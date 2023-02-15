 Skip to content
"The sports world is an echo chamber. All it takes is one quote from a general manager and a thousand sports columns bloom." --Michael Lewis. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Good Sports Edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Michael Monroe Lewis is an award winning and New York Times Bestselling nonfiction author who quit his job as a bond salesman at an investment bank to become a writer, which for most people would probably be akin to taking all of your money, putting it in a pile, and setting it on fire while laughing manically. He was, however, in exactly the right place to write about Wall Street in the 1980s, which he took advantage of when writing his first book Liar's Poker. He followed this up with Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game, a nonfiction book analyzing the Oakland Athletics' use of empirical metrics in baseball to beat better funded teams, which was turned into a movie with Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill. He's continued to write hugely successful books as well as being a long-running Vanity Fair contributing editor covering sports, politics, and Wall Street.

I'm going to admit right here that I know almost nothing about sports or investments. I'm pretty sure baseball is the one where the umpire yells 'Love forty!' every time one of the horses is offsides or something, and I have my retirement savings locked up in Pogs and Beanie Babies so you probably shouldn't come to me for financial advice, either. I do however read nonfiction covering a lot of other areas, and the first thing I did after reading about his career on his Wikipedia page was to head over to Amazon to pick up The Fifth Risk.

This article lists three pieces of writing advice from Michael Lewis:

Know your audience. This includes knowing what a publication is looking for when submitting. After one submission to Delta Airlines' in-flight magazine, Lewis heard back "You know, we kind of like the piece, but you do understand what we are in the business of doing. We're trying to get people to go places, not flee them.'

Be Lucky. Lewis credits serendipity for the fact that he wanted to be a writer and ended up on Wall Street. Some might say he made his own luck, though!

Don't fear the Alien. The things you don't know about that you're fascinated by are the things that others might be fascinated by, and that means you might be the best person to write about them after all.


Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

Have you ever tried to write about something that you knew absolutely nothing about at all? How do you approach completely unfamiliar subjects?


Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're still on track to open for submissions on March 1st of this year!


Writer's Thread Writing Prompt of the Week!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
. . . and apparently the link to Michael Lewis' three tips was eaten by the internet somehow, but we can all just imagine that there's a link to a page that says what I listed right there.
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was an esports writer for about a year and a half -- very small potatoes, team beat writer, for love of the game and an occasional press pass.

We used to get to do weekly game analyses/writeups, and one time my team did so badly that I got editorial permission to just go "what the fark was that" for the entire article. It was one of my favorite things I ever wrote. I also did one whole player interview ever, and I got to make an extremely dated Outkast joke in the headline.
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and since I'm Farking at work, I didn't read the entire post, and in trying to relate to the headline I ended up answering the exact opposite of the question...
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe I should give one of my old short stories a touch up
 
nartreb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pretty good prompt there.  Run it through Google Translate if you don't speak Italian.

Not quite "baby shoes, never worn" but it has potential.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Write about something you know nothing about?
1. First, research it. That alone can generate a lot of ideas, especially if it's a history-based thing.
2. Just make something up.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Raeconteur: ...and since I'm Farking at work, I didn't read the entire post, and in trying to relate to the headline I ended up answering the exact opposite of the question...


All perspectives are welcome! Honestly, the question of the week is just there for me to try to drum up some kind of conversation. I bet there are other nonfiction or sports writers in here who'd love to hear what you learned from that gig.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

toraque: Have you ever tried to write about something that you knew absolutely nothing about at all? How do you approach completely unfamiliar subjects?


Well, as an sf writer, everything I wrote about was stuff that doesn't exist now.  This seems to me to be both the appeal of sf, as well as its weakness in the hands of some writers.

I wrote stories set in the far far future. I used the Clarkeian view that any sufficiently advanced technology appears to be magic.  But, stories are really about people, so even though the settings are strange, the characters are still human or human-like beings.

We all hope we understand something about our fellow beings, but I rarely write from a female viewpoint, because I think that as a man, my understanding of what it is to be a woman will always be incomplete.  In a similar vein, I was a young man, now I'm old, so I can write about what life was like for me over a lifetime.  Young writers seem to have trouble grasping what it's like to be old.

Finally, I would say that complete ignorance of a subject is really no bar to writing about it, if you have time to learn.  I wrote a lot of nonfiction, and the research was the most enjoyable part of it.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

knobmaker: toraque: Have you ever tried to write about something that you knew absolutely nothing about at all? How do you approach completely unfamiliar subjects?

Well, as an sf writer, everything I wrote about was stuff that doesn't exist now.  This seems to me to be both the appeal of sf, as well as its weakness in the hands of some writers.

I wrote stories set in the far far future. I used the Clarkeian view that any sufficiently advanced technology appears to be magic.  But, stories are really about people, so even though the settings are strange, the characters are still human or human-like beings.

We all hope we understand something about our fellow beings, but I rarely write from a female viewpoint, because I think that as a man, my understanding of what it is to be a woman will always be incomplete.  In a similar vein, I was a young man, now I'm old, so I can write about what life was like for me over a lifetime.  Young writers seem to have trouble grasping what it's like to be old.

Finally, I would say that complete ignorance of a subject is really no bar to writing about it, if you have time to learn.  I wrote a lot of nonfiction, and the research was the most enjoyable part of it.


I'd say the important aspect of Science Fiction is that you're extrapolating an actual real world scenario into something that people can approach from a more neutral point of view. I think that's why Star Trek and the Next Generation we're so successful, despite tackling problems that were incredibly controversial in their time and still today in some cases
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As knobmaker points out, a story is ultimately about people. If your characters are solid, your readers will usually overlook any technical oversights.

Which is not to say that you should skimp on your research. I've studied things I never imagined I'd want to know about. After a while you get a feel for how much detail is enough and how much you can fake. It's possible too to do too much research or to add too much jargon--you start to look like you're just showing off.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Any farker writers in Connecticut or used to be in Connecticut?
Besides my Cthulhu anthology (it's coming, covid kicked my ass), I'm involved in a horror one that will only be open to writers with a CT connection.
 
