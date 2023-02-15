 Skip to content
(WIVB) Hero Buffalo mass shooter: "I'm sorry about what I did." Relative of shooter's victim: "You don't mean any of that shiat. Fark out of here". Hero tag for the victim's relative   (wivb.com) divider line
30
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have fun once you make it to genpop, terrorist.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thus he'll die a virgin

/in prison
//enjoy eating your own shiat you fuqqin' loser
///2 soon?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be better news if ever one of the shooter's relatives said that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once can be an accident.
Twice can be a mistake.
You shoot ten people, son, that's a behavior pattern.
It's too late to say you're sorry, now.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they let that dude that charged at him in court get a piece of 'em.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Once can be an accident.
Twice can be a mistake.
You shoot ten people, son, that's a behavior pattern.
It's too late to say you're sorry, now.


You massacre ten people because they're black? That's a Fox News fixation.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: jso2897: Once can be an accident.
Twice can be a mistake.
You shoot ten people, son, that's a behavior pattern.
It's too late to say you're sorry, now.

You massacre ten people because they're black? That's a Fox News fixation.


A guy named Tex would know.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This was the guy that had his favorite game show host's name on one if his rifles or shotguns or something like that.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That dude is never going to be able to eat an unpackaged meal the rest of his life. Every cup of water coming through the bars is filled with piss and worse. Every food tray. Everything will be covered in sh*t and blood.  This poor f*cker is better off offed.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This isn't a robbery gone wrong or a DUI that killed someone.  He set out to kill people because of hatred and ignorance. Apology not valid.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: This was the guy that had his favorite game show host's name on one if his rifles or shotguns or something like that.


hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: King of Monkeys: This was the guy that had his favorite game show host's name on one if his rifles or shotguns or something like that.

[hollywoodreporter.com image 648x365]


Wrong host...

cdn1.edgedatg.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: It'll be better news if ever one of the shooter's relatives said that.


That guy who murdered his wife's family dressed as santa a few years back was such a shiat his mother testified against him in the divorce proceedings and was also killed by him at that time because she was doing Christmas with the wife's family instead of him.  IIRC
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Texas Gabe: jso2897: Once can be an accident.
Twice can be a mistake.
You shoot ten people, son, that's a behavior pattern.
It's too late to say you're sorry, now.

You massacre ten people because they're black? That's a Fox News fixation.

A guy named Tex would know.


Nice try. Go back to shilling for the GQP.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The entire floor of his cell is a belt sander, and it turns on for 5 seconds at random intervals. Like 3 months, nothing, then whiiirrr, then nothing again for 147 days, two hours, 12 minutes and eleven seconds, then another 5 seconds of whiiirrr. Just out of the blue pain and terror, and never knowing when you're going to lose another patch of skin.

No idea when it's going to happen, sort of like the people you shot, asshole
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Jeebus Saves: Texas Gabe: jso2897: Once can be an accident.
Twice can be a mistake.
You shoot ten people, son, that's a behavior pattern.
It's too late to say you're sorry, now.

You massacre ten people because they're black? That's a Fox News fixation.

A guy named Tex would know.

Nice try. Go back to shilling for the GQP.


Sick burn, dude.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Texas Gabe: Jeebus Saves: Texas Gabe: jso2897: Once can be an accident.
Twice can be a mistake.
You shoot ten people, son, that's a behavior pattern.
It's too late to say you're sorry, now.

You massacre ten people because they're black? That's a Fox News fixation.

A guy named Tex would know.

Nice try. Go back to shilling for the GQP.

Sick burn, dude.


Much better than yours.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

b0rg9: I wish they let that dude that charged at him in court get a piece of 'em.


Sadly they can't in front of witnesses.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Jeebus Saves: Texas Gabe: Jeebus Saves: Texas Gabe: jso2897: Once can be an accident.
Twice can be a mistake.
You shoot ten people, son, that's a behavior pattern.
It's too late to say you're sorry, now.

You massacre ten people because they're black? That's a Fox News fixation.

A guy named Tex would know.

Nice try. Go back to shilling for the GQP.

Sick burn, dude.

Much better than yours.


You're right.  Nice shootin, Tex.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Jeebus Saves: Texas Gabe: Jeebus Saves: Texas Gabe: jso2897: Once can be an accident.
Twice can be a mistake.
You shoot ten people, son, that's a behavior pattern.
It's too late to say you're sorry, now.

You massacre ten people because they're black? That's a Fox News fixation.

A guy named Tex would know.

Nice try. Go back to shilling for the GQP.

Sick burn, dude.

Much better than yours.


Yeah he's just plain sick.
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: King of Monkeys: This was the guy that had his favorite game show host's name on one if his rifles or shotguns or something like that.

[hollywoodreporter.com image 648x365]


WHO DO YOU LOVE?
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There was a time when shooting buffalos was not an issue.

Blowing the brains out of the last white one changed everyone's mind, though.

Progress. There's no stopping it.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: The entire floor of his cell is a belt sander, and it turns on for 5 seconds at random intervals. Like 3 months, nothing, then whiiirrr, then nothing again for 147 days, two hours, 12 minutes and eleven seconds, then another 5 seconds of whiiirrr. Just out of the blue pain and terror, and never knowing when you're going to lose another patch of skin.


I would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Strongbeerrules: There was a time when shooting buffalos was not an issue.

Blowing the brains out of the last white one changed everyone's mind, though.

Progress. There's no stopping it.


The casual genocide of the bison to weaken the tribes that relied on them was accepted by the people of the time because they were ignorant and racist.
Bison are protected now, and that's definitely progress, but they're not buffalo.

Buffalo include several different species and you can still hunt them in some countries. But I don't think they're in North America, let alone in Buffalo, outside of a zoo or something.
 
Fooshards [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Park County ranch owner takes plea, fined in bison slaughter - The Denver Post

Whoops, wrong buffalo murderer

Just another day in America
 
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Strongbeerrules: There was a time when shooting buffalos was not an issue.

Blowing the brains out of the last white one changed everyone's mind, though.

Progress. There's no stopping it.

The casual genocide of the bison to weaken the tribes that relied on them was accepted by the people of the time because they were ignorant and racist.
Bison are protected now, and that's definitely progress, but they're not buffalo.

Buffalo include several different species and you can still hunt them in some countries. But I don't think they're in North America, let alone in Buffalo, outside of a zoo or something.


American Bison, and 'buffalo' are the same animal brah. Over the pass several decades they've been culling the fark out of the ones with cattle genetics to pure the strain out. chances are you have more Neanderthal DNA in you than any random yellowstone buffalo has cattle dna at this point.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't care when he dies. Decades from now or tomorrow, I just don't care. I'm satisfied believing that every day until that day will be awful for him.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'll bet he's going to be very popular with the brothers in short order.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: thus he'll die a virgin

/in prison
//enjoy eating your own shiat you fuqqin' loser
///2 soon?


He'll die a virgin if he is lucky. I don't think that he will be popular guy in prison as there are crimes that disgust even those serving life.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And the thing is, because mass shootings are so relatively common now, he won't even go down in criminal history as "notorious" for the crime itself. He's "just another" mass killer. No distinction, no fame.
 
