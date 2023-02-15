 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   MLP now stands for My Large PTSD-therapy-pony   (ksl.com) divider line
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
can confirm

/#PTSDACHievemEnT_uNlOcK3T
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Horses, they live in the moment," White said.

Yes, as opposed to my dog who is a CFP.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I once held about 16 horses, one at time, for a visit from the farrier.  Probably the most foul mouthed, nasty, and evil farrier alive that side of the Rockies.  The horses would have developed PTSD were it not for being let out to pasture right after that.   These were not stabled horses.  They bite each other to let off steam.  I could see where being very kind to horse can alleviate PTSD.

I don't think I ever played horseshoes after that.  I did learn both English and Western riding from a European grand champion and gained a lot of respect for people who sat in a saddle for hours and days.
 
Theeng
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So uh, fun fact, equine therapy was offered to me at the VA.  Then I talked to both my therapist and psychiatrist who were less impressed by it.  I did go with some musical therapy though.

/So that's nice.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I saw a sign at a Winn-Dixie in Florida that said only service dogs and horses are allowed in the store. I think they meant miniature horses. I'd like to see that.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Should we givevets MDMA therapy which has been shown to effectively treat PTSD?"

"Nah, drugs are bad. John Wayne never had PTSD so the obvious answer is cowboys"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone had to do it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
