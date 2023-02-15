 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 59)   Man sets fire to his car to deter car thieves, not realizing that driving a 1998 Buick was all the deterrence he needed in the first place   (fox59.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, Syringe, Hypodermic needle, Parking, Police officer, Bloomington police, man accused of arson, Austin Bristoe, state Bristoe  
•       •       •

417 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2023 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was a very popular car to steal in 1998. My in laws had theirs disappear from an Indiana hotel parking lot.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What was the insurance value $0.73?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair this is the case most of the time.

You don't need my lease.  Spend money on doing
due diligence and stop putting it on the small fry.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I fail to see why a 1998 Buick is so hated.

If it runs and doesn't need maintenance, who cares?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: I fail to see why a 1998 Buick is so hated.

If it runs and doesn't need maintenance, who cares?


These people have no idea what they are talking about.  He probably set it on fire because he thought that it was a vampire after that 3800 refused to die.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Insurance fraud?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Austin then stated that if there was nothing left of the vehicle then there would be nothing left to steal," stated a police officer's account in a probable cause affidavit.

This is one of those people you see online bragging about their IQ.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you drink too much Southern Comfort you will inevitably sell the Buick.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: It was a very popular car to steal in 1998. My in laws had theirs disappear from an Indiana hotel parking lot.


I had a 1998 Buick LeSabre stolen....  twice.

The second time, it was used in a bunch of armed robberies.  That was fun when the cops came to my apartment. If there was only some way the cops could know if a car used in a robbery was reported as stolen 24 hours earlier, I wouldn't have been late to work that day.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: I fail to see why a 1998 Buick is so hated.

If it runs and doesn't need maintenance, who cares?


Owner of 2 98 Grand Ams and a 97.  Great cars.  Except the 1 98 that rusted to bits, and is now a parts car for the other 98.  But I can't help what previous owners did. :|

... that said. .. why is burning your own stuff Arson?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: steklo: I fail to see why a 1998 Buick is so hated.

If it runs and doesn't need maintenance, who cares?

Owner of 2 98 Grand Ams and a 97.  Great cars.  Except the 1 98 that rusted to bits, and is now a parts car for the other 98.  But I can't help what previous owners did. :|

... that said. .. why is burning your own stuff Arson?


I can think of lots of charges but I'm pretty sure you're still allowed to wreck your own stuff.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: ekdikeo4: steklo: I fail to see why a 1998 Buick is so hated.

If it runs and doesn't need maintenance, who cares?

Owner of 2 98 Grand Ams and a 97.  Great cars.  Except the 1 98 that rusted to bits, and is now a parts car for the other 98.  But I can't help what previous owners did. :|

... that said. .. why is burning your own stuff Arson?

I can think of lots of charges but I'm pretty sure you're still allowed to wreck your own stuff.


Who said it was really his car?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Modern solutions to modern problems?
 
inner ted
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Grand National is only Buick
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheYeti: steklo: I fail to see why a 1998 Buick is so hated.

If it runs and doesn't need maintenance, who cares?

These people have no idea what they are talking about.  He probably set it on fire because he thought that it was a vampire after that 3800 refused to die.


CAR WIZARD highlights what makes the Buick 3800 V6 the BEST engine ever!
Youtube rK9Y-a1-6JU
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: I can think of lots of charges but I'm pretty sure you're still allowed to wreck your own stuff.


True but setting it ablaze is considered arson.

Arson is setting something in public on fire. The fire can spread and cause other things to catch fire.

I would imagine.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheYeti: steklo: I fail to see why a 1998 Buick is so hated.

If it runs and doesn't need maintenance, who cares?

These people have no idea what they are talking about.  He probably set it on fire because he thought that it was a vampire after that 3800 refused to die.


scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
To be fair, no one is going to steal your car while it's on fire. It is a very effective deterant.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One of my countless crap cars as a younger kid was a Le Saber. It was actually a pretty solid car. Ran well, was easy\cheap to fix, had a huge trunk, good power...

it handled like absolute shiat, but i have fond memories of that car.

It got totaled when a plow hit it (car was parked, plow just, well, plowed into it) and it did a surprising amount of damage to something that was 3 times its size, with, well, a plow on the front of it.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

inner ted: [Fark user image image 425x283]
Grand National is only Buick


Came here to say a 1987 Buick is a different story.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
also other fond buick memory....

my grandmother never learned to drive. My aunt would have to go cart her around to whatever they were up to.

My aunt ONLY got buicks. Every 3 years, she would go turn her buick in, with like 10k miles on it, get the latest one, and repeat the process. Whoever sold her those cars was both the most unscruplous person ever, but probably has a really nice boat.

ANYWAY, my grandmother would chain smoke her parliments, as she sat in the back seat. And one day a suspicious obvious burn mark the size of a cigarette showed up where she sat.

Clearly my grandmother had burned the seat. For the last 20 years of her life, i had to listen to the two argue about it, long after the car was traded in, because my grandmother couldn't just say "sorry".

Friggin italians.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now do a search for missing persons in the area and check to see how he's aligned to any of them. This dude just got rid of evidence.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: TheYeti: steklo: I fail to see why a 1998 Buick is so hated.

If it runs and doesn't need maintenance, who cares?

These people have no idea what they are talking about.  He probably set it on fire because he thought that it was a vampire after that 3800 refused to die.

[scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x1062]


That is quite literally one of my favorite cars of all time.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
So glad this jewel rages on.

/Bonus: I know the original owner of this car prior to its expert conversion.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheYeti: steklo: I fail to see why a 1998 Buick is so hated.

If it runs and doesn't need maintenance, who cares?

These people have no idea what they are talking about.  He probably set it on fire because he thought that it was a vampire after that 3800 refused to die.


The 3800 won't die, but if you don't proactively change out some of the connecting bits in the cooling system with some better parts and get rid of the plastic ones that disintegrate... that can factor in on a total loss.

I loved my 97 grand prix coupe.  Heads up display, comfortable seats, solid get up and go.  replaced the car stereo and the thing sounded great, it was the perfect car for my mid 20s.  I think it was 10 grand in '05.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.