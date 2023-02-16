 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   UK watchdog: why are we so worried about Chinese Spy Balloons when the police are voluntary installing Chinese made surveillance cameras everywhere they can all over the country?
12
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should be concerned that so many cameras have been installed across your country, regardless of where the cameras were made.  The USA is probably going to try to catch up.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's different when we decide where the cameras go.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: You should be concerned that so many cameras have been installed across your country, regardless of where the cameras were made.  The USA is probably going to try to catch up.


We're already there.  They're up and down every single road you drive and they're tied to license plate readers.  Every single public transit station is filled with them.  Every bus and train has them.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost nobody is worried about the terrifying spy balloons.
It was quickly made a joke by almost everyone except "conservative" nutjobs.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: It's different when we decide where the cameras go.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
LOOK OVER THERE!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: It's different when we decide where the cameras go.


Also you can see that the cameras aren't sending data anywhere that they're not supposed to. That's a basic feature of the Internet.

Unless they have a back door that suddenly wakes them up.

I'm guessing the watchdog just likes to hear itself talking, and/or is sponsored by someone that actually does spy on everyone, like Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, etc.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: OgreMagi: You should be concerned that so many cameras have been installed across your country, regardless of where the cameras were made.  The USA is probably going to try to catch up.

We're already there.  They're up and down every single road you drive and they're tied to license plate readers.  Every single public transit station is filled with them.  Every bus and train has them.


that's why I always wear a different disguise when I go out in public.

/and to mess with my friends.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Unlike when we post crap all over the Internet and pretty much anyone who wants it can get it.

Please. That ship sailed [thinks a minute] like 40 years ago.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I remember a complaint that the pervasive cameras only worked after the fact. The result was they used the cameras for grey and black market activities. If the cameras are supposed to reduce injuries, you'd use them to send officers to bar rioters activity
 
Discordulator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Every part of my workplace network has had every Huawei device removed. We're non-governmental, but our network is linked to a government internal network for reasons.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: You should be concerned that so many cameras have been installed across your country, regardless of where the cameras were made.  The USA is probably going to try to catch up.


America should be concerned about all the guns everywhere, but it isn't.
 
