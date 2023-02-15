 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   You're not buying the house, you're buying the address
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The most stolen sign in just a week.  And that is a field of quite notable city, highway, and street signs, too.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Poop thread!
 
goodncold
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They need to ask the French about this technology.

pariszigzag.frView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Need the anti grafitti wall from the naked gun, only built into the sidewalk
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Three Star links in a row?! That's it Subby and Mod, it's intervention time. You cannot go down this path. At least think of all the unwitting Farkers who now have infected browser cookies by British tabloids
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*This also applies to Hawaii, if you're a bit unlucky.
 
Liese
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone musta paid their bill...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My neighbor used to let their dog leave landmines in my yard. I complained about it was met with, "No one uses the yard anyways." They would clean it once a week and they did mow my grass because our yards abutted and the husband hated when the yards were unequal. I saw him out there with a ruler measuring the grass length.

Anyway. I would occasionally fling the crap into their pool if I saw it. Eventually they got rid of the pool and drained it right into my yard. The chemicals killed a huge swath of grass. They got divorced and all he took was the boat.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Solty Dog: My neighbor used to let their dog leave landmines in my yard. I complained about it was met with, "No one uses the yard anyways." They would clean it once a week and they did mow my grass because our yards abutted and the husband hated when the yards were unequal. I saw him out there with a ruler measuring the grass length.

Anyway. I would occasionally fling the crap into their pool if I saw it. Eventually they got rid of the pool and drained it right into my yard. The chemicals killed a huge swath of grass. They got divorced and all he took was the boat.


Weird story bro
 
