(Twitter)   Retail sales jump 3% in January. When will Biden's reign of terror END?   (twitter.com) divider line
72
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
America doing well? Republicans will HATE this!
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlashHarry: America doing well? Republicans will HATE this!


They already do, listen to any of them talk and this is 100% the worst time to be alive.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlashHarry: America doing well? Republicans will HATE this!


The party of FATK YOU I GOT MINE wants people not them to succeed? But some of those people could be immigrants, not white, female or all three! They can't have that.

/Even worse if they're trans.
//fark republicans.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So we're going to raise interest rates by 2 points?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: So we're going to raise interest rates by 2 points?


They probably will raise it. they need to put more bullets back in the gun.

I have to hand it to them. they seem to have managed the mythical 'soft landing' so far. At least compared to the rest of the world.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To any new parents I say this: Make Christmas a very low key family thing. Maybe a gift or two if you even want to celebrate it. Celebrate 'family day' in January when everything is on sale and dealing with Xmas shoppers is a thing of the past.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: To any new parents I say this: Make Christmas a very low key family thing. Maybe a gift or two if you even want to celebrate it. Celebrate 'family day' in January when everything is on sale and dealing with Xmas shoppers is a thing of the past.


You know what's on sale after Christmas? Christmas decorations.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, when are prices going to come down?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HE'S A MONSTER!
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere, some rich pr*ck is pissed that America is doing well, because they were planning to cash in on Bed, Bath, and Beyond and JC Penney folding and freeing up all that real estate.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: America doing well? Republicans will HATE this!


We're not doing well.   The article failed to report the only areas of growth were guns, emergency food buckets and long range AA missiles to combat the Chinese balloon threat.

Everything else was down 90%
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: America doing well? Republicans will HATE this!



Right up to the moment they take credit for it.

/lather rinse repeat
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If gas went up a few cents a gallon, the Republicans will sweep in 2024.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: So, when are prices going to come down?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Mangoose: To any new parents I say this: Make Christmas a very low key family thing. Maybe a gift or two if you even want to celebrate it. Celebrate 'family day' in January when everything is on sale and dealing with Xmas shoppers is a thing of the past.

You know what's on sale after Christmas? Christmas decorations.


Ya, but a two year old just really can't appreciate the subtle beauty of a Swarovsky Chrystal angel ornament..
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these numbers inflation adjusted?

Because with 8% inflation, a 3% increase in retail sales dollars is a 5% contraction in actual sales value.
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: So, when are prices going to come down?


As a whole, they won't.  They just won't be going up as fast as they have been.
Already seeing grocery prices normalize in general, with a few exceptions staying high or dropping significantly.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How could this be, I was told Goldman Sachs had small bonuses!
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before "the numbers are only higher because of out-of-control inflation. And Millennials and *those* people irresponsibly spending money they don't have. And whatabout Chinese spy balloons"
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: arrogantbastich: Mangoose: To any new parents I say this: Make Christmas a very low key family thing. Maybe a gift or two if you even want to celebrate it. Celebrate 'family day' in January when everything is on sale and dealing with Xmas shoppers is a thing of the past.

You know what's on sale after Christmas? Christmas decorations.

Ya, but a two year old just really can't appreciate the subtle beauty of a Swarovsky Chrystal angel ornament..


Maybe they'll appreciate taking unsold Christmas stockings and modifying them into Smurf hats.

/I know they have a French name, but I just can't be bothered to look it up.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: To any new parents I say this: Make Christmas a very low key family thing. Maybe a gift or two if you even want to celebrate it. Celebrate 'family day' in January when everything is on sale and dealing with Xmas shoppers is a thing of the past.


Buy Christmas gifts months in advance of Christmas. Stuff is always on sale.

People always want to wait until right after Thanksgiving, to "get in the Christmas spirit". Retailers know this.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The normies won again?  CURSE YOU DARK BRANDON!!!
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: FlashHarry: America doing well? Republicans will HATE this!

We're not doing well.   The article failed to report the only areas of growth were guns, emergency food buckets and long range AA missiles to combat the Chinese balloon threat.

Everything else was down 90%


Emergency food buckets are farking expensive.  Mountain House buckets are running ~$130 now, when 7 years ago they were ~$60-$75.  It's cheaper to buy your own dehydrator.

/got horribly, horribly sick for days from their eggs and sausage meal
//never again
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: To any new parents I say this: Make Christmas a very low key family thing. Maybe a gift or two if you even want to celebrate it. Celebrate 'family day' in January when everything is on sale and dealing with Xmas shoppers is a thing of the past.


I buy shorts in the fall and sweaters in the spring.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As soon as the Trumpanzees and their fauxgressive allies can end it.
If they can.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: Glockenspiel Hero: FlashHarry: America doing well? Republicans will HATE this!

We're not doing well.   The article failed to report the only areas of growth were guns, emergency food buckets and long range AA missiles to combat the Chinese balloon threat.

Everything else was down 90%

Emergency food buckets are farking expensive.  Mountain House buckets are running ~$130 now, when 7 years ago they were ~$60-$75.  It's cheaper to buy your own dehydrator.

/got horribly, horribly sick for days from their eggs and sausage meal
//never again


Users pic checks out
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: The normies won again?  CURSE YOU DARK BRANDON!!!


This looks bad................for Obama.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: So, when are prices going to come down?


I know people will say they won't, but in time, some prices will come down a bit.

Large retailers like Walmart are putting pressure on their suppliers to lower some prices.
Walmart has kept track of pricing on stuff like packaging materials for products, that have gone down in pricing. And they are telling suppliers that the end product needs to reflect that cost reduction.

I know we all tend to dislike Walmart, but it's the large stores that are able to put pressure on the suppliers to keep pricing under control.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thingster: Are these numbers inflation adjusted?

Because with 8% inflation, a 3% increase in retail sales dollars is a 5% contraction in actual sales value.


6.4% year-to-year over inflation, according to a Reuters article that isn't a twit.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: Glockenspiel Hero: FlashHarry: America doing well? Republicans will HATE this!

We're not doing well.   The article failed to report the only areas of growth were guns, emergency food buckets and long range AA missiles to combat the Chinese balloon threat.

Everything else was down 90%

Emergency food buckets are farking expensive.  Mountain House buckets are running ~$130 now, when 7 years ago they were ~$60-$75.  It's cheaper to buy your own dehydrator.

/got horribly, horribly sick for days from their eggs and sausage meal
//never again


Were you just rotating out older stock, or did you have a emergency reason to eat that bucket of last resort?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No food should be eaten out of a bucket.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: No food should be eaten out of a bucket.


No way are you a dog. That's absolutely something a non-dog would say.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Creoena: Glockenspiel Hero: FlashHarry: America doing well? Republicans will HATE this!

We're not doing well.   The article failed to report the only areas of growth were guns, emergency food buckets and long range AA missiles to combat the Chinese balloon threat.

Everything else was down 90%

Emergency food buckets are farking expensive.  Mountain House buckets are running ~$130 now, when 7 years ago they were ~$60-$75.  It's cheaper to buy your own dehydrator.

/got horribly, horribly sick for days from their eggs and sausage meal
//never again

Were you just rotating out older stock, or did you have a emergency reason to eat that bucket of last resort?


I didn't buy a bucket - I just got an individual packet to try at home.  I was looking for options when I go metal detecting in the middle of the woods and want something other than a sandwich.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry guys. That was me. I got a new job and splurged on a 60" 4K OLED TV. It's f*ckin' sweet. I got a 350 watt soundbar with a subwoofer. My neighbors are pissed, but I just turn up the volume and can't hear 'em. 'MURICAAAAA!!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why doesn't the President just set the prices of things as low as possible!!!
Because the President does that, right?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, forget the 0.5% Fed Rate Hike, they'll be going for at least 2% to make sure we learn our place.

It's just not acceptable for the non-billionaires to have an improved standard of living. That's lost profit!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Znuh: So, when are prices going to come down?

[Fark user image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: arrogantbastich: Mangoose: To any new parents I say this: Make Christmas a very low key family thing. Maybe a gift or two if you even want to celebrate it. Celebrate 'family day' in January when everything is on sale and dealing with Xmas shoppers is a thing of the past.

You know what's on sale after Christmas? Christmas decorations.

Ya, but a two year old just really can't appreciate the subtle beauty of a Swarovsky Chrystal angel ornament..


No, they can.  They just appreciate it in a different way, namely, its beauty in flight, and the majesty of it smashing into a million pieces on the ground.

/has a toddler
//only non-sentimental and non-fragile plastic and wooden ornaments on the tree
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Creoena: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Creoena: Glockenspiel Hero: FlashHarry: America doing well? Republicans will HATE this!

We're not doing well.   The article failed to report the only areas of growth were guns, emergency food buckets and long range AA missiles to combat the Chinese balloon threat.

Everything else was down 90%

Emergency food buckets are farking expensive.  Mountain House buckets are running ~$130 now, when 7 years ago they were ~$60-$75.  It's cheaper to buy your own dehydrator.

/got horribly, horribly sick for days from their eggs and sausage meal
//never again

Were you just rotating out older stock, or did you have a emergency reason to eat that bucket of last resort?

I didn't buy a bucket - I just got an individual packet to try at home.  I was looking for options when I go metal detecting in the middle of the woods and want something other than a sandwich.


Ah, that I can see.

MRE's can be picked up pretty cheap, but it's hiat and miss as far as taste goes.
Do some Google searching as the best ones to get.
 
GORDON
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The large chunk of American working poor are not amused by the snark, at all.  They're still drowning.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: No food should be eaten out of a bucket.


Difficulty: KFC.


/for certain values of food
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GORDON: The large chunk of American working poor are not amused by the snark, at all.  They're still drowning.


Then maybe they should stop voting Republican.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess we all underestimated the economic powerhouse that is the Hooverville population squatting in sidewalk tents.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: No food should be eaten out of a bucket.


You need to eat it with 10 people, which is a terrible idea for many reasons, but I do have fond memories of eating a vermonster once as a kid.
 
wage0048
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: America doing well? Republicans will HATE this!


Good.

fark them right in their unfeeling, black hearts.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Eggs are so damned expensive I may have to use the plastic ones at easter.  Unless one of the local vets runs a neutering clinic.  Then I can get reasonable pre-colored facsimiles for practically nothing.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GORDON: The large chunk of American working poor are not amused by the snark, at all.  They're still drowning.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
