Fark-ready headline and Netflix series-ready premise: "Police Officer Who Had Affair With Armed Robber Complains She Was Unfairly Forced to Resign"
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But now she's mayor so she wins.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But after a whirlwind, albeit long-distance, relationship, Ms Owens found herself four months pregnant when, on November 1 2006, she was told Jenkins had been arrested the day before for being the getaway driver of a robbery gang, which had stolen £339,000 in multiple targeted raids on building societies."

Can't have been that long distance...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being made mayor is a brutal punishment - does The Hague know?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"They told me I should have known because the names of two of his shower gels were Beat the Filth and It's a Stick Up. I mean I just thought it was clever marketing."

Let me check if I can still pick it up later at Morrisons.

/Beat the Filth, strong enough for a Yob yet gentle enough for a Bint.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: [Fark user image image 300x168]


The things I'd do for her
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I read that as "armed robot" and thought, "yeah, I'd watch that."
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Owens, what kinda Welsh name is that?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
remember:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie, along with its sequels.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: remember:[Fark user image image 425x543]


So wait, how does Europeans see Americans?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Seems like she got done dirty, but I kinda understand why.  I mean if they let her keep her job and then it turns out that she was involved with the robberies then they get hit with the "you should have known" stick that she got hit by.

Still, would like for them to do the right thing even though it was risky for them.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Kalyco Jack: remember:[Fark user image image 425x543]

So wait, how does Europeans see Americans?


So I've said this a few times, but this seems appropriate.
Europeans laugh at Americans for thinking 100 years is a long time.
Americans laugh at Europeans for thinking that 100 miles is a long distance.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Kalyco Jack: remember:[Fark user image image 425x543]

So wait, how does Europeans see Americans?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: "But after a whirlwind, albeit long-distance, relationship, Ms Owens found herself four months pregnant when, on November 1 2006, she was told Jenkins had been arrested the day before for being the getaway driver of a robbery gang, which had stolen £339,000 in multiple targeted raids on building societies."


'found herself'?

certain very specific things have to happen, to get pregnant.  they don't happen without you noticing.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lady J: HoratioGates: "But after a whirlwind, albeit long-distance, relationship, Ms Owens found herself four months pregnant when, on November 1 2006, she was told Jenkins had been arrested the day before for being the getaway driver of a robbery gang, which had stolen £339,000 in multiple targeted raids on building societies."

'found herself'?

certain very specific things have to happen, to get pregnant.  they don't happen without you noticing.


Not if you're doing it right, amirite?!?

(I'm not right.)
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: "But after a whirlwind, albeit long-distance, relationship, Ms Owens found herself four months pregnant when, on November 1 2006, she was told Jenkins had been arrested the day before for being the getaway driver of a robbery gang, which had stolen £339,000 in multiple targeted raids on building societies."

Can't have been that long distance...


"Reach out and touch someone "
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

12YearBid: Kalyco Jack: remember:[Fark user image image 425x543]

So wait, how does Europeans see Americans?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
