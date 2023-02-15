 Skip to content
(WFMZ Allentown)   Couple who have been married for 57 years say the secret to making it last is forgiving all the little annoyances like snoring, leaving the toilet seat up, hiring a hitman to shoot you twice, forgetting her birthday   (wfmz.com) divider line
26 Comments     (+0 »)
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just in case it wasn't clear from the headline, she hired different hitmen to kill him five times. One of those times, the hitman shot him twice.

/daaaaaamn
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez dude, just how much of a wild woman is she in the sack anyway?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: Just in case it wasn't clear from the headline, she hired different hitmen to kill him five times. One of those times, the hitman shot him twice.

/daaaaaamn


And they made a movie out of it.

/daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaammmmmmnnnnn
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've considered hiring hitmen on Toto everytime Africa comes on the radio.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is this where all the "I hate my wife" boomer memes come from?
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wow.
 
anuran
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You mean there are hitmen who aren't cops?
Fark lied to me!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Twice shot, five times remembered.

snowjack: Just in case it wasn't clear from the headline, she hired different hitmen to kill him five times. One of those times, the hitman shot him twice.

/daaaaaamn


So six times.sesame.street.count.gif
 
Monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

anuran: You mean there are hitmen who aren't cops?
Fark lied to me!


Yeah, but they're teenagers and they don't get the job done.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Monkey: anuran: You mean there are hitmen who aren't cops?
Fark lied to me!

Yeah, but they're teenagers and they don't get the job done.


Nobody wants to work anymore.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Monkey: anuran: You mean there are hitmen who aren't cops?
Fark lied to me!

Yeah, but they're teenagers and they don't get the job done.


Need to hire college graduates as assassins. Learning anatomy teaches you to learn where the heart is and that it's your primary target to aim for with a gun.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There was a couple at my church that got to their 70th anniversary.  He was asked what their secret was and he responded, "when we got married, we agreed that I would make the decisions on the big issues and she would decide the small ones.  And after 70 years we haven't had a big issue."
My thought was that, to reach 70 years, someone would have to be stupid enough to marry me but we would also have to live to 120.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: I've considered hiring hitmen on Toto everytime Africa comes on the radio.


Stay out of the Namib Desert then. Some German asshat of an "artist" installed a solar powered sound system that will play the song on a loop "for all eternity". I hope the Jawas find it and steal it for parts.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cnn.com/style/amp/toto-africa-namibia-desert-scli-intl/index.html
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One of my favorite jokes.

A reporter is doing one of those people-pleaser bits with a couple who've been together for 60 years. Inevitably she comes to the big question. To what do you attribute your longevity as a couple?

[simultaneously]
He: respect and communication
She: bathroom fans
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And they're still together.

In Living Color Mr. & Mrs. Brooks Have Fallen and Can't Get Up
Youtube mbO_Wkwp5YU
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We keep both the toilet seat and lid down.

Some years ago my wife had a friend over at our old place.  Of course, the toilet seat lids were down also.  She leaves the seat lid up and then goes back to use the bathroom and makes a comment that there's blue water on the seat and if we allow the dogs to drink from the toilet.  I was just dumbstruck on how painfully oblivious this person was.
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: We keep both the toilet seat and lid down.

Some years ago my wife had a friend over at our old place.  Of course, the toilet seat lids were down also.  She leaves the seat lid up and then goes back to use the bathroom and makes a comment that there's blue water on the seat and if we allow the dogs to drink from the toilet.  I was just dumbstruck on how painfully oblivious this person was.


I used to pee sitting down until my wife kicked me out and I got my own apartment.

That, and raising a three year old since he pees standing up.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: I was just dumbstruck on how painfully oblivious this person was.


But what you didn't see?  She was also looking through your medicine cabinet.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Salmon: I used to pee sitting down


I still pee sitting down when I'm at home. Because knowing me, I will leave the seat up and I won't hear the end of it.

Its like when they started with the seat belt laws for driving. I got into that habit on purpose. Same with the toilet seat.

Without the struggle, there is no struggle.

I don't need to hear her going on for hours...

"You left the damn seat up again, I went to sit down and fell right into the bowl!"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am sure that the marriage would have been destroyed by now if you constantly dwelt upon the shootings. If you shoot at a woman, even in jest, she questions whether you really love her and then it starts.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Is this where all the "I hate my wife" boomer memes come from?


No, that comes from their parents, who had Bob Hope and Milton Berle to watch.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Geez dude, just how much of a wild woman is she in the sack anyway?


Allentown.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I guess the make-up sex after she got out of the slammer must have been pretty good.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.pinimg.com image 681x960]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: Salmon: I used to pee sitting down

I still pee sitting down when I'm at home. Because knowing me, I will leave the seat up and I won't hear the end of it.

Its like when they started with the seat belt laws for driving. I got into that habit on purpose. Same with the toilet seat.

Without the struggle, there is no struggle.

I don't need to hear her going on for hours...

"You left the damn seat up again, I went to sit down and fell right into the bowl!"


Why the heck does this happen waaay too much, do the wives that complain have no spatial awareness? My ex did the same exact thing, yeah I still close the lid now that she's moved out, mainly out of habit, but doesn't matter where I am when nature calls, if I need to sit, I look and asses the situation before just plopping on the toilet!
 
