(Daily Star)   Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's three chilling words as he was sent down for his cannibal murders
    Jeffrey Dahmer, Murder, Lawyer, Mental disorder, Mental health, Notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Serial killer, Law  
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Check the crisper"?
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Tastes like chicken"
 
Caelistis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Pass the A1."
 
atomic-age
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A friend of mine thought Dahmer was hot.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Thanks for trying" are chilling words?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Use more lard"
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Trump in 2016."
 
JRoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I love you?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know, just before he was arrested, he bought a new, big, fancy refrigerator to store all his food.

Cost him an arm and a leg, but it was worth it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There more of him out there. Lots more. They just haven't been caught.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I remember that he was constantly referred to as "former chocolate factory worker Jeffrey Dahmer."  I can't remember the jobs of any other serial killers, but I know Jeffrey Dahmer worked at a chocolate factory.  I don't understand why that detail was so important.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I remember that he was constantly referred to as "former chocolate factory worker Jeffrey Dahmer."  I can't remember the jobs of any other serial killers, but I know Jeffrey Dahmer worked at a chocolate factory.  I don't understand why that detail was so important.


Indemnification for the company when you eat that box of chocolate with Jeff's victims inside.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll have seconds
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I remember that he was constantly referred to as "former chocolate factory worker Jeffrey Dahmer."  I can't remember the jobs of any other serial killers, but I know Jeffrey Dahmer worked at a chocolate factory.  I don't understand why that detail was so important.


Ed Gein, lamp maker
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dahmer slit open his victims, performed sex acts on their corpses and ate body parts of some of them

Yeah, no, that's sane.
 
rick42
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Rapmaster2000: I remember that he was constantly referred to as "former chocolate factory worker Jeffrey Dahmer."  I can't remember the jobs of any other serial killers, but I know Jeffrey Dahmer worked at a chocolate factory.  I don't understand why that detail was so important.

Indemnification for the company when you eat that box of chocolate with Jeff's victims inside.


"If we took the bones out, it wouldn't be crunchy, would it?"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Drink your Ovaltine."
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I gotta poop.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Jimmy Buffett sucks."
 
