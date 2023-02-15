 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   103-year-old man celebrates 80 years of bowling, probably averages higher than most of us   (wgntv.com) divider line
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A 103 year old man is likely a much better bowler than I am, and I am at peace with that idea.

I used to be an artist, and I have really good hand-eye coordination from being a mechanic for almost a decade.

But somewhere between picking up the ball and looking down the lane, I lose nearly all of that coordination and end up just hucking it down the lane and hoping for the best.

/I could probably still beat the man in a race, and that is enough for me
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Didn't watch the entire video, but has he ever bowled a 300?
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Went bowling last week for a charity event. I haven't bowled in more than three decades, and I was never very good at it when I was young.  It wasn't pretty.  Like any sport I'm not very good at, I give props to those who are. Especially 103 year old folks!
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Imagine how much the game has changed since him anf Fred Flintstone were hurling rocks down the lane
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So we can both bowl our age, big whoop.
 
