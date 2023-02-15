 Skip to content
(ESPN)   Real estate pro left work early to beat a Jack Sock   (espn.com) divider line
15
    More: Giggity, Harvard Business School, Tennis, Jack Sock, Australian Open, Association of Tennis Professionals, Harvard University, professional Matija Pecotic, Business school  
15 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Sock, now that is a sports name.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack is great for like a set and then he just implodes because i think his fitness regimen is eating cheeze doodles and jerking off to anime porn.

Fantastic doubles player though.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Jack is great for like a set and then he just implodes because i think his fitness regimen is eating cheeze doodles and jerking off to anime porn.



Those simple carbs are great to help maintain energy through a session of short, vigorous exercise.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've known a golfer and chess player like this.  Both world-ranked, but never quite made the cut.  They'd enter local or regional tournaments and do well.  Both were nice guys and humble, but holy shiat they were next-level talented.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tennis pro, Harvard grad.   This is doing it right.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hehehe Jack Sock
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I've known a golfer and chess player like this.  Both world-ranked, but never quite made the cut.  They'd enter local or regional tournaments and do well.  Both were nice guys and humble, but holy shiat they were next-level talented.


Road racing is full of people like that as well.  If you watch the US Olympic trials for something like the marathon, that race is full of people that are like 3% to 5% slower than the winner (e.g. running like a 2:14 marathon for men).  They made the cutoff to get into the event, but never had a realistic chance to win against the people who are expected to be the top few. But then, back home wherever they live, they're absolutely the person who just farking dominates every road race they enter in their region, winning at any distance 5k and up by minutes.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
he was decent at the 3rd tier tourneys when he used to play regularly, but this is the first time he's ever even made it out of qualifying for a main atp tournament
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Takes a lot of spunk to make a second attempt at that age
 
BuehrlesToTheWall
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jack Sock is great - he really stiffens in the face of competition
 
Veloram
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh that poor bastard...
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who's going to sell his huge....tracts of land?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jack Sock is washed up
 
sephjnr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eldoobie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Jack Sock, now that is a sports name.


Similar to the famous sports name Jock Sack.
 
