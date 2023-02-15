 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   "According to the Arrest Report, Sereda was "unable to speak" due to his level of intoxication. Now in need of support, Cape Coral Police's assistance was requested, and the deputy waited for backup. Then came the unmistakable sound. kr-Pop-tss-SSS"   (nbc-2.com) divider line
35
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Credit where it's due... That is dedication. And possibly one of the funniest mental images of 2023....
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too drunk to talk and they beat him up anyway.  Welcome to Florida.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Too drunk to talk and they beat him up anyway.  Welcome to Florida.


Different Kr.Pop-tss-SSS , thankfully....
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, whitenguy
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
24-packs of Michelob Ultra and Bud Light

Does it count as light beer if you're drinking 48 of em?  surprised the guy didnt piss himself.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

At this point why not have one more beer?

You're not making things worse for yourself and now you have an amazing story to tell in the lockup until you make bail.

Might even best the DUI. He was found in the passenger seat and doesn't look like he could afford the car. What happened to the driver? There is lots more story to tell here, it was Valentine's Day after all.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome! The sound of opening a beer broken down:

kr: The sound of the aluminum tab deforming the top of the can
Pop: The can opening
tss: The initial depressurization of the can
SSS: The can is now at atmospheric pressure and the beer is fizzing
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a hard 40.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teddy Byrne really going above and beyond for his articles on the drunkard beat.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice sound effect in your headline, subby
+1
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Credit where it's due... That is dedication. And possibly one of the funniest mental images of 2023....


This - success is 90% perspiration, 10% inspiration.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drank a beer while getting ticketed for speeding in Texas. Asked the cop if he could hold my beer for me while I signed the ticket. He declined.
I was doing 5 miles over the posted limit.
So long as you weren't drunk it was legal many moons ago.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Awesome! The sound of opening a beer broken down:

kr: The sound of the aluminum tab deforming the top of the can
Pop: The can opening
tss: The initial depressurization of the can
SSS: The can is now at atmospheric pressure and the beer is fizzing


That would all be correct if it were beer. But this is Michelob Ultra and Bud Light, which make the sound kr-Po-piss-SSS when opened. Which, while very similar is quite different to the sound cans of actual beer make
 
ditka80
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a DA describe this scenario to me before. From what I recall it will be hard(er?) to convict the guy on a DUI, as the cops cannot prove that last beer did not affect his BAC. May have to reduce charges (apart from the physical altercation) to drunk-in-public.
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So , do the police now have to prove that he drank before he had this beer sitting down in the police car?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Deputies, deciding Sereda had clearly reached his limit, declared it was the last call and reached out to remove the hoppy beverage. At the risk of spilling his beer, Sereda began to fight back until deputies were able to remove him from the vehicle."

Hey, careful man, there's a beverage here!
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what was his BAC?
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Uber Drinks is really taking off.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: That's a hard 40.


I was going to say, "Well he's driving a Mercedes-Benz, so he's doing something in his life right", but then I read the story and looked at his photo and realized he has done everything else in his life absolutely wrong.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THIS is news!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best writing I've seen in awhile.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This makes me feel better about my life and my appearance.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ditka80: I had a DA describe this scenario to me before. From what I recall it will be hard(er?) to convict the guy on a DUI, as the cops cannot prove that last beer did not affect his BAC. May have to reduce charges (apart from the physical altercation) to drunk-in-public.


...except he was drunk in PRIVATE, they dragged him into PUBLIC.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Marcus Aurelius: Too drunk to talk and they beat him up anyway.  Welcome to Florida.

Different Kr.Pop-tss-SSS , thankfully....


Yeah, I was thinking taser too.

Maybe Marcuswas referring to his facial bruising? That could legitimately be "he hit his head getting into the car... a few times."
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tentacle: "Deputies, deciding Sereda had clearly reached his limit, declared it was the last call and reached out to remove the hoppy beverage. At the risk of spilling his beer, Sereda began to fight back until deputies were able to remove him from the vehicle."

Hey, careful man, there's a beverage here!


That may be the only time in history that Mich Ultra was described as "hoppy"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was it the sound of a balloon????
A container of fentanyl???
 
ElPrimitivo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ethertap: Tentacle: "Deputies, deciding Sereda had clearly reached his limit, declared it was the last call and reached out to remove the hoppy beverage. At the risk of spilling his beer, Sereda began to fight back until deputies were able to remove him from the vehicle."

Hey, careful man, there's a beverage here!

That may be the only time in history that Mich Ultra was described as "hoppy"


They also said there was Bud Light. It could have been one of those that was inexplicably described as hoppy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rev.K: That's a hard 40.


He was the Pirate Jimmy Buffet was talking about.
 
dascott
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
productplacementblog.comView Full Size


Ah, the old days.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dude has my respect.  I always say "Go big, or go home".  Homeboy went big.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean ... you're not gonna get less arrested, so why not?
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The cops didn't actually see him driving? He was sitting in the passenger seat when they approached? Well, the DUI charge is right out the window...

CSB - Once sat on a jury where a guy was busted for DUI because the cop stopped him while he was pushing his vehicle out of traffic lanes after it broke down (on New Year's Eve, no less). Made the "driver" do the roadside boogie and took him in for the breathalyzer (blew well above the limit).
When it came to trial, defense called the cop up and asked him if he had seen the defendant in the driver's seat at any time...No, the defendant was standing outside the open driver side door, pushing the vehicle. Did the cop see the defendant inside any part of the vehicle at any time? No, defendant was pushing van with one hand on the open door and the other hand on the A-pillar. Defense rested. We found the defendant not guilty of DUI...End CSB

/we did find him guilty of drunk in public, impeding traffic and a couple of other smaller traffic offenses
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Even the security of handcuffs did little to dispel Sereda's growing aggressions."
Sounds like he needed a dose of a depressant.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: But what was his BAC?


British Aircraft Corporation, but that's not important now.
 
ChopperCharles
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They tased a guy who was so drunk he couldn't speak. Was he really that much of a danger that lethal force was required? He could have died from that. He wasn't driving, plus unneeded police brutality.  I'm sorry but you don't need deadly force to handle a drunken buffoon. If you do, you're incompetent at your job and shouldn't be a cop.

Charles.
 
