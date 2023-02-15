 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   It's another Wednesday in America   (cnn.com) divider line
47
    More: News  
•       •       •

906 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2023 at 11:05 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No way to prevent this," says only nation where this happens more than once daily
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....hell, for that matter, how many other nations are there where this happens more than twice annually?

/however many there are, this happens in the US more times in one week than it does per year in all other "more than twice annually" nations combined
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently this is in the same mall where 23 people were killed in a Walmart in 2019.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are my scanner warriors? I need to know what exactly didn't happen ...
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I had two way better headlines.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Tragically Hip - Yawning Or Snarling
Youtube 1I8t34uHCLo
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Has anyone suggested adding more guns yet? Maybe the problem is we don't have enough guns.
 
full8me
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Has anyone suggested adding more guns yet? Maybe the problem is we don't have enough guns.


and prayer.  clearly we don't have enough religion either.  Certainly more armed christians will stop this.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
♫ Out in the West Texas town of El Paso /  Mass shootings happen at shopping malls  ♫
 
pacified
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Since we can't ban guns, time to castrate men.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hold on, what? CNN has started adding a sign-up wall?  I know how to bypass it, just curious if I somehow missed this in the past somehow, or if it's new.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This was Texas, so there were probably 5 or 6 gun-totin' patriots who stopped the bad guy, right?  That's why we have so many guns, to stop the bad guys, right?
 
dp3 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Investigators preliminarily believe the shooting took place around the mall's food court, Gomez said.

At this point, we can't even tell if it's just self-satire. Waiting for details about how many inches of lift their truck had.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This isn't news.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Another asshole in El Paso.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's happening so often there's nothing fresh to say that wasnt already said yesterday, or the day before about seperate, other mass shooting.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that there were that many people in a mall to be shot.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dp3: Investigators preliminarily believe the shooting took place around the mall's food court, Gomez said.

At this point, we can't even tell if it's just self-satire. Waiting for details about how many inches of lift their truck had.


It's El Paso.  My money is on low riders.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Aquapope: This was Texas, so there were probably 5 or 6 gun-totin' patriots who stopped the bad guy, right?  That's why we have so many guns, to stop the bad guys, right?


Then folks say why would you need a gun at Walmart. Coincidentally, I did my CCW renewal paperwork today. I don't carry often, but I want to keep legal if I choose to.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We are well on our way to "Its another 4:43PM in America"
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shocking that WW3 is so horrific.
c.ndtvimg.comView Full Size

Oh wait...
 
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Aquapope: This was Texas, so there were probably 5 or 6 gun-totin' patriots who stopped the bad guy, right?  That's why we have so many guns, to stop the bad guys, right?


well its a mall so they probably had a strict, 'no guns allowed' rule that everybody followed


except for you know, the shooter.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Aquapope: This was Texas, so there were probably 5 or 6 gun-totin' patriots who stopped the bad guy, right?  That's why we have so many guns, to stop the bad guys, right?

Then folks say why would you need a gun at Walmart. Coincidentally, I did my CCW renewal paperwork today. I don't carry often, but I want to keep legal if I choose to.


Oh my god STOP
Destroy the gun
Ban guns already
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That pic of those cops rocking up in full camo tactical gear is hilarious...

media.cnn.comView Full Size


What a bunch of losers.
 
zbtop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm curious, why do Police wear camo and military unis these days? All the officers pictured in the article are dressed like they could be trucking it out near Bakhmut to fight Wagner in the trenches of the new Eastern Front with some comparatively gucci kit, not driving a couple miles across town to a suburban mall.

It's doesn't sound like they're having to sneak through backfields and infiltrate through walls to breach and clear a position, from the article thus far it sounds like they took a couple people into custody with relatively little fuss. Even with the 2019 shooting the dude just straight up called the cops and gave himself up.

Not that I'm otherwise criticizing the response here, but the presentation of law enforcement to the public in general in such militarized form comes off as both cosplay-ey and exactly the kind of thing that drives the notoriety and infamy many mass shooters crave. Though in this case it sounds like it's probably a food court gang shootout.
 
zbtop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: That pic of those cops rocking up in full camo tactical gear is hilarious...

[media.cnn.com image 850x478]

What a bunch of losers.


ninjad
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

King Something: ....hell, for that matter, how many other nations are there where this happens more than twice annually?

/however many there are, this happens in the US more times in one week than it does per year in all other "more than twice annually" nations combined


America has a shiathead problem.  Has for awhile now.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 400x294]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: That pic of those cops rocking up in full camo tactical gear is hilarious...

[media.cnn.com image 850x478]

What a bunch of losers.


I don't see anyone.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Aquapope: This was Texas, so there were probably 5 or 6 gun-totin' patriots who stopped the bad guy, right?  That's why we have so many guns, to stop the bad guys, right?


It's El Paso, which is culturally more like New Mexico than the insanity of the rest of Texas.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zbtop: I'm curious, why do Police wear camo and military unis these days? All the officers pictured in the article are dressed like they could be trucking it out near Bakhmut to fight Wagner in the trenches of the new Eastern Front with some comparatively gucci kit, not driving a couple miles across town to a suburban mall.

It's doesn't sound like they're having to sneak through backfields and infiltrate through walls to breach and clear a position, from the article thus far it sounds like they took a couple people into custody with relatively little fuss. Even with the 2019 shooting the dude just straight up called the cops and gave himself up.

Not that I'm otherwise criticizing the response here, but the presentation of law enforcement to the public in general in such militarized form comes off as both cosplay-ey and exactly the kind of thing that drives the notoriety and infamy many mass shooters crave. Though in this case it sounds like it's probably a food court gang shootout.


They buy surplus military gear.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: That pic of those cops rocking up in full camo tactical gear is hilarious...

[media.cnn.com image 850x478]

What a bunch of losers.


He might have been hiding out in The Rain Forest Cafe!
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: knbwhite: Aquapope: This was Texas, so there were probably 5 or 6 gun-totin' patriots who stopped the bad guy, right?  That's why we have so many guns, to stop the bad guys, right?

Then folks say why would you need a gun at Walmart. Coincidentally, I did my CCW renewal paperwork today. I don't carry often, but I want to keep legal if I choose to.

Oh my god STOP
Destroy the gun
Ban guns already


Relax, he's lying. They don't let wife beaters or child molesters have permits.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: knbwhite: Aquapope: This was Texas, so there were probably 5 or 6 gun-totin' patriots who stopped the bad guy, right?  That's why we have so many guns, to stop the bad guys, right?

Then folks say why would you need a gun at Walmart. Coincidentally, I did my CCW renewal paperwork today. I don't carry often, but I want to keep legal if I choose to.

Oh my god STOP
Destroy the gun
Ban guns already


I've got more than one, and nobody's getting them. I won't use them for bad because I know firsthand the damage a senseless gun murder can do to a family.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The breaking bad finale was called Felina
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
uploads.disquscdn.comView Full Size
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Apparently this is in the same mall where 23 people were killed in a Walmart in 2019.


Yea it is. This is our town, our home. This has got to stop!!!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's why I never tell them my salsa is from New York city.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Friendly translation for our non-native-Spanish speaking Farkers: "El Paso" is Spanish for "The Paso".
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: That's why I never tell them my salsa is from New York city.


That's Pace Picante, asshole.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: KarmicDisaster: Apparently this is in the same mall where 23 people were killed in a Walmart in 2019.

Yea it is. This is our town, our home. This has got to stop!!!


Yes it is! And yes it does!!!

/El Pasoan
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jso2897: moothemagiccow: knbwhite: Aquapope: This was Texas, so there were probably 5 or 6 gun-totin' patriots who stopped the bad guy, right?  That's why we have so many guns, to stop the bad guys, right?

Then folks say why would you need a gun at Walmart. Coincidentally, I did my CCW renewal paperwork today. I don't carry often, but I want to keep legal if I choose to.

Oh my god STOP
Destroy the gun
Ban guns already

Relax, he's lying. They don't let wife beaters or child molesters have permits.


Speaking from experience?
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait, wasn't yesterday...

David Bowie - Valentine's Day (Video)
Youtube S4R8HTIgHUU
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.