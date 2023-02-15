 Skip to content
(WCHS Charleston)   Pennsylvania highway crash caused by.....spins wheel.....chicken juice. Yes. Tasty, creamy chicken juice   (wchstv.com) divider line
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All provided by yours truly.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: All provided by yours truly.


Yeah, we know. The egg said you came first.

/ eww !
//creamy chicken juice
 
jsmilky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Goes good with khlav kalash."
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jsmilky: [i5.walmartimages.com image 612x612]


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Got my first motorcycle less than a year after I moved to Georgia.  15+ years ago.  I think we have at least 3 chicken processing plants near downtown, maybe more.

One day I'm riding to work going down GA400 and...what..the..fark..is..that..smell.  It was like someone lactofermented dogshiat then buried it with kinchi and limberger for a month.  With a dismembered zombie foot in it.  Then added who knows what to make the smell worse.

The smell got stronger and stronger and I had no idea what it was until I saw the truck ahead of me dripping liquid nose rot onto the road.  The truck was what I'd normally call a stonehauler but based on the dried instapuke dreck on the back and the quarts of rot-juice it was pouring on the road I figured out right quick it was full of chicken offal.  I dove over a lane but at that point it was too late.

Got to work, parked the bike, saw my fairly-new boss having a smoke and went to join him.  A minute later he's laughing his ass off and telling me how I may have to throw out my clothes, and ways to try to clean that stench out of them, and to get the fark back on the bike and work from home that day.

/I washed the clothes 5 times and couldn't get the smell out
//Learned about ozone generators years later.  The only thing I know that gets corpse smell out of clothes.
 
