(Guardian)   Punishment Haircut is the name of my Rod Stewart cover band   (theguardian.com) divider line
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone in that TFA crowd pic is going to get a sports scholarship.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to get one every few weeks when Mom would drag me to Kings Barber Shop at the Janaf Mall. I still wake up in cold sweats about it.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Got a punishment haircut in my mind" just doesn't have the same ring to it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't someone please think of the effect this will have on picture day?!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean it's Thailand so...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Won't someone please think of the effect this will have on picture day?!


Fark user imageView Full Size


I WAS TRYING OUT FOR THE HOCKEY TEAM, OKAY

/also invented the skinny tie
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Doing hard time for pointing out teacher's fat ass.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I turned it up to 11 on my son's grade 2 teacher for making him turn his Stewie Griffin t-shirt inside out. Imagine what I'd do if they cut my kid's hair.

/We vandalized my high school Principal's car multiple times for even suggesting there should be a dress code.
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I feel like I've gotten a few of those. Should probably start going to licensed barbers...
 
mistahtom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I gave myself a punishment haircut once.  I don't remember how old I was - maybe 5 or 6?   I don't know why I did this, but I just cut a few locks in front. Of course my mother had to take me to a barber to fix it.  I got the only crew cut I've ever had. I'm pretty sure I got punished too, but the haircut was enough.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: I turned it up to 11 on my son's grade 2 teacher for making him turn his Stewie Griffin t-shirt inside out. Imagine what I'd do if they cut my kid's hair.

/We vandalized my high school Principal's car multiple times for even suggesting there should be a dress code.


Classy.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For life
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Won't someone please think of the effect this will have on picture day?!
[Fark user image image 236x335]
[Fark user image image 425x483]
[Fark user image image 425x679]
[Fark user image image 425x473]
[Fark user image image 236x389]


lol, on fark many years ago was an article about a legal decision relating to use of part of business premises as private dwelling... dubbed 'the Mullet Doctrine'.
quite made my day, I tell thee.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now we all get ideas
I know I should shut em down with the
Punishment haircut
Now I ain't Dionysian, man
Oh no buddy, no need to be concerned with this
Punishment haircut
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Subby, it's already a band name.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
