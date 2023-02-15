 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Looks like the world will have to wait a little longer for North Korea's lavish 'Benidorm' beach resort to open, it seems the site is swamped in human poo because the homeless have taken it over (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Homeless in North Korea? Wouldn't they just spontaneously build a work camp to absorb any "homeless?"
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Best Korea knows best organic fertilizer for human-friendly environmental improvements.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've been to the immigration one in Spain a couple of times. Also been to The Hard Rock Cafe in Incerlik Turkey. I've even got a Tshirt to prove it.

/Too many Efes
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Best Korea knows best organic fertilizer for human-friendly environmental improvements.


I read somewhere that when the American soldiers went over to fight in Korea in the early 50s they couldn't believe the stench from the fields. It seems they use human waste to fertilize them. I don't know how good the It seems they use human waste to fertilize them. I don't know how good a human fertilizer shiat is.Any idea?
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Homeless in North Korea? Wouldn't they just spontaneously build a work camp to absorb any "homeless?"


Work camps require that you feed workers so that they don't die immediately.  I understand they have famine-level food problems out there so probably the logistics don't make sense.
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Isn't the Ryugyong Hotel still unfinished?
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: WelldeadLink: Best Korea knows best organic fertilizer for human-friendly environmental improvements.

I read somewhere that when the American soldiers went over to fight in Korea in the early 50s they couldn't believe the stench from the fields. It seems they use human waste to fertilize them. I don't know how good the It seems they use human waste to fertilize them. I don't know how good a human fertilizer shiat is.Any idea?


In summation, pretty good.  It's way better than not using any fertilizer at all.  If you have a septic system and leech field in the states, you'll note that the area of grass around there is always green and lush.  Indeed, you can tell your system is failing if it becomes too lush.

Human waste isn't widely used because of the obvious risk of pathogens.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It sounds like they tried to copy the beaches in Spain but ended up with the Jersey Shore instead.
 
Felkami
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: WelldeadLink: Best Korea knows best organic fertilizer for human-friendly environmental improvements.

I read somewhere that when the American soldiers went over to fight in Korea in the early 50s they couldn't believe the stench from the fields. It seems they use human waste to fertilize them. I don't know how good the It seems they use human waste to fertilize them. I don't know how good a human fertilizer shiat is.Any idea?


The term most often used is 'night soil' and untreated it can result in an uncontrolled spread of disease. Here in the US, some locations use dried and treated human waste as fertilizer. Sometimes the treatment process involves irradiating it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: beezeltown: Homeless in North Korea? Wouldn't they just spontaneously build a work camp to absorb any "homeless?"

Work camps require that you feed workers so that they don't die immediately.  I understand they have famine-level food problems out there so probably the logistics don't make sense.


Perhaps you're unaware of "work camp" standards in North Korea...food isn't necessarily a requirement.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did Abbott fly all the homeless in Dallas to Pyongyang?
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: WelldeadLink: Best Korea knows best organic fertilizer for human-friendly environmental improvements.

I read somewhere that when the American soldiers went over to fight in Korea in the early 50s they couldn't believe the stench from the fields. It seems they use human waste to fertilize them. I don't know how good the It seems they use human waste to fertilize them. I don't know how good a human fertilizer shiat is.Any idea?


Human waste has been used as fertilizer for a long time, see the "Night Soil Men" in London before centralized sewage was a thing.

The problem is that there are a lot of diseases transmitted by our poop, which other humans can catch.  Omnivore poop also isn't great at fertilizing what with the meat eating and all of that.  Herbivore manure is plentiful and has less of a chance of transmitting diseases to humans when properly used as fertilizer.

If you really want to start collecting your own waste for growing things, go with your pee instead.  It's sterile and it's got what plants crave, particularly Phosphorus and Nitrogen.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Came to make a bad joke,
Left with the unclearable mental image of Night Soil Men....
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Forbidden Doughnut: Isn't the Ryugyong Hotel still unfinished?


I think it's the Ryugyong cell tower now.
 
Felkami
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Did Abbott fly all the homeless in Dallas to Pyongyang?


Don't give him any ideas. We're at the stage of dystopia where there is nothing to absurd for the GOP.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Authenticity can't be verified, but there was a video a while back of an interview with a woman who escaped from North Korea. She described life there. One thing she noted was that there were no bathrooms. All feces was collected to use as fertilizer and each family had a quota they had to fill. She said there was so little food that bowel movements were a once or twice a month occurance. Every ounce of feces encountered, from dogs, animals, whatever, was picked up to try to reach the quota.

Also, no garbage cans--nothing was thrown away; any scraps otherwise unusable were burned for heat.

Again, not sure how embellished the story was, but sounded pretty awful, regardless.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: WelldeadLink: Best Korea knows best organic fertilizer for human-friendly environmental improvements.

I read somewhere that when the American soldiers went over to fight in Korea in the early 50s they couldn't believe the stench from the fields. It seems they use human waste to fertilize them. I don't know how good the It seems they use human waste to fertilize them. I don't know how good a human fertilizer shiat is.Any idea?


It's like any other shiat - it's fertilizer. The problem is that if you dump the fresh shiat on the fields it not only smells bad, but also has a potential of spreading diseases. Worst with human shiat because human to human infections are much easier than animal to human.
At any rate, the shiat needs to be decomposed by bacteria to really make it into a fertilizer and that takes time. Even the animal manure should sit in a pile for a while to let bacterias do their magic.


But aside from the occasional shiat, the subby is spreading capitalist propaganda. North Korea is a working people's paradise, especially when being looked after by the Supreme and Benevolent Leader, so by definition it can not have homeless people. So, there!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Homeless in North Korea? Wouldn't they just spontaneously build a work camp to absorb any "homeless?"


See.  This is why I've become suspicious of our differences.  I think it's all over blown. Why does a 'mean' place not have the homeless in a work camp? I'm starting to question lots of propaganda
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: WelldeadLink: Best Korea knows best organic fertilizer for human-friendly environmental improvements.

I read somewhere that when the American soldiers went over to fight in Korea in the early 50s they couldn't believe the stench from the fields. It seems they use human waste to fertilize them. I don't know how good the It seems they use human waste to fertilize them. I don't know how good a human fertilizer shiat is.Any idea?


It really depends. Didn't mean that pun to happen but now I'm proud of it.

Feces as fertilizer is great if its vegetable based - that's why you use horse, cow, etc. Primarily carnivore poop is why grass dies around it. Depending on the diet human feces would work well enough and be better than not fertilizing but as someone else pointed out, a lot of disease passes through poop so, but afaik it's a pretty common practice in a lot of deep rural parts of the world like china and alabama.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: beezeltown: Homeless in North Korea? Wouldn't they just spontaneously build a work camp to absorb any "homeless?"

Work camps require that you feed workers so that they don't die immediately.  I understand they have famine-level food problems out there so probably the logistics don't make sense.


😆
Not in the United States do we have that issue. Prison loaf isn't that much food.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anyone remember when during the Dotard Dump/Kim Jung Un "love letter" phase when Un was dangling prize beachfront property in front of him during the visitation as a carrot in some blatant quid pro quo scheme to be the site of a next Trump Tower? This was probably it
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Best Korea knows best organic fertilizer for human-friendly environmental improvements.


Apparently I should have included the sarcasm emoji. 🙃
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The site used to be used for missile tests.
I have a modest proposal.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: WelldeadLink: Best Korea knows best organic fertilizer for human-friendly environmental improvements.

I read somewhere that when the American soldiers went over to fight in Korea in the early 50s they couldn't believe the stench from the fields. It seems they use human waste to fertilize them. I don't know how good the It seems they use human waste to fertilize them. I don't know how good a human fertilizer shiat is.Any idea?


Google "night soil"
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Any middle-class Chinese tourists looking for a beach holiday have much better options elsewhere, and few of the brave souls from the West who visit Kim Il Sung World for pleasure or edification would wander that far off the beaten path, except to report on the absurdity of the place when they got home and excuse anybody else from going.

Even had the resort ever been officially completed, I suspect only the tiny portion that was expected to actually be used would ever have been made habitable, with the rest an empty shell.

The Potemkin village story was libel circulated by the enemies of Potemkin and his queen (and mistress) Catherine the Great, the idea being that as a woman Catherine was stupid and easily manipulated by her gallant, because no person fit to sit on the Russian throne should have been fooled for a moment.

Who's Kim Jong-un trying to kid?
 
