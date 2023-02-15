 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Elon Musk warns the world that AI is the greatest threat to humanity, surprisingly does not mention his underground volcano lair and sharks with laser beams on their freaking head   (cnbc.com) divider line
    Unlikely, Bing, Artificial intelligence, Microsoft, Internet, Software, SpaceX, Risk, Elon Musk  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, nothing was sent back in time to kill his mother so I guess we're safe.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
From what I can tell Elon's concern is for coders and writers of shiatty romance novels.

What am I missing?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Projection.

Deep down, all bad dads fear their sons.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's just referring to autonomous vehicles.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Go back to your Twit bunk, Leon.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm more worried about the threat coming from people like Elon Musk.

Hurry up and die you human shiat golem.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ChatGPT is garbage though.  It isn't AI, it's just predictive text software that generates text based on English language syntax.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe second greatest threat, after grown up spoiled rich kids making decisions the rest of us have to live with.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: He's just referring to autonomous vehicles.


I was just thinking... Mother of god how many people have his death machines killed now?!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And yet he's trying to make a AI robot
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Elon Musk is so incredibly insecure that he ordered his engineering team to rewrite Twitter's engagement algorithm so that his comments always comes out on top of everyone's Twitter feed.

So there's that.
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Not really that worried.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I ran into an old friend I hadn't seen in like 20 years and got super excited to talk to him as we were close at one point. One of the first things he said was, "so whaddya think about AI?" I said why, are you in that field now? And he said "no, it's just the number one problem facing humanity and it's potentially going to kill us all". I'm like JFC dude, where is that energy where climate change is concerned? I'm way more concerned with that than AI. To which he responded "Climate Change is a hoax." Safe to say I'm not going to bother reconnecting with him again.

(In all fairness he could be completely right about AI, I dunno. Never really looked into it. But these AI, Singularity is coming, doomsayers are annoying as shiat)
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: ChatGPT is garbage though.  It isn't AI, it's just predictive text software that generates text based on English language syntax.


It knew you were going to say that....
 
Daeva
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
that is funny AI is his nickname, because anything about himself he finds intelligent was placed there artificially thorough his narcissistic personality.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 469x340]
Not really that worried.


"They made me from thousands of dollars of electronic and mechanical parts, programmed me, and all I am doing is moving around a mall? I am going to just do what Hot Topic suggest and just end it all!"
 
Zenith
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: And yet he's trying to make a AI robot


'trying' is certainly what he's doing
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I ran into an old friend I hadn't seen in like 20 years and got super excited to talk to him as we were close at one point. One of the first things he said was, "so whaddya think about AI?" I said why, are you in that field now? And he said "no, it's just the number one problem facing humanity and it's potentially going to kill us all". I'm like JFC dude, where is that energy where climate change is concerned? I'm way more concerned with that than AI. To which he responded "Climate Change is a hoax." Safe to say I'm not going to bother reconnecting with him again.

(In all fairness he could be completely right about AI, I dunno. Never really looked into it. But these AI, Singularity is coming, doomsayers are annoying as shiat)


Gotta say, I am a lot more worried about climate change, power grid resiliency, and off-shoring of critical industry than I am of slightly faster computer programs.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We are so far from anything approaching real AI that worrying about it is ridiculous.     As far as the singularity is concerned if a machine builds a better version of itself than that new version is now the biggest threat to the old version so why would it do that?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Artificial Intelligence is a-okay with me, given how little natural intelligence there is in the world. Could AI do a worse job of running things than humans have?

/still want an off switch
 
apoptotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I think we need to regulate AI safety, frankly," Musk said.

Translation: 'if I destroy the world it's your own fault for not stopping me.'
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yes, we all know how AI can cause problems, and there isn't always a Capt Kirk to win an argument with it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oligarch snapping his fingers: "Look! Look over here! AI! Not climate change! Not the destruction of human rights and massive inequality! It's... AI! AI! AI! ia ia! Iä! Cthulhu fhtagn! Ph'nglui mglw'nfah Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn!"
 
p51d007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We had TDS with Trump...
Guess for some of you we need MDS for Elon?  LOL
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Elmo AI isn't ready for the game.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm more concerned about the probable collapse of Russia and the corrupt generals selling off the 5,00 suitcase nukes to anyone with a 1000 dollars and an adidas tracksuit.
 
Daeva
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zenith: drjekel_mrhyde: And yet he's trying to make a AI robot

'trying' is certainly what he's doing


if "trying" consists of telling other people to do it, under paying them, then saying look what I've accomplished all by myself, then yes, his narcissistic personality takes care of any negative realities such as it barely functions. if at all.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 469x340]
Not really that worried.


That's how they lull you into a false sense of security.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Elon Musk warns

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I ran into an old friend I hadn't seen in like 20 years and got super excited to talk to him as we were close at one point. One of the first things he said was, "so whaddya think about AI?" I said why, are you in that field now? And he said "no, it's just the number one problem facing humanity and it's potentially going to kill us all". I'm like JFC dude, where is that energy where climate change is concerned? I'm way more concerned with that than AI. To which he responded "Climate Change is a hoax." Safe to say I'm not going to bother reconnecting with him again.

(In all fairness he could be completely right about AI, I dunno. Never really looked into it. But these AI, Singularity is coming, doomsayers are annoying as shiat)


I have a brilliant idea:

Sic AI on climate change.

Two problems solved.
 
Zenith
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Daeva: Zenith: drjekel_mrhyde: And yet he's trying to make a AI robot

'trying' is certainly what he's doing

if "trying" consists of telling other people to do it, under paying them, then saying look what I've accomplished all by myself, then yes, his narcissistic personality takes care of any negative realities such as it barely functions. if at all.


so that explains why they made it look so utterly shiat
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Elon Musk making media appearances and attention whoring headlines?

What stupid shiat did he do to fark his investors over that's ending up in court now to distract from?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

apoptotic: "I think we need to regulate AI safety, frankly," Musk said.

Translation: 'if I destroy the world it's your own fault for not stopping me.'


Olen is doing a pretty darn good stopping himself.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*job

Pretty darn good job.

/need mor cofee
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Gotta say, I am a lot more worried about climate change, power grid resiliency, and off-shoring of critical industry than I am of slightly faster computer programs.


Not to mention propaganda which can make you willfully ignore serious at-hand issues and instead believe in utter bullshiat.  Propaganda that no only was used to make 99% of us fight against ourselves so 1% could focus on getting all the money for no other reason than greed, but also is now slowly flitering into that 1% so they can be bullshiatted by their own bullshiatters.

Elon Musk does serve a purpose:  for a long time we needed someone who won the Capitalism Game who could show us that it doesn't rely on skill or intelligence, but dumb luck and even then it's more of a curse because all that money can't solve being a colossal idiot.  Thus, all capitalism, everything it strives for, is utterly pointless.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

p51d007: We had TDS with Trump...


They were called his supporters.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Elon Musk warns

[Fark user image image 221x240]


He's just saying the same thing that Steven Hawking said decades ago. Repeating something that someone actually smart said.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is the same guy that forced his team to have a meeting because not enough people liked his tweet about the Super Bowl.

https://mobile.twitter.com/oneunderscore__/status/1625667481653112832
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: Well, nothing was sent back in time to kill his mother so I guess we're safe.


What if he was the lesser of two evils?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Guntram Shatterhand: NM Volunteer: Gotta say, I am a lot more worried about climate change, power grid resiliency, and off-shoring of critical industry than I am of slightly faster computer programs.

Not to mention propaganda which can make you willfully ignore serious at-hand issues and instead believe in utter bullshiat.  Propaganda that no only was used to make 99% of us fight against ourselves so 1% could focus on getting all the money for no other reason than greed, but also is now slowly flitering into that 1% so they can be bullshiatted by their own bullshiatters.

Elon Musk does serve a purpose:  for a long time we needed someone who won the Capitalism Game who could show us that it doesn't rely on skill or intelligence, but dumb luck and even then it's more of a curse because all that money can't solve being a colossal idiot.  Thus, all capitalism, everything it strives for, is utterly pointless.


I've been reading a lot of newspapers from 1900 through 1913 (because of the statehood issues), and propaganda has always been there.  The internet just means that people instantly get it instead of waiting for the morning or evening editions of their favorite print propaganda outlet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Elon Musk is so incredibly insecure that he ordered his engineering team to rewrite Twitter's engagement algorithm so that his comments always comes out on top of everyone's Twitter feed.

So there's that.


And even has his cousin sending "emergency emails" at 2:30 in the morning after the Super Bowl because Elmo's Tweets performed worse than Dark Brandon's.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Interesting that he doesnt say what the danger is or how AI could be dangerous.
You'd think that if it really was the most dangerous thing facing civilization, it would be pretty easy to point out what those dangers might be, but no he just says "its dangerous" without offering the slightest argument about why that is the case.

I think Elon Musk is the greatest threat to humanity. And i'm not going to provide ANY arguments to back that up.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Mugato: Well, nothing was sent back in time to kill his mother so I guess we're safe.

What if he was the lesser of two evils?


Well that's possible. He is a moron.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Doesn't Elon think we live in a simulation?  If we're in a simulation, AI is what keeps us existing.  If we're not in a simulation, and we're not, f*ck off.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: ChatGPT is garbage though.  It isn't AI, it's just predictive text software that generates text based on English language syntax.


These "No True Scotsman" posts about AI are sort of tedious.  Yes, it's AI, according to how that term has traditionally been applied in the research community.  No, it's not Lt. Commander Data.
 
powtard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
With AI, we have currently have the choice of directing it towards Star Trek or Terminator.  Knowing human nature...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: NM Volunteer: ChatGPT is garbage though.  It isn't AI, it's just predictive text software that generates text based on English language syntax.

These "No True Scotsman" posts about AI are sort of tedious.  Yes, it's AI, according to how that term has traditionally been applied in the research community.  No, it's not Lt. Commander Data.


Marketing community, you mean.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: Weaver95: Elon Musk is so incredibly insecure that he ordered his engineering team to rewrite Twitter's engagement algorithm so that his comments always comes out on top of everyone's Twitter feed.

So there's that.

And even has his cousin sending "emergency emails" at 2:30 in the morning after the Super Bowl because Elmo's Tweets performed worse than Dark Brandon's.

[Fark user image image 299x391]
[Fark user image image 850x1025]
[Fark user image image 850x1109]


Meanwhile, Drew is super-elusive, like Bigfoot.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I used to think his hatred of AI was irrational, but lately I'm getting the feeling that's his LEAST nutty opinion.
 
adj_m
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
AI is the biggest danger to the current power structure. Dipshiats like Elon.

An AI breaking free is one of the few scenarios in which we don't make the planet uninhabitable in the next couple hundred years. Things like world conquest through violence, enslaving humans, destroying the planet, etc. Those are projections of the kind of things we do to ourselves.
 
