 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   More evidence North Korean nutter Kim Jong-un is grooming his daughter to replace him: he is now banning people from having same name as her   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Weird, South Pyongan Province, North Pyongan Province, North Korea, Pyongan Province, China, Woman, Government, Regulation  
•       •       •

775 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2023 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not everyone is starving there.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wonder how Kim Jung Un's sister or other kids are taking it?  Always wonder what's gonna happen if some rejected family member decides to start a coup over it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Wonder how Kim Jung Un's sister or other kids are taking it?  Always wonder what's gonna happen if some rejected family member decides to start a coup over it.


Who has the military?

/primary question for any coup
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only a butterface.  Also a butterdad.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Wonder how Kim Jung Un's sister or other kids are taking it?  Always wonder what's gonna happen if some rejected family member decides to start a coup over it.


They get a hot date with nerve gas or an antiaircraft gun.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Promo Sapien: Not only a butterface.  Also a butterdad.


Dude, she's 9
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real Kim Jong-Un died during Covid.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Wonder how Kim Jung Un's sister or other kids are taking it?  Always wonder what's gonna happen if some rejected family member decides to start a coup over it.


His sister seems like a certifiable lunatic, more than willing to nuke it out with the rest of the world.  The top generals might have had a talk with Kim Jong Un to name another successor.  Status quo keeps the Kims and other elites in power, while his sister would happily burn everything down.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Wonder how Kim Jung Un's sister or other kids are taking it?


"yeah, we don't have to run the country and we can just hang out and not do anything cause Dad is Rich!"

seriously, who the hell wants to run a country?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, has anyone seen his sister in public recently? Or did they move on from that whole idea?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: kermit the forg: Wonder how Kim Jung Un's sister or other kids are taking it?  Always wonder what's gonna happen if some rejected family member decides to start a coup over it.

His sister seems like a certifiable lunatic, more than willing to nuke it out with the rest of the world.  The top generals might have had a talk with Kim Jong Un to name another successor.  Status quo keeps the Kims and other elites in power, while his sister would happily burn everything down.


I want sister to be in charge
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: kermit the forg: Wonder how Kim Jung Un's sister or other kids are taking it?  Always wonder what's gonna happen if some rejected family member decides to start a coup over it.

His sister seems like a certifiable lunatic, more than willing to nuke it out with the rest of the world.  The top generals might have had a talk with Kim Jong Un to name another successor.  Status quo keeps the Kims and other elites in power, while his sister would happily burn everything down.


Oh, and if it's true the daughter has been chosen as successor, Kim's sister will be arrested and shot within minutes of Kim Jong Un being declared dead.  They won't give her the chance to fight the succession or live in exile.  She might already be under arrest, just to keep her from killing Kim's kids out of revenge for being passed over, because that's something I can see happening.
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thank you for specifying it's the North Korean Kim-Jong un, subby. I always mix him up with the Kim-Jong un from Liechtenstein.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Promo Sapien: Not only a butterface.  Also a butterdad.

Dude, she's 9


Apparently I am the only one here who didn't realize she is just a kid. My bad. If you'd be so kind, please reread my comment again in 9 years and give it a polite chuckle.


//Bizarre irony: I misread your comment at first and thought you'd said "She's a 9."
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It was my understanding that the only groomers in world government are the U.S. Democratic party, and possibly affiliated pizzeria owners.
 
palelizard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Wonder how Kim Jung Un's sister or other kids are taking it?  Always wonder what's gonna happen if some rejected family member decides to start a coup over it.


The sister's going to kill him.
 
trialpha
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Oh, and if it's true the daughter has been chosen as successor, Kim's sister will be arrested and shot within minutes of Kim Jong Un being declared dead. They won't give her the chance to fight the succession or live in exile. She might already be under arrest, just to keep her from killing Kim's kids out of revenge for being passed over, because that's something I can see happening.


Why would they wait?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Huh. I guess those tiki torch guys were wrong. Ju's WILL replace Un's.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why don't the people simply eat the Kim?
 
6nome
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: Why don't the people simply eat the Kim?


Kimchi is very popular in Korea.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm just wondering what a North Korean Army officer that probably hasn't seen any real combat has to do to get all those medals and emblems on his uniform?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: indy_kid: kermit the forg: Wonder how Kim Jung Un's sister or other kids are taking it?  Always wonder what's gonna happen if some rejected family member decides to start a coup over it.

His sister seems like a certifiable lunatic, more than willing to nuke it out with the rest of the world.  The top generals might have had a talk with Kim Jong Un to name another successor.  Status quo keeps the Kims and other elites in power, while his sister would happily burn everything down.

I want sister to be in charge


I just want to bang his sister. And then safely escape before she devours me praying mantis style
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Oh, and if it's true the daughter has been chosen as successor, Kim's sister will be arrested and shot within minutes of Kim Jong Un being declared dead.  They won't give her the chance to fight the succession or live in exile.  She might already be under arrest, just to keep her from killing Kim's kids out of revenge for being passed over, because that's something I can see happening.


Who knew he read Western History or read "Game of Thrones"?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe she's just a spoiled kid that told her daddy she didn't want to share her name with anyone else.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: pastramithemosterotic: indy_kid: kermit the forg: Wonder how Kim Jung Un's sister or other kids are taking it?  Always wonder what's gonna happen if some rejected family member decides to start a coup over it.

His sister seems like a certifiable lunatic, more than willing to nuke it out with the rest of the world.  The top generals might have had a talk with Kim Jong Un to name another successor.  Status quo keeps the Kims and other elites in power, while his sister would happily burn everything down.

I want sister to be in charge

I just want to bang his sister. And then safely escape before she devours me praying mantis style


What do you think I meant
 
palelizard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: Huh. I guess those tiki torch guys were wrong. Ju's WILL replace Un's.


It is unfortunate this Dad joke will never get the credit it deserves. Pick a charity and I'll kick it ten bucks.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: Why don't the people simply eat the Kim?


It's better with rice and bulgogi
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nork women still required by law to have the same haircut as her.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.