailment, Law, Redstone Arsenal  
•       •       •

137 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2023 at 2:35 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alabama....have they releaseed any good music lately?
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Big Black Hawk is the top porn search in Alabama.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A Black Hawk crashed? Are they gonna send in a bunch of marines and rangers to shoot hundreds of the locals?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: A Black Hawk crashed? Are they gonna send in a bunch of marines and rangers to shoot hundreds of the locals?


They're going to send local cops to kill the helicopter.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dang that's worse than crashing in Mogadishu
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.