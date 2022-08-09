 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 357 of WW3: Russia has sent at least 6,000 Ukrainian children -- some as young as four months -- to "re-education" camps, and expedited their adoption by Russian foster parents. Stalin's ghost laughs. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion
    Russia, United States, Poland, Germany, United Nations, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, World War II  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Announcement (repeat): Within the next week or two I need to change several things in my life. My cat-caused insomnia is getting out of hand, and ruining my life. So I'm going to buy an automatic feeder for the 2 am feeding, and Ms. Chonk and her semi-feral sister are gonna have to rough it.

I'm also battling depression, and the constant death count is getting to me.

What this means is that I won't be creating these links at 2am anymore. So we need a volunteer (probably on the East Coast - I'm in California) to take this over. It ALSO means that I want to "pass on" the spreadsheet that creates the graphs. So, starting now, I'm looking for a successor on all of this.

I'll finish these tasks through the 24th, but the anniversary of the war starting is a good time to pass the torch. So the deadline is the end of February. Someone needs to step up before then. Hand-holding available on how to do the spreadsheet.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know that Russia is getting desperate in their search for qualified workers, but I think that their faith in the Ukraine's educational system is maybe a bit exaggerated.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thanks for all you've done Harlee.  Hope the transition goes smoothly and you get the break you need.

/2am feeding, really?
//Have dogs and not cats so I don't understand that one.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dreaming.... nice dream.... "MEOOOOW. MEOOOOOW. MEOOOOOOOOW. MEOOOOOOOOOOOW. "

Rinse and repeat every 5 minutes until she gets a heaping tablespoon of kibble.

It's a one bedroom apartment, so we can't just put her outside or in the garage until morning.

Besides, she's family.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morning all. A little late in posting today, but there looks like a lot of everything in this morning's newslink dump.
Here's the overnight news from the Ukrainian Press.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Wednesday, Feb. 15

Casualties as Russian missile hits apartment block in Pokrovsk

Russia's obstruction of 'grain corridor': Ukraine calls on international community to react

Russia Jails Journalist for 6 Years Over Ukraine Post

"All Loopholes with Russia Must be Closed" - Estonian Defense Minister

SBU nabs FSB agent gathering intelligence on Mykolaiv defenses

Casualties as Russian missile hits apartment block in Pokrovsk

Volunteers buy recon plane for Ukraine army due to fundraising effort

Briefing: Ukroboronprom's joint production of 120-mm mines

Russia keeps one missile carrier in Black Sea

Russia's obstruction of 'grain corridor': Ukraine calls on international community to react

PHOTOS Enemy attacks Chasiv Yar with Grad MLRS, Vesele with tanks

U.S. Department of State: Russia uses 43 camps to relocate thousands of Ukrainian children

PHOTOS People still standing in lines for food for many hours in Mariupol

PHOTOS Invaders strike Kupyansk this morning

Russians hiat Kherson region 38 times in past day, injuring two civilians

US awards $522M contracts for ammunition for Ukraine

One killed, one injured in Russia's shelling of Donetsk region

British Citizen Killed in Ukraine, UK Government Says

War update: Ukrainian forces hiat six enemy ammo depots, two electronic warfare systems

Anti-Kremlin coalition growing: Reznikov heard important message at Ramstein format meeting

OPINION: Abrams Tanks - Nightmare of Russian Invaders

EXPLAINED: What Happened on Day 1 of the NATO Defense Minister Meeting

Fighter Jets for Ukraine Not Even on the Table at NATO Meeting - Estonian Defense Minister

And that's your lot. Have a good day folks, be kind, it's feeling like one of those days today.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Poo Tin is one sick MoFo.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link (a list of groups giving assistance): https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gave you a Valentines gift?):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Thank you for all you've done so far.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 4 through February 10 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Great. So, Putin has decided to add child trafficking to his resume.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is a Nitter.net link not working?  Try one of these
/Hat tip to danceswithcrows for finding the list
 
dracos31
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There needs to be a Nuremberg Trial-style reckoning for Russia when this is all over. These are clearly war crimes.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good enough reason to push into Russia.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dracos31: There needs to be a Nuremberg Trial-style reckoning for Russia when this is all over. These are clearly war crimes.


Remember, if you will, exactly what it took to get the leaders of Nazi Germany on trial at Nuremberg
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

If it makes you feel any better, today is probably going to be the day I finally just give up. Almost had a good life a few times. Almost. Oh well.
 
mederu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Great! Ukraine took the ground back near Bakhmut
Youtube 88fgA-TAXLo

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
14 Feb: Nice. Ukrainians RUIN RUSSIAN ATTACK BY KILLING THE COMMANDER | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube VFqZVgmh-iQ

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine

Just like all other orcs/orks, kill the leader and they're lost!
 
mederu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The beginning of the end for Russia | Elon Musk making pro-Russian decisions | Ukraine War Update
Youtube KwfGeVra5kk

Yesterdays Artur
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Giving up won't make anybody, including yourself, feel better.

Not sure what's up there but take a step back from the edge. Whatever is going on is probably not that bad.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Great. So, Putin has decided to add child trafficking to his resume.


Add it?

Dude, he's been part of that transnational organized crimes syndicate since the Fall
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
U.S. focuses on training Ukrainian troops to use less ammo

Western nations are growing concerned over their ability to quickly replenish stocks.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I know that Russia is getting desperate in their search for qualified workers, but I think that their faith in the Ukraine's educational system is maybe a bit exaggerated.

Fark user image


I love your wit, intelligence, humor, integrity.

But this whole child-snatching thing is dark as dark can be.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Do you need help?
 
dracos31
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: dracos31: There needs to be a Nuremberg Trial-style reckoning for Russia when this is all over. These are clearly war crimes.

Remember, if you will, exactly what it took to get the leaders of Nazi Germany on trial at Nuremberg


I'm Pepperidge Farms, I remember.

It's coming to a point where we won't have a choice but to take that route. Madmen rarely know they are mad.
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But call it "Putin's genocidalwar on Ukraine" and you're the problem.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Minna Alander on the increasingly likely possibility that Finland will join NATO before Sweden (Thread Reader link):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Great. So, Putin has decided to add child trafficking to his resume.


Pretty sure this is still considered a form of Genocide.
 
usahole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Giving up will make sure you don't have a good life, and it's not going to make Harlee feel any better either
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: RasIanI: Great. So, Putin has decided to add child trafficking to his resume.

Pretty sure this is still considered a form of Genocide.


This makes me want to puke, wipe my face, and go murder his ass.  This is heart wrenching, unconscionable evil.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: dracos31: There needs to be a Nuremberg Trial-style reckoning for Russia when this is all over. These are clearly war crimes.

Remember, if you will, exactly what it took to get the leaders of Nazi Germany on trial at Nuremberg


I'm game.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid support softens in the US: AP-NORC Poll

*sigh*
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: dracos31: There needs to be a Nuremberg Trial-style reckoning for Russia when this is all over. These are clearly war crimes.

Remember, if you will, exactly what it took to get the leaders of Nazi Germany on trial at Nuremberg


The Russian Army capturing Berlin?
 
JimbobMcClan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Great. So, Putin has decided to add child trafficking to his resume.


He's a conservative.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Good enough reason to push into Russia.


No one is going into Russia. Ever.

Ukraine may do drone strikes on military infrastructure close to the border, but that is it.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dracos31: qorkfiend: dracos31: There needs to be a Nuremberg Trial-style reckoning for Russia when this is all over. These are clearly war crimes.

Remember, if you will, exactly what it took to get the leaders of Nazi Germany on trial at Nuremberg

I'm Pepperidge Farms, I remember.

It's coming to a point where we won't have a choice but to take that route. Madmen rarely know they are mad.


No, it won't. We'll get involved if and when we are attacked directly.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: qorkfiend: dracos31: There needs to be a Nuremberg Trial-style reckoning for Russia when this is all over. These are clearly war crimes.

Remember, if you will, exactly what it took to get the leaders of Nazi Germany on trial at Nuremberg

The Russian Army capturing Berlin?


I'm afraid that's not an option this time.

/Berliner
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: qorkfiend: dracos31: There needs to be a Nuremberg Trial-style reckoning for Russia when this is all over. These are clearly war crimes.

Remember, if you will, exactly what it took to get the leaders of Nazi Germany on trial at Nuremberg

The Russian Army capturing Berlin?


Also lots and lots and lots and lots of dead people
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Wartranslated analyzes what Ukraine needs, good news about Gepard ammunition, the McButt update, what people can learn from Marshall Tito, and ponies with bows are all in there.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RobSeace: Ukraine aid support softens in the US: AP-NORC Poll

*sigh*


Argh. GOP media tactics are working.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ukraine has my blessing to roll right over russia all the way to the Bering Strait. When they do I will do my best to meet them there on the shore with some of the best American booze and pot I can afford.
 
