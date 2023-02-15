 Skip to content
(CNN)   It's almost like, for some crazy and unfathomable reason, local populations don't trust railroad company and local government officials who tell them to just ignore all the poison clouds floating overhead, it's totally safe to go home   (cnn.com) divider line
    Hydrogen chloride, Chlorine, Hydrogen, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Carbon monoxide, Drinking water, Volatile organic compound  
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nevermind the libertarians and such that expect you to proactively move, out of your own pocket.
🙄🤷‍♂
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you can't trust the government, you can't trust anybody.

Just have Biden visit the town of east Palestine and say "listen jack!  The air is fine!  Get back to work and stop all the malarkey".

Problem solved.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't you just love the smell of Republican corporate deregulation in the morning?
Enjoy the burning in your eyes, nose, and throat and your dead pets and livestock, that's the lingering evidence of true freedom.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh well, I guess that's the price of Freedom®


Freedom® is a wholly owned subsidiary of the faceless multinational corporate regime that controls your elected officials.
 
gkcook
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow CNN is actually reporting this story nationally now?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Nevermind the libertarians and such that expect you to proactively move, out of your own pocket.
🙄🤷‍♂


They always forget to mention the invisible hand has a visible bank account.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: Don't you just love the smell of Republican conservative corporate deregulation in the morning?
Enjoy the burning in your eyes, nose, and throat and your dead pets and livestock, that's the lingering evidence of true freedom.


FTFY.

https://www.vice.com/en/article/g5v9xy/the-freight-rail-labor-dispute-was-never-about-sick-days

https://jacobin.com/2022/12/railworkers-strike-biden-democrats-sick-leave/
 
bigdanc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: Don't you just love the smell of Republican corporate deregulation in the morning?
Enjoy the burning in your eyes, nose, and throat and your dead pets and livestock, that's the lingering evidence of true freedom.


Never mind the democrats who forced the train workers back to work without addressing any of the safety concerns they raised.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Breathe in the beautiful stench of freedom, Ohio
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Faux News is convinced Biden personally used to Mayo Pete to derail the train in order to attack Real Americans™...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: the smell of Republican corporate deregulation


Talk about a "low odor threshold".
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bigdanc: Patmaniac: Don't you just love the smell of Republican corporate deregulation in the morning?
Enjoy the burning in your eyes, nose, and throat and your dead pets and livestock, that's the lingering evidence of true freedom.

Never mind the democrats who forced the train workers back to work without addressing any of the safety concerns they raised.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bigdanc: Patmaniac: Don't you just love the smell of Republican corporate deregulation in the morning?
Enjoy the burning in your eyes, nose, and throat and your dead pets and livestock, that's the lingering evidence of true freedom.

Never mind the democrats who forced the train workers back to work without addressing any of the safety concerns they raised.


The only Democratic senators who didn't screw over train workers:

Gillibrand (D-NY) - voted nay
Hickenlooper (D-CO) - voted nay
Merkley (D-OR) - voted nay
Murphy (D-CT) - absent
Sanders (I-VT) - voted nay
Warren (D-MA) - voted nay
Warnock (D-GA) - absent

Everybody else is complicit.

https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_votes/vote1172/vote_117_2_00372.htm
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lady J: bigdanc: Patmaniac: Don't you just love the smell of Republican corporate deregulation in the morning?
Enjoy the burning in your eyes, nose, and throat and your dead pets and livestock, that's the lingering evidence of true freedom.

Never mind the democrats who forced the train workers back to work without addressing any of the safety concerns they raised.

[Fark user image 425x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


"I reject your reality and substitute my own!" is a slogan, not a dare.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: If you can't trust the government, you can't trust anybody.

Just have Biden visit the town of east Palestine and say "listen jack!  The air is fine!  Get back to work and stop all the malarkey".

Problem solved.


Just have the police come and hear people saying, "I can't breathe." They will find a solution.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Time to mask up again.

/Gas masks.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Until we elect strong leadership in Governor DeSantis I don't trust nothing from the Biden Regime.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But 56% of them voted for TFG. Why would Dems ever want the other 44%'s votes?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/yeah, yeah, I know a controlled burn is safer than a vinyl chloride BLEVE
//he also tried to warn us that we couldn't cut down on funding and that we'd regret this
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bigdanc: Patmaniac: Don't you just love the smell of Republican corporate deregulation in the morning?
Enjoy the burning in your eyes, nose, and throat and your dead pets and livestock, that's the lingering evidence of true freedom.

Never mind the democrats who forced the train workers back to work without addressing any of the safety concerns they raised.


Yup. Nice job, Biden.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So what we're taking from this is you really shouldn't trust big government/corporations?


/wear a mask
//get the jab
///Never trust the government. Much like Fark they don't attract the best and brightest.
 
inner ted
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Until we elect strong leadership in Governor DeSantis I don't trust nothing from the Biden Regime.


People can see you
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Never fear, Erin Brockovich is already on the case.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Never fear, Erin Brockovich is already on the case.


Sarah Mclachlan is penning a new song as we speak
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Never fear, Erin Brockovich is already on the case.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Until we elect strong leadership in Governor DeSantis I don't trust nothing from the Biden Regime.


Username partially checks out.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Patmaniac: Don't you just love the smell of Republican conservative corporate deregulation in the morning?
Enjoy the burning in your eyes, nose, and throat and your dead pets and livestock, that's the lingering evidence of true freedom.

FTFY.

https://www.vice.com/en/article/g5v9xy/the-freight-rail-labor-dispute-was-never-about-sick-days

https://jacobin.com/2022/12/railworkers-strike-biden-democrats-sick-leave/


Thanks Trump.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x500]


preview.redd.itView Full Size


/shamelessly stolen from reddit
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alaskan Yoda: fragMasterFlash: Never fear, Erin Brockovich is already on the case.

Sarah Mclachlan is penning a new song as we speak


Sally Struthers is now standing by to accept your donations to help the third world children of Ohio.
 
