 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Willamette Week)   Some Portlanders Haven't Paid Their Property Taxes. These Are Their Stories. *Doink Doink*   (wweek.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Tax, Government, Property tax, Revenue, City, Business, Economy, Arrears  
•       •       •

509 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2023 at 5:05 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doink?

Of all the words used to imitate the sound in law and order, doink is not on the list.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Murflette: Doink?

Of all the words used to imitate the sound in law and order, doink is not on the list.


I instantly got it. But then again I watch waaay too much L&O.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Doink? Doink? Is ex-Bears Kicker Cody Parker in arrears?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm sure the county has a very specific series of steps that will happen..It's not like this is the first time
they've had this happen..
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For residential property taxes usually foreclosure requires being 5 years delinquent. Do commercial properties have a similar grace period or are they held to a different standard?
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blondambition: Murflette: Doink?

Of all the words used to imitate the sound in law and order, doink is not on the list.

I instantly got it. But then again I watch waaay too much L&O.


My point wasnt whether or not you would understand the meaning, but whether 'doink'is the appropriate anomatopoeia for the law and order sound
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The dream of stagflation is alive in Portland!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Murflette: blondambition: Murflette: Doink?

Of all the words used to imitate the sound in law and order, doink is not on the list.

I instantly got it. But then again I watch waaay too much L&O.

My point wasnt whether or not you would understand the meaning, but whether 'doink'is the appropriate anomatopoeia for the law and order sound


To me, it is.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, downtown office space is sinking faster than a Chinese spy balloon...

Fark user imageView Full Size

OHH!!!
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guarantee that if a fire broke out at any of these properties, these tax cheats would be first in line whining about how fast the municipal Fire Department showed up.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: For residential property taxes usually foreclosure requires being 5 years delinquent. Do commercial properties have a similar grace period or are they held to a different standard?


5 years? jesus christ, around here its like 6 months before they put a lien on you (with credit card level interest) and another year before they just say "fark you, to auction you go".

I imagine corporate is a bit different, because you don't have someone running flips as a side hustle on 50 story office buildings, but we don't F around when it comes to property taxes here, to the point that most lenders won't let you pay it yourself and insist its rolled into your servicing and escrow, until you have shown that you can be trusted.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: For residential property taxes usually foreclosure requires being 5 years delinquent.


Five is pretty lenient.  Looks like Oregon is three years, commercial or not.  My state (KS) is two for commercial, three if considered 'homestead', just one if judge will declare it vacant or abandoned.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Murflette: blondambition: Murflette: Doink?

Of all the words used to imitate the sound in law and order, doink is not on the list.

I instantly got it. But then again I watch waaay too much L&O.

My point wasnt whether or not you would understand the meaning, but whether 'doink'is the appropriate anomatopoeia for the law and order sound


In my household we've always said "gunk-gunk."
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Murflette: blondambition: Murflette: Doink?

Of all the words used to imitate the sound in law and order, doink is not on the list.

I instantly got it. But then again I watch waaay too much L&O.

My point wasnt whether or not you would understand the meaning, but whether 'doink'is the appropriate anomatopoeia for the law and order sound

In my household we've always said "gunk-gunk."


... You know, I've never given it much thought... I guess it's supposed to evoke the sound of jail cell doors slamming shut? Metallic, percussive, decisive?
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Murflette: blondambition: Murflette: Doink?

Of all the words used to imitate the sound in law and order, doink is not on the list.

I instantly got it. But then again I watch waaay too much L&O.

My point wasnt whether or not you would understand the meaning, but whether 'doink'is the appropriate anomatopoeia for the law and order sound

In my household we've always said "gunk-gunk."


Where do yall people keep hearing a k sound?

It clearly ends it an ng sound. Like bong bong or dong dong.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It is deliciously idiotic and fiercely independent to demand taxes and not pay them.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

blondambition: Murflette: blondambition: Murflette: Doink?

Of all the words used to imitate the sound in law and order, doink is not on the list.

I instantly got it. But then again I watch waaay too much L&O.

My point wasnt whether or not you would understand the meaning, but whether 'doink'is the appropriate anomatopoeia for the law and order sound

To me, it is.


Welcome to being wrong.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Murflette: Super Chronic: Murflette: blondambition: Murflette: Doink?

Of all the words used to imitate the sound in law and order, doink is not on the list.

I instantly got it. But then again I watch waaay too much L&O.

My point wasnt whether or not you would understand the meaning, but whether 'doink'is the appropriate anomatopoeia for the law and order sound

In my household we've always said "gunk-gunk."

Where do yall people keep hearing a k sound?

It clearly ends it an ng sound. Like bong bong or dong dong.


Yeah, I mean, I could see the sounds starting with a k, like kung kung, but definitely not ending with a k.

/best debate EVAR
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.