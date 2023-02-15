 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Guy who dresses as Cookie Monster was once part of an extortion case involving the Girl Scouts. Subby not sure if that's utterly perfect or horribly wrong   (lookout.co) divider line
18
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad TFA clarified that this was the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street, as opposed to the other ones.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: I'm glad TFA clarified that this was the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street, as opposed to the other ones.


Wait. There are other ones?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philadelphia Elmo does not approve.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
starcasm.netView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alaskan Yoda: Prof. Frink: I'm glad TFA clarified that this was the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street, as opposed to the other ones.

Wait. There are other ones?


That's the joke.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alaskan Yoda: Prof. Frink: I'm glad TFA clarified that this was the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street, as opposed to the other ones.

Wait. There are other ones?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alaskan Yoda: Prof. Frink: I'm glad TFA clarified that this was the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street, as opposed to the other ones.

Wait. There are other ones?


Well, it's a touchy subject. No, not all Monsters are related. What are you trying say, huh? That we all look the same to you? Huh, huh, huh?
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Philadelphia Elmo does not approve.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


P is for Purge!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like this is this guy's career: costumed panhandling. Is that a thing? Is there a union, training? Just show up as a Sesame Street character and start asking for money? How, exactly, do anti-semitic tirades figure into this business model? Why haven't his fellow costumed beggars beaten him to death yet?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
forum.ih8mud.comView Full Size

I always knew he was up to no good.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Santa Cruz Police Department is encouraging people not to engage with a man dressed in a Cookie Monster costume

So east coast subway and city bus rules, got it.  Don't engage with crazy, probable crazy, or even (almost always) possible crazy.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Girl Scouts won.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: The Girl Scouts won.

[Fark user image image 768x1024]


Like the X's on the eyes, just in case you don"to catch the context.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I had "Creepy Clowns" on my 2023 bingo card. So close.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Really? Cookie Monster is the most worrisome costume in Santa Cruz?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ less than a minute ago  
where is the meekrofeesh?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
