 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Death? Or bunga bunga?   (reuters.com) divider line
14
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

775 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2023 at 3:35 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
His face looks exactly like Mussolini's in his just hanging around photograph, if you look at it upside down.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Paywall article
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"No bunga bunga, no!  I choose death!"

"Okay: death by bunga bunga!"
 
patrick767
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Milan court said that those who gave evidence in the original case should have been classified as suspects and not as witnesses, meaning the latest charges did not apply.

They can't be both suspects and witnesses? Sounds like as long as they are being charged too, he's free to bribe them.

Berlusconi has acknowledged giving money to a number of his guests, but said it was offered spontaneously as compensation for the reputational damage they had suffered by being associated with his infamous parties.

Oh yeah, that seems legit.

More proof Italian courts are even more FUBAR than American courts...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

patrick767: The Milan court said that those who gave evidence in the original case should have been classified as suspects and not as witnesses, meaning the latest charges did not apply.

They can't be both suspects and witnesses? Sounds like as long as they are being charged too, he's free to bribe them.

Berlusconi has acknowledged giving money to a number of his guests, but said it was offered spontaneously as compensation for the reputational damage they had suffered by being associated with his infamous parties.

Oh yeah, that seems legit.

More proof Italian courts are even more FUBAR than American courts...


Hey, if Italian courts don't like the verdict, they just hold the trial again.  Even if it's years later, and the defendant has been freed.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bugs Bunny unga bunga
Youtube RvrIZpG-uQc
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The mortician did a shiatty job on that corpse.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

patrick767: The Milan court said that those who gave evidence in the original case should have been classified as suspects and not as witnesses, meaning the latest charges did not apply.

They can't be both suspects and witnesses? Sounds like as long as they are being charged too, he's free to bribe them.

Berlusconi has acknowledged giving money to a number of his guests, but said it was offered spontaneously as compensation for the reputational damage they had suffered by being associated with his infamous parties.

Oh yeah, that seems legit.

More proof Italian courts are even more FUBAR than American courts...


They're doing their job, keeping wealthy people out of jail.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That website showed me the real headline for 10 seconds and then refreshed to show me some other article entirely. Weird.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: "No bunga bunga, no!  I choose death!"

"Okay: death by bunga bunga!"


I'd rather have this version.
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
sillydragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have to confess, when this headline crossed my news feed this morning, that's exactly what I thought...
 
BlakCat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess I'll go with bunga-bunga if given the choice (even though I have no idea what "bunga-bunga" is.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.