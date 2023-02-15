 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Cool: Man freed after 30 years in prison after being cleared of a murder he didn't commit after an eyewitness gave him an airtight alibi and the actual perp confessed to the crime. WTF: Missouri AG STILL opposed the exoneration   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
93
    More: Followup, Law, Testimony, Rule of law, Crime, Jury, Prosecutor, Evidence, Miscarriage of justice  
•       •       •

2117 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Feb 2023 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



93 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he's protecting his investments in the prison industry. If you just let people go because they're innocent, how is HE supposed to retire?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*checks for blackness*

Yup.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: *checks for blackness*

Yup.


You needed to check?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri AG STILL opposed the exoneration

Must be black.  *Checks TFA*.  Was there ever a doubt?
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri. Not even once.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: koder: *checks for blackness*

Yup.

You needed to check?


Awww.. Let him enjoy his innocence as long as it lasts.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri AG:  Well, he's black.  He must be guilty of something.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flyover land, not even once.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're called Prosecutors, not Releasecutors.

Duh.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: *checks for blackness*

Yup.


*Checks to see if the asshole AG trying to keep an innocent man in prison anyway is a Republican*

Yup.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Missouri. Not even once.


It really is a shiat hole. Wasn't so bad years and years ago, but it's in steep decline.

/ State of Misery, indeed.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [external-preview.redd.it image 625x468]


Came here to post this, glad I didn't have to do it.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People that have been in prison for 30 years and exonerated should be professors at universities and paid very prestigious salaries.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misery

/alt. sP33l1n9
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The AG pulled a Harris.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: koder: *checks for blackness*

Yup.

*Checks to see if the asshole AG trying to keep an innocent man in prison anyway is a Republican*

Yup.


Republican asshole AG: "Well he's black and all the trouble started after they stopped being slaves! He is guilty of something and I will keep him in prison because it's the only way I am legally allowed to treat him like a slave!"
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taxpayers will be held responsible for the bill, but there is still no accountability.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never met a prosecutor that wasn't a total farkhead.

Especially while serving on a Jury. Last time I was on Jury Duty, it was for a DUI case, and the whole thing started off with the Cop thinking the Defendant had run a red light...but none of the 3 cops involved (from 3 different agencies) nor the prosecutor had realized it was just a Yield lane until the defense attorney pointed it out on the first day of trial. They brought in a state toxicologist to try and skewer the defendant, but the toxicologist basically sat there and said "I can't actually determine how under the influence they were, only that they had ingested marijuana at some point in the last 30 days, and here's how it might impair driving if they had been under the influence". All 3 cops gave contradictory testimony and their examinations of the driver had taken place up to 5 hours apart (though they all *insisted* he was high as a kite the whole time), and the only evidence of impairment they could come up with was that the driver had driven *on* but not *over* the lane line for 50 feet. The driver's farkup was telling the cops he'd smoked weed earlier in the day, but nothing else about the case worked...at all.

Didn't stop the prosecutor from pushing it for all it was worth.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri is a great place if you want to talk about church with strangers and deal with the fallout of extreme poverty and racism producing a curated white trash worse than anywhere I've ever lived.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wasn't there a (spolier: there was) a Molly Ringwalld murderdramafanficmovie @how it
s teh entert14nm3nt 1ndu5try runnin9 c0nst@nt murd3rOps

/HIARONFIRECRAZY
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we can't even charge Gaetz with trafficking minors because what if he didn't do it or some shiat.
 
TrojanRabbit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let me guess," I said before clicking the link. "Black defendant and Republican attorney general."

Republicans don't trust the government to do anything right, but they change their tune pretty quick when the government is trying to imprison or execute a Black man.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's farked that so many people pretty much have to wait for The Innocence Project to do the job that overworked public defenders should have done.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
St Louis is a fantastic city. The rest of the state can fark off.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Misery

/alt. sP33l1n9


That's what the sane people who are trying to get out of that crappy state call it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole situation is farked up, but this is particularly heinous:

Saying he felt "bullied" and "pressured," Elking named Johnson as one of the shooters. Gardner's office said Elking was also paid at least $4,000 after agreeing to testify.

Should have agreed to 30 pieces of silver.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: I have never met a prosecutor that wasn't a total farkhead.

Especially while serving on a Jury. Last time I was on Jury Duty, it was for a DUI case, and the whole thing started off with the Cop thinking the Defendant had run a red light...but none of the 3 cops involved (from 3 different agencies) nor the prosecutor had realized it was just a Yield lane until the defense attorney pointed it out on the first day of trial. They brought in a state toxicologist to try and skewer the defendant, but the toxicologist basically sat there and said "I can't actually determine how under the influence they were, only that they had ingested marijuana at some point in the last 30 days, and here's how it might impair driving if they had been under the influence". All 3 cops gave contradictory testimony and their examinations of the driver had taken place up to 5 hours apart (though they all *insisted* he was high as a kite the whole time), and the only evidence of impairment they could come up with was that the driver had driven *on* but not *over* the lane line for 50 feet. The driver's farkup was telling the cops he'd smoked weed earlier in the day, but nothing else about the case worked...at all.

Didn't stop the prosecutor from pushing it for all it was worth.


"How old were you when you realized cops would lie through their teeth in court?"

/16
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's not about justice.

It's about presenting the system as infallable and unable to make mistakes based on bias and incompetence.

It's the only wayyou can convince the population of your state the right people are suffering and dying for their crimes.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fallingcow: Galileo's Daughter: Missouri. Not even once.

It really is a shiat hole. Wasn't so bad years and years ago, but it's in steep decline.

/ State of Misery, indeed.


It's why I got out.

You know its sad when moving to PA is an upgrade in comparison.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what happens when our legal system finally implodes?
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While today brings joy, nothing can restore all that the state stole from him.

Prosecutorial dick-headery aside... It's terrible when an innocent person is found guilty of a crime but did the state fabricate evidence? Was there evidence known at the time pointing to his innocence? He definitely lost a lot, and it can't ever be restored to him but was it stolen by the state?

Maybe, I don't know. I didn't read the whole article.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: St Louis is a fantastic city. The rest of the state can fark off.


Hey now! Kansas City and Columbia are ok too.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I wonder what happens when our legal system finally implodes?


Lynchings.

Sadly that's the only reason we even have a justice system.
Too bad victims right's people aren't aware of the history.
🤷‍♂
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fears the darkness.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: The whole situation is farked up, but this is particularly heinous:

Saying he felt "bullied" and "pressured," Elking named Johnson as one of the shooters. Gardner's office said Elking was also paid at least $4,000 after agreeing to testify.

Should have agreed to 30 pieces of silver.


Worse than that was the guy's ex girlfriend. She heard about the alleged robbery and randomly reported to police that "he did it." Not based on any knowledge, but just a statement that "it's what he does."

Officers asked the guy if she had any reason to have a vendetta and he said nope, they dated and broke up but we're on good terms.

After the conviction she later recanted saying she was "upset" or "jealous" that he was moving away to be with another woman.

LITERALLY the thing that got his name dropped was an ex girlfriend who had zero concerns about lying on him because she was angry he was dating someone else.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: Releasecutors.


Sounds like a failed Quintession design.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TrojanRabbit: "Let me guess," I said before clicking the link. "Black defendant and Republican attorney general."


Its Missouri, soooooo.....

Its also the elected position that Josh Hawley had prior to being elected Senator, sooooooo...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: TrojanRabbit: "Let me guess," I said before clicking the link. "Black defendant and Republican attorney general."

Its Missouri, soooooo.....

Its also the elected position that Josh Hawley had prior to being elected Senator, sooooooo...


And was replaced by the guy who is now Missouri's other senator.

So this choad is probably trying to be the next governor or something.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

El Jefe Dynamo: Prosecutorial dick-headery aside... It's terrible when an innocent person is found guilty of a crime but did the state fabricate evidence? Was there evidence known at the time pointing to his innocence? He definitely lost a lot, and it can't ever be restored to him but was it stolen by the state?


From the article provided it seems that while it may have been plausible that he committed the murder (even his "air-tight" alibi includes the fact that he left his girlfriend's place for several minutes to perform a deal, and he was a brief walk away from the crime scene), there wasn't any evidence that he was involved until the police paid a witness to "identify" him as the killer. The witness knew him but also claimed that he could not see the perpetrator, so how could he have identified him?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

El Jefe Dynamo: Was there evidence known at the time pointing to his innocence?


Yes, cops wrote in their police report that a robbery never happened.

It was reported as two armed robbers forcing their way into the home, taping people up, stealing $10,000 and rare comics from a safe, and then driving away.

Police responded to the house after a fresh snowfall. There were no tire tracks or footprints surrounding the house. The door "forced" had minimal damage to a hinge. Alleged victims were telling a story (cops' opinions) instead of recounting an actual event. Neighbors reported nothing happening until police arrived - a dog barked aggressively at police arriving but was reported as silent at the time of the alleged robbery.

It was a faked robbery (motive unknown) and was impossible to have happened given there were no footprints in the snow surrounding the house.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Injustice like this makes me so mad.

What consequences are there for the people that got him falsely imprisoned?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah shiat, I'm responding with details about the wrong crime. I read this today: https://www.foxnews.com/us/ohio-man-wins-1-3-million-settlement-21-years-prison-crime-not-even-committed-by-anyone

Was recounting the wrong black guy exonerated. There are so many to mix up, sadly.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cops owe a massive debt to Hollywood. If it weren't for movies and TV shows that portray them as heroes, nobody would like them.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Ah shiat, I'm responding with details about the wrong crime. I read this today: https://www.foxnews.com/us/ohio-man-wins-1-3-million-settlement-21-years-prison-crime-not-even-committed-by-anyone

Was recounting the wrong black guy exonerated. There are so many to mix up, sadly.


It's okay - it's easy to get the falsely accused not-white guys mixed up. There's so many of them, after all.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Republican-led state attorney general's office fought to keep Johnson locked up

YOU DON'T SAY.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: koder: *checks for blackness*

Yup.

*Checks to see if the asshole AG trying to keep an innocent man in prison anyway is a Republican*

Yup.


This one was particularly egregious  the Local DA who had jurisdiction (a black Dem woman)  had already moved to vacate the conviction and the State AG intervened in the case to keep the conviction in place and tried to have to local DA sanctioned for not doing so
 
goodncold
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Justice is blind...

...drunk apparently
 
Displayed 50 of 93 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.