(Courthouse News Service)   Mexican mafia expanding into liquid assets   (courthousenews.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mad Max was not an instruction manual.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nestle is getting serious about their world water domination scheme.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water shortages are looming world wide. This is where the dystopian shiat hits the paddlewheel.

/ See what I did there? Clever, n'est-ce-pas? Thanks to Trump and Trumpers you can be sure where Mexican authoritarianism and mafia goes, the USA and Canada will follow. It's a race to the bottom led by evil corporate, religious and government overlords.

What, you've never read the history of Mexico? Too late now isn't it.  You should have gotten an education while the goobermints were still doing popular mass education.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tequila?
(click)
This timeline sucks!
(close)
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mafia

Don't talk about Nestlé and Coca-Cola that way.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Begun the water wars have?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Water shortages are looming world wide. This is where the dystopian shiat hits the paddlewheel.

/ See what I did there? Clever, n'est-ce-pas? Thanks to Trump and Trumpers you can be sure where Mexican authoritarianism and mafia goes, the USA and Canada will follow. It's a race to the bottom led by evil corporate, religious and government overlords.

What, you've never read the history of Mexico? Too late now isn't it.  You should have gotten an education while the goobermints were still doing popular mass education.


This guy's on fire.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that were to happen where I live I'd have a deep well by the end of the week.

/I've considered it but they aren't cheap
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plot sounds crazy enough to be worthy of a Bond movie nobody would watch twice.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't drink he water!
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luddite v2.0: Begun the water wars have?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few decades ago quite a few Republican Politicians turned Businessmen® bolted from the Capitol and had their hands on international water companies.  For a small fee, they would go into poor countries and provide infrastructure -- pipelines, purification, etc. -- to help people get water in a reliable way.

It was much the same as now when Bannon, Pence, and quite a few other suits came to the southern border to help deal with the crisis of Not Enough Land on the Border in their Hands.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just FYI subby Mexican Mafia and Cartels are two farking different farking things.  By many magnitude.  Seriously.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: brantgoose: Water shortages are looming world wide. This is where the dystopian shiat hits the paddlewheel.

/ See what I did there? Clever, n'est-ce-pas? Thanks to Trump and Trumpers you can be sure where Mexican authoritarianism and mafia goes, the USA and Canada will follow. It's a race to the bottom led by evil corporate, religious and government overlords.

What, you've never read the history of Mexico? Too late now isn't it.  You should have gotten an education while the goobermints were still doing popular mass education.

This guy's on fire.


or crack...
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that makes me feel slightly better about the dumpster fire of a water situation we have in my particular left coast state. Sure, our water might give you cancer, but at least we warn you about it first and it's available virtually everywhere.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm in a Mexican
Mafia

I'm in a Mexican
Wha ah
Mafia
 
mistahtom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: A few decades ago quite a few Republican Politicians turned Businessmen® bolted from the Capitol and had their hands on international water companies.  For a small fee, they would go into poor countries and provide infrastructure -- pipelines, purification, etc. -- to help people get water in a reliable way.

It was much the same as now when Bannon, Pence, and quite a few other suits came to the southern border to help deal with the crisis of Not Enough Land on the Border in their Hands.


Mexico's deadly Coca-Cola addiction | Unreported World
Youtube hqnUohxXV0I
 
mistahtom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: mistahtom: brantgoose: Water shortages are looming world wide. This is where the dystopian shiat hits the paddlewheel.

/ See what I did there? Clever, n'est-ce-pas? Thanks to Trump and Trumpers you can be sure where Mexican authoritarianism and mafia goes, the USA and Canada will follow. It's a race to the bottom led by evil corporate, religious and government overlords.

What, you've never read the history of Mexico? Too late now isn't it.  You should have gotten an education while the goobermints were still doing popular mass education.

This guy's on fire.

or crack...


NoU
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hydraulic Crisis is the name of my Phish/Air Supply mashup project.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

luddite v2.0: Begun the water wars have?


Can we please let this meme die already and go 6 feet under, it already is.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The plot sounds crazy enough to be worthy of a Bond movie nobody would watch twice.


I hate Quantum of Solace, too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: If that were to happen where I live I'd have a deep well by the end of the week.

/I've considered it but they aren't cheap


Funny thing is, you aren't alone.

The waiting list for well drills in California is 6 months to 2 years, depending on whereabouts you are at.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

luddite v2.0: Begun the water wars have?


Fark user imageView Full Size

For your meme.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Nestle is getting serious about their world water domination scheme.


Damn you, I came to the thread just to make a Nestle comment.
 
