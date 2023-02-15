 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Crystal Set, Flesh For Lulu, Eurythmics, and Joy Division. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #436. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seem to be making a habit out of showing up early. Ready for "Church"
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Engines at the ready
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
buenas tardes, denizens!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
just got a pretty biatchin' note from an artist. their track got picked up by a bunch of big names including bbc radio 1 and sirius radio, but we were the very first to spin it. that's coming directly from the artist. nice way to start off the morning.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: just got a pretty biatchin' note from an artist. their track got picked up by a bunch of big names including bbc radio 1 and sirius radio, but we were the very first to spin it. that's coming directly from the artist. nice way to start off the morning.


spiffy!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lemme guess- this pre show is called The Che Cafe.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As in they are wearing Che with beret face shirts and chatting over macrobiotic millet wraps.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i have no opinion on public affairs programming. at least no opinions i can share.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Howdy folks! Another day, another bite of lovely music with great company. Wonderful to see youse all attendin'.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
(Oh, another dumb discovery that everybody knew but me - Billy Idol started in some group called Generation X. I did not know this.)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: just got a pretty biatchin' note from an artist. their track got picked up by a bunch of big names including bbc radio 1 and sirius radio, but we were the very first to spin it. that's coming directly from the artist. nice way to start off the morning.


I love that feeling <3 Also, 26 years ago today, I dj'd for the 1st time.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did you say "Joy Division"? I'll just leave this here in advance:

tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

perigee: (Oh, another dumb discovery that everybody knew but me - Billy Idol started in some group called Generation X. I did not know this.)


They were part of the punk scene
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Did you say "Joy Division"? I'll just leave this here in advance:

[tse4.mm.bing.net image 474x297]


I don't think that one will ever get old lol
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also ready for church (day 2)

fashionforrealwomen.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ready for PENGUIN! La de dah, La de dah, DAH DAH!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

perigee: (Oh, another dumb discovery that everybody knew but me - Billy Idol started in some group called Generation X. I did not know this.)


not to confuse you, but he was also in gen x.
 
