 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Looking forward to using your tax refund to help offset the rising cost of inflation? Well, look no more. No, I'm serious - don't expect it to help with your current financial woes   (nbcnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Murica, Internal Revenue Service, Tax, Economy, Income tax, Economics, Income, refund season, Time  
•       •       •

341 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Feb 2023 at 12:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not expecting a COLA increase either. Such is the serfdom of the U.S. populace.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If you're looking forward to a tax refund, then overpay more throughout the year.
 
6nome
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

casey17: I'm not expecting a COLA increase either. Such is the serfdom of the U.S. populace.


If you want a Cola increase try coke. Pepsi is shiat.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What tax refund?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought it stopped inflating
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Eventually the average American is going to get tired of all this shiat and start pushing back.

Lol, who am I kidding.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you're owed a refund, best to get it in hand before the artificial debt-limit shutdown.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What tax refund?


You can always file 0.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What tax refund?


You don't remember being so unsure about your ability to tuck away enough money to cover a tax bill that you had to give the government an interest free loan to ensure your taxes would be paid on time without great hardship?
 
Thingster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Eventually the average American is going to get tired of all this shiat and start pushing back.

Lol, who am I kidding.


Things will have to get uncomfortable enough now, that the results of doing something big isn't that much more uncomfortable.

That's not going to happen, and if it does it will be a regional thing that gets put across the news as a small rebellion/terrorism put down by the government to protect the people from the terrorists because ooga booga *danger*.

We're too well fed, entertained, and don't have news outlets on our side.
 
Thingster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Gyrfalcon: What tax refund?

You don't remember being so unsure about your ability to tuck away enough money to cover a tax bill that you had to give the government an interest free loan to ensure your taxes would be paid on time without great hardship?


And since Clinton, you can't withhold $0 and pay in full or even under withhold more than a certain amount.  There's a penalty for both that makes it not worth it for almost everyone.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Gyrfalcon: What tax refund?

You don't remember being so unsure about your ability to tuck away enough money to cover a tax bill that you had to give the government an interest free loan to ensure your taxes would be paid on time without great hardship?


I never tuck anything away, I let that dick swing
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What tax refund? I have a sole proprietorship. I run my own business. That means that I'm subject to about twice the FICA and whatnot, and none of this is withheld. I'm supposed to file quarterly taxes in advance,since I don't have tax withholding.

I don't do this because I don't make enough money for them to bother to fine me but, every tax time, I have to fork over a good deal of money.

I think I got a refund of about $1.03 last year, due to some COVID thing, which was something new! Money back! Wow! That's nearly enough cash to buy an egg! Wonderful.

>And since Clinton, you can't withhold $0 and pay in full or even under withhold more than a certain amount.

This is almost completely untrue. At my last job working for someone else, I had the boss withhold zero. Taxes were entirely my problem, not his. Yes, the IRS will fine you if you're making significant money that you're not pre-paying as a sole proprietorship. It doesn't so much care if you're an employee-bot working for someone else. As an employee-bot, your life may be miserable but, your taxes will be comically simple.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you don't pay enough in withholdings (to state and / or fed) you pay fines. This year my "fine" for underpaying state was $6.
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: What tax refund? I have a sole proprietorship. I run my own business. That means that I'm subject to about twice the FICA and whatnot, and none of this is withheld. I'm supposed to file quarterly taxes in advance,since I don't have tax withholding.

I don't do this because I don't make enough money for them to bother to fine me but, every tax time, I have to fork over a good deal of money.

I think I got a refund of about $1.03 last year, due to some COVID thing, which was something new! Money back! Wow! That's nearly enough cash to buy an egg! Wonderful.

>And since Clinton, you can't withhold $0 and pay in full or even under withhold more than a certain amount.

This is almost completely untrue. At my last job working for someone else, I had the boss withhold zero. Taxes were entirely my problem, not his. Yes, the IRS will fine you if you're making significant money that you're not pre-paying as a sole proprietorship. It doesn't so much care if you're an employee-bot working for someone else. As an employee-bot, your life may be miserable but, your taxes will be comically simple.


my taxes were "comically simple" only because 2022 was a terrible year for me. ( bad health, under-employment.).  I even qualified for the EITC for the first time....
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ravage: If you don't pay enough in withholdings (to state and / or fed) you pay fines. This year my "fine" for underpaying state was $6.


 biatch, that's a dozen eggs!
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.