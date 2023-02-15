Fark NotNewsletter: Great googly moogly

|
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Holy crap, that Super Bowl live thread was hopping - over 3400 comments. Never in a million years would I have expected so much discussion about best practices in lawncare. Great googly moogly.
TotalFarkers can ignore this next bit: a quick ad note - we're going to be doing limited testing of a new ad unit called an overlay. We're testing it to replace a unit that pops into the feed based on scrolling behavior, problem is that other unit has been moving our menu bars around and that's not what we're wanting. Anyhow as a quick reminder, we'd much prefer you sign up for BareFark or TotalFark, because this ad stuff is incredibly dumb.
At 4 p.m. ET Thursday it's the Fark News Livestream! I made a comment last week about the amount of balloon news in the cycle and, well, it's still in the news cycle. Luckily other dumb stuff has happened, strangely mostly in the mascot category - both sports and corporate. I don't think this represents a general trend but it's the first time I've seen anything like it. Now if all these balloons turn out to be mascots....
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Marcus Aurelius asked a question about an article reporting on Phoenix Airbnbs going vacant during the Super Bowl
gameshowhost noticed something strange on a coffee table in a real estate listing photo
Short Victoria's War knew what a man was wondering before he got shot by his own gun that he took into an MRI room
Mr. Tweedy wanted us to learn something from a video of a fight among hockey spectators
Somaticasual revealed the discussion that went into decorating a house that's listed for sale
The Dog Ate My Homework explained why a river in a video taken from a boat was absolutely full of alligators
Xanadone argued that this video doesn't show a river at all
The Exit Stencilist shared this one weird trick to stop people from peeing in the pool
Martian_Astronomer told us the street name for a new synthetic opioid that is fatal when you just glimpse at it
I Ate Shergar noticed that Fark briefly did something weird to a tweet, and Shagbert helpfully posted an image of what it looked like
Smart:
Xanadone argued that a featured video doesn't show a river at all
koder examined a school superintendent's claim that the bullying a girl faced at school played no part in her suicide days later
phalamir gave advice on what to do instead of ignoring a lawsuit
pogopogo explained why school administrators are often brainless morans
Magorn described how a defense could be built for a man who punched a fellow spectator at a hockey game
NobleHam explained why the National Weather Service was involved in the evacuation around a train derailment
Rapmaster2000 asserted that people in a classic workout video were more representative than one might think
CSB Sunday Morning theme: That one time at that Super Bowl party
Smart (tie): peasandcarrots decided to give watching football a try
Smart (tie): Duck_of_Doom threw a party while Mom was out of town
Funny: Marcus Aurelius was mysteriously familiar
Politics Funny:
ThomasPaineTrain pointed out how terrible Biden and Obama have been
holdmybones could tell what Sens. Rick Scott, Mike Lee and Bill Cassidy were auditioning for at the State of the Union address
coffeetime wanted to see some balloon tricks
GardenWeasel knew who was most upset about unidentified objects being shot out of the sky
GardenWeasel identified the second balloon that got shot down
Politics Smart:
The final three words of the fist paragraph of Psychopusher's comment are pure poetry
hubiestubert had praise for President Biden's State of the Union address
NeoCortex42 explained why people like having drag queens reading to kids
Pocket Ninja appreciated how committed Iowa is to keeping child laborers in the state safe
PreMortem pointed out that pancreases haven't pulled themselves up by their bootstraps
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
rnatalie won a major award
Yammering_Splat_Vector found out that this tobacco product contains aluminum
jaylight2003 insisted that that candy mascot must wear boots
RedZoneTuba created a snack flavor that nobody wanted
X-Geek showed us what this governor should've worn that day
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave this engineer a new computer
MathProf knew what this cat really wanted
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered the first Art Nouveau moth
verchad was ready to answer our romantic queries
RedZoneTuba showed us an example of extreme sibling rivalry
Captions:
From Caption this bird in a wooded area:
Devolving_Spud noted that knowledge doesn't always translate to ability
From Caption this owl and its friend:
Petite Mel had a hunch about where this relationship was going
From Caption this responsible parent:
aleister_greynight provided basic instructions
Farktography theme: Trinkets and Tchotchkes
spontn80 plundered a pirate's treasure
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Apocalyptic void appears in the skies of Ohio, surprising no one
Jackknife Daniels
PFAS times at Hermon High
Two goats were found browsing in a Texas Target, then gently escorted out. They were probably looking for kids' clothes
Mittens takes off the gloves with Santos
TCM airs unsolicited Dick pic
Giant Dick's to join all the other giant dicks in Boston
Microsoft: "If it ain't broke, break it"
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, where we learned that being too nice to people can sometimes result in your corpse being exhumed and dismembered and sent all over Europe. On the Quiz itself, Denjiro came out on top with a score of 953, followed by partasti in second with 940 and mfgordon right behind with 939. spudbeach made fourth with 936, and EBens rounds out the top five with 935,
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which security company decided to tell everyone, from homeowners to burglars, that they were taking their systems offline for a couple of hours Wednesday morning. Only 26% of quiztakers knew that Wyze was founded by ex-employees of Amazon who saw the potential for home security using the business model Amazon was employing, and the potential explosion in the market. They were obviously right, as the year after they left the company, Amazon threw its hat into the Ring as well.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the Dutch Master currently featured at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum, with 28 of the 37 known paintings by the artist gathered under one roof. 83% of quiztakers recognized "Girl With a Pearl Earring" as the work of Johannes Vermeer. Sure, the guy was one of the best at painting, but you gotta admit the names he gave his paintings weren't exactly imaginative.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the Australian chain Hungry Jack's and how one location decided to refuse service to unaccompanied minors for a few days. Only 41% of quiztakers knew that the chain was a rebranding of the American chain Burger King. Back in 1971. a Burger King franchisee from Canada decided to open a new location for the Aussies who hadn't been killed by the local wildlife yet, and it wasn't until he had decided on a location that he discovered there was already a restaurant in the same town called "Burger King", and they weren't about to sell their trademark. The most fascinating thing is that once the trademark expired in the mid-90s, corporate BK decided to enter the country and compete directly against HJ franchises. After the lawsuits settled in 2001, HJ won the rights to Burger King in Australia - and then decided to stay Hungry Jacks after all.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which fish had a season of only 65 minutes at Black Lake, MI. 93% of quiztakers knew that the fishing season ended as soon as the 6th sturgeon was caught. For all the disappointed fishermen that didn't get one, they can stare at the large artificial one above the dive bar at the docks so that when they get home and their friends ask why they look so good after their vacation, they can say "I saw a plastic sturgeon".
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
· · ·
