(The Drive)   U.S.: Hey, what are we going to do with all these Iranian weapons we interdicted on their way to Yemen? Ukraine: (clears throat loudly)   (thedrive.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's the kind of recycling that can save the (Western) world.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a certain specific weirdness to war, even defensive, noble or justified wars. As the article notes, the Ukrainians are using Russian and Iranian weapons (among others, of course) against the Russians, who are also using Russian and Iranian weapons against the Ukrainians.

Joseph Heller nods grimly.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I bet the crew of the USS The Sullivans was pissed that their captain made them line up these guns on the helicopter deck for a photo shoot, then having to pick them up quickly before another helicopter had to be launched and/or landing.

thedrive.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
این پایان به سوی دشمن
 
Wessoman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm just very glad all these weapons are going to the Ukrainians instead of to podunk police departments on power trips.
 
houginator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hopefully we can get the Ukrainians some of the missiles the Iranians have been shipping the Huthis.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I bet the crew of the USS The Sullivans was pissed that their captain made them line up these guns on the helicopter deck for a photo shoot, then having to pick them up quickly before another helicopter had to be launched and/or landing.

[thedrive.com image 850x478]


What's the word/phrase for when you walk down the runway looking for small debris?

/too bad you can't just kick a rifle down into one of those little holes
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I bet the crew of the USS The Sullivans was pissed that their captain made them line up these guns on the helicopter deck for a photo shoot, then having to pick them up quickly before another helicopter had to be launched and/or landing.

[thedrive.com image 850x478]


Bonus points if they only clean out the center ring...
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That was some serious gun porn.  I want, and I'm not even a gun humper.
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: DarkSoulNoHope: I bet the crew of the USS The Sullivans was pissed that their captain made them line up these guns on the helicopter deck for a photo shoot, then having to pick them up quickly before another helicopter had to be launched and/or landing.

[thedrive.com image 850x478]

What's the word/phrase for when you walk down the runway looking for small debris?

/too bad you can't just kick a rifle down into one of those little holes


The word is FOD, and the little holes are "scuppers."
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have to do everything around here...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
