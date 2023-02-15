 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Conversation)   Snakes can hear you scream, new research reveals. Sleep well   (theconversation.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

437 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2023 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can detect sound? When I go to Hell, my two worst horrors will meet me. Snakes and Celine Dion.

/my heart will go on for eternity
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In space?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait, we were supposed to think that snakes couldn't hear airborne sound? I don't recall ever being told that.

Hell, that dorky Potter kid had a whole conversation with the Brazilian Boa Constrictor at the zoo. Explain that, smart guy.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mhmmm, but can they hear ice cream?
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: When I go to Hell, my two worst horrors will meet me. Snakes and Celine Dion


Ssssssseline Dion... play snake jazz:

ONE HOUR OF SNAKE JAZZ RADIO (lyrics)
Youtube v26_pOpZDw0
 
1funguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They can hear then they know the phrase " AHHH..FAHK! " means to go away from me.

/ Maybe that or scent of old man poop
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Talking to snakes, you suggest?
californiaherps.comView Full Size

Nothing new.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Of course they can.  Maybe not the same way or as well as other species of animal, but of course they can.  Get a real job.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Of course they can.  Maybe not the same way or as well as other species of animal, but of course they can.  Get a real job.


Nobody will subscribe to my onlyfans!
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Talking to snakes, you suggest?
[californiaherps.com image 300x165]
Nothing new.


That looks horrifying and intriguing.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It would be nice to know which north American snakes come to sound versus run away. That way I'd know which ones to scream at as I'm running the other direction
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean, I honestly thought they couldn't hear. My house is surrounded on 2 sides by woods, and another side is a big field. Because of that their are tons of garter snakes slithering around everywhere. And from time to time when I mow I'll run over one and slice it to bits, but I always figured if it could hear the lawn mower they would want to stay far away. I dunno. Go figure.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: ZMugg: Talking to snakes, you suggest?
[californiaherps.com image 300x165]
Nothing new.

That looks horrifying and intriguing.


Charlie's Dad escaped from the bubble machine, but his mind was no longer intact.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That won't be a problem, Sssubby.
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size

Nice and tight.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Of course, look at their ears.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mugato: They can detect sound? When I go to Hell, my two worst horrors will meet me. Snakes and Celine Dion.

/my heart will go on for eternity


Worse, it'll be the snake singing, er "singing", and Celine Dion wrapped around you.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh damnit, you said well. Tight would've been better.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Mhmmm, but can they hear ice cream?


Matters? Snakes probably shouldn't have something not-meat. "Mice-cream" though, now that's good eatin'!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If snakes were totally deaf to airborne sound waves how did snake charmers ever eke out a living?
Fark user imageView Full Size
/I have it on authority that cobras actually prefer Atlanta style booty bass beats from the mid 90's
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

berylman: If snakes were totally deaf to airborne sound waves how did snake charmers ever eke out a living?
[Fark user image image 275x183]/I have it on authority that cobras actually prefer Atlanta style booty bass beats from the mid 90's


Not sure if serious but they follow the flute movement.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Have you tried the frequency on the back of the jewel case?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Since I overlooked it in the last scream thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.