(Twitter)   If you and your dog are on the subway, and you get off but your dog doesn't, remember to let go of the leash when the train leaves the station   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Passenger | Let Her Go (Official Video)
Youtube RBumgq5yVrA
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Same goes for elevators. It's usually the pet that gets the worst of it.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
leaving a dog with no ID

Must've left it on the nightstand. I do it all the time.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He was likely testing the train operator to check if he was observant, I'm sure he planned to write a scathing letter to his boss, until he realized his not so cunning plan was about to take a sharp turn. I encounter these kind of morons every day.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm glad the dog is ok.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why the sad tag Subby? The dog is fine.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think jerking off your dog and yourself at the same time the dog wouldn't need a leash.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Or don't tie your dog's leash to yourself.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kudayta: I'm glad the dog is ok.


well, his dad is not
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Or...the dog pushed him off the train.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: Or don't tie your dog's leash to yourself.


Or leave your farking pets at home.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: kudayta: I'm glad the dog is ok.

well, his dad is not


I don't recall the article mentioning the dog's father. What did I miss?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Even if I had never heard of a train or elevator incident involving a leash, I would never physically tie my fate to a dog while traveling on a train or taking the elevator.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did the poor fella keep up for a mile or so?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To be renamed Dunn Living station in his memory.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Never, ever tie an animal's leash to your hand, wrist, or belt.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Did the poor fella keep up for a mile or so?
[Fark user image 425x239]


That had to be the least funny thing I ever saw in a so-called comedy.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Headline should have been "Dog unfortunate victim of natural selection, and why do we not drown morans at birth."

/I miss my dog
//Bin Drinkin, osama
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i thought there would be a video....
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Elmo may want to work on those algorithms a bit more...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Or don't tie your dog's leash to yourself.


I feel the same way about ties and scarfs. You're only one stuck door, one paper shredder, one tree limb shredder, one go-kart wheel, one industrial printing press away from death.
 
12349876
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: leaving a dog with no ID

Must've left it on the nightstand. I do it all the time.


ID is an unusual word to use, but dog tags with at least a name and phone number are common.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

12349876: scottydoesntknow: leaving a dog with no ID

Must've left it on the nightstand. I do it all the time.

ID is an unusual word to use, but dog tags with at least a name and phone number are common.


Maybe the dog has glaucoma and was on the way to the dispensary.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Never, ever tie an animal's leash to your hand, wrist, or belt.


But looping it through my piercings is OK?
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

puffy999: You'd think jerking off your dog and yourself at the same time the dog wouldn't need a leash.


Wait, you think about jerking off your dog and yourself at the same time? What, like for kicks?

I mean, if that's your thing, I guess
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The mechanism at the end of one's arm should clasp and unclasp almost instantaneously with a signal from the CPU. This one must have been fitted with an Intel i6 chip.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Iniamyen: Did the poor fella keep up for a mile or so?
[Fark user image 425x239]

That had to be the least funny thing I ever saw in a so-called comedy.


Ehhh, I'd vote the entirety of the Vegas one personally
 
Penguin Engine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sugarmoobs: puffy999: You'd think jerking off your dog and yourself at the same time the dog wouldn't need a leash.

Wait, you think about jerking off your dog and yourself at the same time? What, like for kicks?

I mean, if that's your thing, I guess


No, more likely for licks.

/Tip the veal
 
DiDGr8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The mechanism at the end of one's arm should clasp and unclasp almost instantaneously with a signal from the CPU. This one must have been fitted with an Intel i6 chip.


The leash was TIED to the owner. The dog was OK. Probably bruised, but much better off than the man.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Poor lil' pooch; probably kept up for the first mile or so -- as fast as his little doggie legs could carry him

/shamelessly stolen
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: Or don't tie your dog's leash to yourself.


yeah learned that lesson the hard way, in relation to horses

/ don't do that
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: Never, ever tie an animal's leash to your hand, wrist, or belt.


At least not fastly. A slip knot at the wrist/belt snug enough to hold long enough to adjust grip, but can pull loose. Same with breakaway collars
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxandgrinch: FormlessOne: Never, ever tie an animal's leash to your hand, wrist, or belt.

But looping it through my piercings is OK?


That's a risk you can gauge for yourself.
 
