(WNDU South Bend)   Hey, let's steal the catalytic converter from this car without an apparent driver   (wndu.com) divider line
30
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still got the cat
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oops!
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing of value was lost.  Too bad she didn't get all four of them.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet "oh fark oh fark oh fark" was running through his mind right before the tire did.

To fark around is human. To find out is divine.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes people say, "Why is the news all doom & gloom?  Why can't it make you feel good once in a while?"  That's when you point them here.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She stopped immediately, leaving the suspect on the ground after running him over."

Women drivers.  A man would have gone back and forth a couple of times to try and figure out what that noise was.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had bowel movements worth more to humanity than catalytic converter thieves.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A four person crew to steal catalytic converters? That's a waste of criminals. Why not make two teams of two each and collect more booty per hour?  These criminals need to get organized.

/right Rico?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG! This is terrible! I hope the Excursion is OK.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The accomplices should be charged with felony murder
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Had my cat stolen a couple of years ago.

So, good.
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: Had my cat stolen a couple of years ago.

So, good.


it's rampant in my neighborhood, I'm literally just waiting for it to happen so I can just pay $200 for a straight pipe to be put in my truck so they'll leave me alone.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Palmdale is in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles."

High fives to that newspaper. I hate having to search around on a website to figure out what farking Palmville or Portland, USA the article is from.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No hero tag for the driver, Subby?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Palmdale is LA County, so the driver is lucky she isn't looking at capital nurse charges.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Pretty sure Palmdale is LA County, so the driver is lucky she isn't looking at capital nurse charges.


farking autocorrect.

Capital murder.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The accomplices should be charged with felony murder


I would love to see that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

another one of them: Nothing of value was lost.  Too bad she didn't get all four of them.


I'm tired of people making jokes about about a someone dying. You think it's funny, but it really leaves a person feeling flat. You think  taking a person's life is a fair trade just  for causing a few thousand dollars worth of damage by stealing the catalytic converter? It's exhausting. You really ought to tread more lightly in these kind of threads.
I mean back up and think for a minute. There is no way to reverse the taking of this guy's life. He might have had a bumpy life, but that doesn't warrant his death.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The accomplices should be charged with felony murder


Hmm, under most felony murder laws, being an accomplice in a case where one of your team gets killed you can be on the hook. Now it's a matter of getting a DA and judge that agrees.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
'Local' news has scene photos and better details
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

another one of them: Nothing of value was lost.  Too bad she didn't get all four of them.


Resident of Portland,OR here.  It's really hard for me to muster up much sympathy for catalytic converter thieves/tweakers....
 
blodyholy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Driver took a cat nap; thief took a dirt nap.
 
acouvis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: OMG! This is terrible! I hope the Excursion is OK.


Is there a Go Fund Me for the vehicle to get a car wash yet?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sub Human: A four person crew to steal catalytic converters? That's a waste of criminals. Why not make two teams of two each and collect more booty per hour?  These criminals need to get organized.

/right Rico?


Lookouts are very important.

Though in this case, they needed a 'look in'.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: 'Local' news has scene photos and better details


Nice, that's a jacked/lifted Excursion. Makes it easier for thieves to get right under it for the cutting and stealing.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: another one of them: Nothing of value was lost.  Too bad she didn't get all four of them.

I'm tired of people making jokes about about a someone dying. You think it's funny, but it really leaves a person feeling flat. You think  taking a person's life is a fair trade just  for causing a few thousand dollars worth of damage by stealing the catalytic converter? It's exhausting. You really ought to tread more lightly in these kind of threads.
I mean back up and think for a minute. There is no way to reverse the taking of this guy's life. He might have had a bumpy life, but that doesn't warrant his death.


I think I get what you're driving at.
 
gas giant
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least the thief was considerate enough to crawl under the heaviest vehicle they could find.
Saved a lot of time and money for everyone right there.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The accomplices should be charged with felony murder


I don't think that applies here because the killing itself was only death by misadventure, not homicide.
 
