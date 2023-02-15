 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Sick and tired of not understanding her constituents because they speak gibberish, Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland's first minister   (bbc.com)
43
posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Feb 2023 at 7:33 AM



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's a burn.

\headline escalated things quickly
 
Alphax
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds fishy.
 
nkbabe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good riddance. Corrupt and power hungry hatred spewing woman
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Elevator Recognition | Burnistoun
Youtube HbDnxzrbxn4
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wut r ee talking aboot, Ye wobbly muffin tin greased wid anchovies paste? Aye!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bruno & Boots thrilled for the end of "The Fish!"
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nkbabe: Good riddance. Corrupt and power hungry hatred spewing woman


Uh, care to elaborate?
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: nkbabe: Good riddance. Corrupt and power hungry hatred spewing woman

Uh, care to elaborate?


She's not an anti-trans bigot.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is she the one responsible for putting convicted male rapists in women's prisons just because they now claim they're women?
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Is she the one responsible for putting convicted male rapists in women's prisons just because they now claim they're women?


Knowing a fair few Scottish lassies, that would be a very dangerous situation, for the rapist.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: nkbabe: Good riddance. Corrupt and power hungry hatred spewing woman

Uh, care to elaborate?


She's a woman. In power.

What more do you need.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
First Alex Salmond, then Sturgeon. Hopefully this marks an end to the piscine reign of terror over Scotland.

Sturgeon did well with what she was given. It wasn't her fault assholes like Nigel Farage and Gordon Brown acted on bad faith with regards to Brexit.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Is she the one responsible for putting convicted male rapists in women's prisons just because they now claim they're women?


Remember, all trans people are predators and need to be treated as dangerous monsters.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She managed to piss off every man, woman and rapist in Scotland.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: nkbabe: Good riddance. Corrupt and power hungry hatred spewing woman

Uh, care to elaborate?


She and her pro-Scotland ways aren't much liked by the Tory gutter press who are still bitter about devolution allowing them to not be completely ruled by Westminster and Scots don't vote Tory mostly. Plus, rifts where she's fighting for the rights of Scots (who voted against Brexit and arguably only voted to remain in the UK to retain EU membership).

There's plenty of legit criticism but most personal hatred seems to stem from her not allowing England to rule them.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Is she the one responsible for putting convicted male rapists in women's prisons just because they now claim they're women?


You're absolutely convinced there are cat litter boxes in American public schools, aren't you?
 
Blue_Blazer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JimmyTheHutt: Not_Todd: Is she the one responsible for putting convicted male rapists in women's prisons just because they now claim they're women?

Remember, all trans people are predators and need to be treated as dangerous monsters.


What about convicted predators?

With a record.

/Jesus
//you said it man
///yes, that's a reasonable line to draw
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
thescottishsun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Frank, get the door.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Blue_Blazer: ///yes, that's a reasonable line to draw


You know that is not where the line will be drawn.  It's a good hook to get people onboard with mass liquidation, though.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What's the deal with these Anglophone dames quitting when things get tough? They're not exactly smashing the patriarchy now are they?
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Not_Todd: Is she the one responsible for putting convicted male rapists in women's prisons just because they now claim they're women?

You're absolutely convinced there are cat litter boxes in American public schools, aren't you?


I'm going to assume from your attempt to change the subject that she is, in fact, responsible for putting male predators in female prisons. And that you're fine with it.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Ragin' Asian: Not_Todd: Is she the one responsible for putting convicted male rapists in women's prisons just because they now claim they're women?

You're absolutely convinced there are cat litter boxes in American public schools, aren't you?

I'm going to assume from your attempt to change the subject that she is, in fact, responsible for putting male predators in female prisons. And that you're fine with it.


So you don't actually know and are just speculating?

You know you have the power of the internet literally at your fingertips, right?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: First Alex Salmond, then Sturgeon. Hopefully this marks an end to the piscine reign of terror over Scotland.

Sturgeon did well with what she was given. It wasn't her fault assholes like Nigel Farage and Gordon Brown acted on bad faith with regards to Brexit.


One Funny for "the piscine reign of terror".
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Resigning altogether over something so minor is really turning it up to eleven. Eleven. Eleven. ELEVEN!

/ freeedom!!!
 
Copper Spork
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JimmyTheHutt: Remember, all trans people are predators and need to be treated as dangerous monsters.


Statistically, more of them are than cops.

Ragin' Asian: You're absolutely convinced there are cat litter boxes in American public schools, aren't you?


I guess you don't follow Scottish news. The past few weeks of press coverage have been dominated by a trans women convicted of sexual assault being sent to a women's prison. It has been a big political mess because of suggestions that the person in question had never shown any signs of being trans before conviction.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: First Alex Salmond, then Sturgeon. Hopefully this marks an end to the piscine reign of terror over Scotland.

Sturgeon did well with what she was given. It wasn't her fault assholes like Nigel Farage and Gordon Brown acted on bad faith with regards to Brexit.


Just wait 'til Phil McKraken takes over, then you'll see a real reign of terror.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gooch: What's the deal with these Anglophone dames quitting when things get tough? They're not exactly smashing the patriarchy now are they?


I'm pretty sure they each quit after things stopped being tough.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Ragin' Asian: Not_Todd: Is she the one responsible for putting convicted male rapists in women's prisons just because they now claim they're women?

You're absolutely convinced there are cat litter boxes in American public schools, aren't you?

I'm going to assume from your attempt to change the subject that she is, in fact, responsible for putting male predators in female prisons. And that you're fine with it.


If they put them in solitary confinement and not general pop, is there really a danger to cis women?  And perhaps putting a trans wing in a prison might help ease some concerns.

//Also, sending a rapist to a men's prison does not negate the chance of them raping someone else.
 
Copper Spork
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: If they put them in solitary confinement and not general pop, is there really a danger to cis women? And perhaps putting a trans wing in a prison might help ease some concerns.


In the civilized world, solitary confinement is considered a barbaric human rights violation and is only suitable for short term use.
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sad to see her go but can't Janey Godley take over? That would make stuff a lot more clear. And at least we know she has a clickey pen.

Nicola and trump and the bleach
Youtube TkVF4UXPx9E
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
thenewflesh:

There's plenty of legit criticism but most personal hatred seems to stem from her not allowing England to rule them.

Look up the 'West Lothian Question' Scotland actually has more influence over England than vice versa.
 
Copper Spork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Swiss Colony: Look up the 'West Lothian Question' Scotland actually has more influence over England than vice versa.


When it looked like they were going to lose a vote due to a really slim majority, the Tories changed the rules on this so that they can exclude Scottish MPs from voting on anything they deem to be an England-only matter. You only haven't seen this happen because Scotland doesn't have enough MPs for it to make a difference.
 
wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Swiss Colony: thenewflesh:

There's plenty of legit criticism but most personal hatred seems to stem from her not allowing England to rule them.

Look up the 'West Lothian Question' Scotland actually has more influence over England than vice versa.


So Westminster is just full of masochists then?
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Copper Spork: Statistically, more of them are than cops.


You should stop believing social media rumors.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: She managed to piss off every man, woman and rapist in Scotland.


In a roe?
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Is she the one responsible for putting convicted male rapists in women's prisons just because they now claim they're women?


If the rapists identified as Nazis, you would be calling for their release
 
RasIanI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: First Alex Salmond, then Sturgeon. Hopefully this marks an end to the piscine reign of terror over Scotland.

Sturgeon did well with what she was given. It wasn't her fault assholes like Nigel Farage and Gordon Brown acted on bad faith with regards to Brexit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'FECK YOO, FECK YOO, YER COOL, FECK YOO, I'M OOT!!'
 
Copper Spork
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JimmyTheHutt: Copper Spork: Statistically, more of them are than cops.

You should stop believing social media rumors.


How about UK parliamentary reports? Remember that UK cops are largely not that bad compared to the USA.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Farewell, Wee Nikki Krankie, Scotland's one-trick pony.  Ever since the SNP resoundingly lost the "once in a generation" independence referendum in 2014, all she's done is to moan and whinge about the result and demand a new one, ignoring what the people voted for. Unhappy with not getting her own way, she had both eyes on her pet subject while Scotland fell apart around her.  She promised to pull a rabbit out of the hat, but the hat only had bunny droppings in it.  She will not be missed.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Copper Spork: JimmyTheHutt: Copper Spork: Statistically, more of them are than cops.

You should stop believing social media rumors.

How about UK parliamentary reports? Remember that UK cops are largely not that bad compared to the USA.


All trans women are convicted felons, too?

Wow.  Why do we even allow them to live?
 
