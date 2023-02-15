 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Meth and weed won't help you drive a stolen car with a manual transmission, son   (wtaj.com) divider line
    30-year-old Jordan Graham  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But it will make fumbling for the controls more lively....
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But on meth they will...

/No, wait
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's not my clutch...
 
ImmutableTenderloin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meth turns you into the motor while weed turns you into being couch locked eating pickles and ice cream
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Standard" transmission.

I'm an old, old man.
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
but they will mean you don't give a crap about the torturous crunching of metal
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

minnesotaboy: "Standard" transmission.

I'm an old, old man.


Voted "Mr. Three on a Tree" your senior year?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The only time most Americans see a manual transmission is when they're watching Amazing Race.
 
Birnone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He thought the sound of the gears grinding was just the sound of him grinding his teeth, which is a normal everyday sound and not anything to worry about.
 
