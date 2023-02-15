 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WUSA9)   Pickleball, once a relaxing sport for seniors, has now turned into bullying and public urination. Unclear whether or not those occur at the same time   (wusa9.com) divider line
56
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

833 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 15 Feb 2023 at 1:09 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullying and public urination?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is very loud.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any nudity or drunkenness?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If I had a billion dollars, there's nothing on earth I'd rather do than play pickleball at Walter Reed, the pickleball capital of Northern Virginia."

Well, you sound fun.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this one of those "sports" you play while high and drunk?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One would assume the pickles would splatter when swatted with those paddles.
I'll stick with shuffle-board.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Pickle Dick!

//but, you know, let's not start any nicknames..
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I biked past a new park in my town yesterday. The park has pickleball courts

There was a line to get one of the sixteen courts. At 3pm on a Tuesday

I don't get it
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I maintain that Pickleball is a rich person sport because it requires a tennis court. If I can't play it in my slightly sloped yard while heavily inebriated, it doesn't count as a leisurely sport
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is this one of those "sports" you play while high and drunk?


Speaking of high and drunk.
They need to make Operation a drinking game.  But first make the game better. Needs more parts. And better sensors and maybe it occasionally needs to shock players?
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a community center. Children play here, now we've got a porta potty?"

Um...is that a bad thing? Do we not want to have a place for people at the community center to relieve themselves? I figured that was just sort of a "must-have" myself...

This sounds like a bunch of old people with nothing better to do complaining about dumb shiat.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I maintain that Pickleball is a rich person sport because it requires a tennis court. If I can't play it in my slightly sloped yard while heavily inebriated, it doesn't count as a leisurely sport


It's worse.

It requires 3/4 of a tennis court.  So if dedicated pickleball courts are built, they won't be suitable for tennis once the fad fades.
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I biked past a new park in my town yesterday. The park has pickleball courts

There was a line to get one of the sixteen courts. At 3pm on a Tuesday

I don't get it


It's just another fad those fadfarking hipster kids fark. It will be ironic in 5 years or so, and marketably nostalgic in 20.
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work at a retirement home. Those activities are not unusual for seniors. Bingo had to be cancelled multiple times as a disciplinary measure due to misbehavior during the game.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should arrest the players for racketeering.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

virgo47: pastramithemosterotic: I biked past a new park in my town yesterday. The park has pickleball courts

There was a line to get one of the sixteen courts. At 3pm on a Tuesday

I don't get it

It's just another fad those fadfarking hipster kids fark. It will be ironic in 5 years or so, and marketably nostalgic in 20.


These hipster kids were all over the age of 60
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I maintain that Pickleball is a rich person sport because it requires a tennis court. If I can't play it in my slightly sloped yard while heavily inebriated, it doesn't count as a leisurely sport


There's always Cornhole.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: "This is a community center. Children play here, now we've got a porta potty?"

Um...is that a bad thing? Do we not want to have a place for people at the community center to relieve themselves? I figured that was just sort of a "must-have" myself...

This sounds like a bunch of old people with nothing better to do complaining about dumb shiat.


Some of my neighbors are wanting bathrooms installed at the local park.

I'm not sure how I feel about this considering that there have been more problems in parks that have bathrooms than in parks lacking them.  If a given park is really for the local neighborhood then going back home to use the bathroom seems reasonable to me.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: One would assume the pickles would splatter when swatted with those paddles.
I'll stick with shuffle-board.


Sounds like the potential for quite a pickle incident.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, the public urination is generally unintentional.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone says, "You gotta try pickleball!"
But if I'm going to take up a new sport it sure as shiat isn't going to be something called 'Pickleball'
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 10 years these courts will be empty and unused.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a recent ESPN "top 10 plays" had a professional pickleball league highlight.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My city converted half the tennis courts in it's largest park to pickleball.  The neighbors set up their own Pickleball Association, complete with elected positions.  They then started putting their own lock on the gate to the courts to keep out those who weren't part of their association.  It took several cut locks and a meeting between the Parks Department and the Pickleball Association for them to knock it off.   Stuff like that made me think that Parks and Rec was a documentary not a sitcom.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Cheat at Pickleball


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: It is very loud.


The pickleball, or the urination?
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: NewportBarGuy: Is this one of those "sports" you play while high and drunk?

Speaking of high and drunk.
They need to make Operation a drinking game.  But first make the game better. Needs more parts. And better sensors and maybe it occasionally needs to shock players?


And we do the operation on an  anatomically correct hot chick.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saborlas: I used to work at a retirement home. Those activities are not unusual for seniors. Bingo had to be cancelled multiple times as a disciplinary measure due to misbehavior during the game.


Did it involve bullying and urination?
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: waxbeans: NewportBarGuy: Is this one of those "sports" you play while high and drunk?

Speaking of high and drunk.
They need to make Operation a drinking game.  But first make the game better. Needs more parts. And better sensors and maybe it occasionally needs to shock players?

And we do the operation on an  anatomically correct hot chick.


But only if breast augmentation is one of the operations.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My boss is starting a business with some friends (totally unrelated to our industry) where you can submit your own image/logo and get custom pickleball paddles made with it. They're going to charge like $60 a pop.

Is he insane? Is that an okay price for pickleball paddles?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: My boss is starting a business with some friends (totally unrelated to our industry) where you can submit your own image/logo and get custom pickleball paddles made with it. They're going to charge like $60 a pop.

Is he insane? Is that an okay price for pickleball paddles?


Pickleball is a sport for retired and rich old white people.

If anything he's charging too little per racquet
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: In 10 years these courts will be empty and unused.


Flat surfaces can be used for all kinds of sports. Besides, where these pickleball courts are just converted tennis courts, they can just be converted back.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe you should drive: My city converted half the tennis courts in it's largest park to pickleball.  The neighbors set up their own Pickleball Association, complete with elected positions.  They then started putting their own lock on the gate to the courts to keep out those who weren't part of their association.  It took several cut locks and a meeting between the Parks Department and the Pickleball Association for them to knock it off.   Stuff like that made me think that Parks and Rec was a documentary not a sitcom.


Perfect example of what even the appearance of power will do to humans.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: waxbeans: NewportBarGuy: Is this one of those "sports" you play while high and drunk?

Speaking of high and drunk.
They need to make Operation a drinking game.  But first make the game better. Needs more parts. And better sensors and maybe it occasionally needs to shock players?

And we do the operation on an  anatomically correct hot chick.


Hummmmmmmm 😆
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: My boss is starting a business with some friends (totally unrelated to our industry) where you can submit your own image/logo and get custom pickleball paddles made with it. They're going to charge like $60 a pop.

Is he insane? Is that an okay price for pickleball paddles?


Prices aren't wrong, till they are. 🤷‍♂🦄
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I biked past a new park in my town yesterday. The park has pickleball courts

There was a line to get one of the sixteen courts. At 3pm on a Tuesday

I don't get it


Give it 6 or 7 months for the media hype to die down and there'll be no lines at all. A year after that you'll be able to buy used pickleball equipment for pennies on the dollar.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Geriatrics these days with their pickleball. Pshaw. Whatever happened to bocce, badminton and mobility scooter assisted boxing?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Begoggle: In 10 years these courts will be empty and unused.

Flat surfaces can be used for all kinds of sports. Besides, where these pickleball courts are just converted tennis courts, they can just be converted back.


No, they will be empty and unused.
They will be trashed.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It seems to be a major issue on Vancouver Island, I swear there are editorials in the local papers on the subject every time I visit.

I think it's like a battle between the seniors that can still do physical activity and the ones who cannot and just biatch about the noise.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
2 successive governemnts of my town have been brought down by pickelball, and inconvienent timing of a school decision to strongly encourage extra-curriculars, and the asian community as a whole choosing tennis.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: It took several cut locks and a meeting between the Parks Department and the Pickleball Association for them to knock it off.   Stuff like that made me think that Parks and Rec was a documentary not a sitcom.


same thing with my HOA.  the communal area has two full size tennis courts, and over the past 2-3 years, we've seen a lot of pickleball being played.  not aware of any fights or hard feelings, whatever, but maybe 3-4 months ago the quarterly newsletter had something like, "pickleball is M/W/F/S, from 8am to 12pm, then reserved for tennis, please be respectful to your fellow residents."  so there probably was some kind of dispute.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: cyberspacedout: Begoggle: In 10 years these courts will be empty and unused.

Flat surfaces can be used for all kinds of sports. Besides, where these pickleball courts are just converted tennis courts, they can just be converted back.

No, they will be empty and unused.
They will be trashed.


They will be converted

The amazing game - Sepak Takraw
Youtube H2LIlu7_-xc
 
blodyholy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is this one of those "sports" you play while high and drunk?


No, that's Jai Alai.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "If I had a billion dollars, there's nothing on earth I'd rather do than play pickleball at Walter Reed, the pickleball capital of Northern Virginia."

Well, you sound fun.


Now don't go jumping to conclusions....Just because he didn't say it wasn't against two chicks at the same
time..Doesn't mean it isn't....
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is this one of those "sports" you play while high and drunk?


No, that's curling
 
Caelistis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bullying? I can imagine something like this:

"Martha, your oatmeal cookies SUCK! You put walnuts in them and you only ever use Great Value brand!"
 
Caelistis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

berylman: Geriatrics these days with their pickleball. Pshaw. Whatever happened to bocce, badminton and mobility scooter assisted boxing?



I would watch the Hell out of mobility scooter assisted jousting.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: My city converted half the tennis courts in it's largest park to pickleball.  The neighbors set up their own Pickleball Association, complete with elected positions.  They then started putting their own lock on the gate to the courts to keep out those who weren't part of their association.


Ugh.

Don't fark with public lands.
 
p51d007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, just make it where the lights don't come on after a certain period of time.  Kind of hard to play
it in the DARK.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.