 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Groundbreaking male contraceptive pill "disables" sperm and works within minutes. No word if God will get quite irate (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2023 at 7:50 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a man, I welcome this achievement. But I do wonder what will happen to the world's birth rate when men can easily prevent pregnancy without even needing to put on a condom.

But in the end, that's probably a good way to stop climate change from getting worse and worse.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bostonguy: As a man, I welcome this achievement. But I do wonder what will happen to the world's birth rate when men can easily prevent pregnancy without even needing to put on a condom.

But in the end, that's probably a good way to stop climate change from getting worse and worse.


I'm expecting a brief surge in pregnancies due to people misunderstanding dosage (Either not waiting for it to take effect, or thinking it lasts longer than it does), before dropping to slightly lower than current. Also, I'd expect a surge in STIs because "I don't need a condom, I took the pill".

/Hopefully they're side-effect free and can be produced cheaply enough to just have bowls of them at health clinics for free.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If it's only effective for 3 hours... in humans sperm can persist in a woman's body for longer than that.  In fact, a woman can theoretically get pregnant from sperm received five days prior.

So you take this pill and think you're fine, but all you've done is given your swimmers a 3 hour delayed start in a 120 hr race.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bootleg: /Hopefully they're side-effect free and can be produced cheaply enough to just have bowls of them at health clinics for free.


If I recall correctly, there was a male birth control being studies/tested a few years ago, but the people in the study didn't like how it made them feel (physically, emotionally, etc).  You know, because women's hormone-based birth control is just fine and dandy and never has those side effects...
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bootleg: bostonguy: As a man, I welcome this achievement. But I do wonder what will happen to the world's birth rate when men can easily prevent pregnancy without even needing to put on a condom.

But in the end, that's probably a good way to stop climate change from getting worse and worse.

I'm expecting a brief surge in pregnancies due to people misunderstanding dosage (Either not waiting for it to take effect, or thinking it lasts longer than it does), before dropping to slightly lower than current. Also, I'd expect a surge in STIs because "I don't need a condom, I took the pill".

/Hopefully they're side-effect free and can be produced cheaply enough to just have bowls of them at health clinics for free.


I hope that 'just before sex' hyperbole is framed in the right context and the dose is administered suitably early to work.  Some idiot will take it as clothes are starting to come off.

But yes, the STD consideration is not insignificant.  Barriers are useful when one's choice of partner isn't exclusive.
 
Trik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Every Sperm Is Sacred - The Meaning of Life (3/11) Movie CLIP (1983) HD
Youtube g8fheDIG_RA
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This sounds great! The catch, of course there is a catch, is that the pill is administered by inserting it into your dickhole
 
Olthoi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No surprise Bothans like kinky sex - anything to distract from those Death Star losses.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: If it's only effective for 3 hours... in humans sperm can persist in a woman's body for longer than that.  In fact, a woman can theoretically get pregnant from sperm received five days prior.

So you take this pill and think you're fine, but all you've done is given your swimmers a 3 hour delayed start in a 120 hr race.


So, what if you take this pill and then die alone and unloved. WOULD THAT MAKE YOU HAPPY??
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: If it's only effective for 3 hours... in humans sperm can persist in a woman's body for longer than that.  In fact, a woman can theoretically get pregnant from sperm received five days prior.

So you take this pill and think you're fine, but all you've done is given your swimmers a 3 hour delayed start in a 120 hr race.


I think they were saying that sperm produced 3 hours later are capable of swimming, not the ones already deposited.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds great, but what happens to the stuff after you pee it out into the wastewater?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: If it's only effective for 3 hours... in humans sperm can persist in a woman's body for longer than that.  In fact, a woman can theoretically get pregnant from sperm received five days prior.

So you take this pill and think you're fine, but all you've done is given your swimmers a 3 hour delayed start in a 120 hr race.


Investigating exactly these kind of details is exactly what clinical trials are for
 
Trik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Sounds great, but what happens to the stuff after you pee it out into the wastewater?


It'll affect the amphibians, fish and some reptiles much the same way other contraceptives do.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Bootleg: /Hopefully they're side-effect free and can be produced cheaply enough to just have bowls of them at health clinics for free.

If I recall correctly, there was a male birth control being studies/tested a few years ago, but the people in the study didn't like how it made them feel (physically, emotionally, etc).  You know, because women's hormone-based birth control is just fine and dandy and never has those side effects...


I was also surprised this argument didn't come out sooner.

This is a good thing. You don't have to be angry at it.
What happened to women was bad, but it was better than the alternative of being slaves to men.
You don't have to tear down further advances because others aren't perfect.

Also, endocrinology is insanely complex. Making a single pill that prevents pregnancy through the use of hormones that also don't kill you, or start/stop important processes unnecessarily, or do some other wildly dangerous chemical process in the body is nearly impossible. That the pharma industry made ones that women can live with is incredible in and of itself. That there is going to be ones on the market that prevent the need for women to take them at all (excepting in the case of controlling periods and other reproductive health issues) should be celebrated.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The only real reason I'm opposed to vasectomies is that all they do is prevent pregnancy by keeping sperm from leaving the body as intended. However, they still have to go somewhere, and that somewhere often ends up being the male's body, causing atherosclerosis and sometimes autoimmune disorders where the immune system starts attacking sperm, sometimes preemptively before it escapes into the body. Plus, vasectomies have been known to self-correct over time, which is not ideal if they're to be reliable. So even if i was in a position where pregnancy was a possibility, I wouldn't get a vasectomy.

These new pills, if they're effective with no long-term health concerns, will be great.
 
sleze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Combine it with viagra for the next $1B drug.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The contraceptive pill for men has been developed by boffins which could be taken just before a kinky sex session.

Got to love how in the Daily Star's world, every sex session haas to be "kinky".

And every scientist a "boffin".
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Let he heathens spill theirs' on the filthy ground.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trik: Martian_Astronomer: Sounds great, but what happens to the stuff after you pee it out into the wastewater?

It'll affect the amphibians, fish and some reptiles much the same way other contraceptives do.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Sounds great, but what happens to the stuff after you pee it out into the wastewater?


Kermit the Frog and his tadpole siblings become paralyzed.

But since their legs are useless, there's less guilt in harvesting their legs for a frog leg restaurant chain.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: This is a good thing. You don't have to be angry at it.
What happened to women was bad, but it was better than the alternative of being slaves to men.
You don't have to tear down further advances because others aren't perfect.


Angry? Tearing down?  You're reading too much into what I posted.

There was a study, and people in the study complained.  I think the idea of a contraceptive tablet for men is great.

Nothing's perfect.  Hormone-based contraceptives have their issues.  IUDs can have issues.  Condoms can break.  Tubal ligation is risky.  Vasectomies can eventually heal themselves.  Plan B and its generics are usually pretty expensive and best used within 72 hours.  I'd love there to be another option out there.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
 If there is a male birth control pill, how much do you want to bet there will never be any effort to ban it?
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A Not Daily Star link.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: You know, because women's hormone-based birth control is just fine and dandy and never has those side effects...


Women may feel horrible without birth control too. Menstruation is a cruel biatch.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TWX: But yes, the STD consideration is not insignificant.  Barriers are useful when one's choice of partner isn't exclusive.


But hey that risk is worth it for more sex. Getting laid is what really matters in life. Monogamy is for losers. Just like more money and more cars and more years in your life, the more hot people you've banged the more you're a winner!
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Maker_of_Roads: This is a good thing. You don't have to be angry at it.
What happened to women was bad, but it was better than the alternative of being slaves to men.
You don't have to tear down further advances because others aren't perfect.

Angry? Tearing down?  You're reading too much into what I posted.

There was a study, and people in the study complained.  I think the idea of a contraceptive tablet for men is great.

Nothing's perfect.  Hormone-based contraceptives have their issues.  IUDs can have issues.  Condoms can break.  Tubal ligation is risky.  Vasectomies can eventually heal themselves.  Plan B and its generics are usually pretty expensive and best used within 72 hours.  I'd love there to be another option out there.


Fair.

Almost all the people I've seen that reference that study do it mockingly. As if one person killing themselves and a second attempting it meant the men in the study were just wimps for not wanting to put up with the side effects. It's frustrating to hear people complaining about that, and I did read too much in.

Mea culpa.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: kittyhas1000legs: You know, because women's hormone-based birth control is just fine and dandy and never has those side effects...

Women may feel horrible without birth control too. Menstruation is a cruel biatch.


What I've seen some of the women in my life go through is pretty miserable.  Clots from long-term birth control use, IUD getting embedded, having to go to the hospital from so much blood loss during a period(!), the panic of "holy shiat condom broke" and buying plan b and a few pregnancy tests, cramps/migrains/etc that pretty much disable you for a day or three...  Guys get what, the risk of getting hit in the balls and it hurting for 5-10 minutes?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Almost all the people I've seen that reference that study do it mockingly. As if one person killing themselves and a second attempting it meant the men in the study were just wimps for not wanting to put up with the side effects. It's frustrating to hear people complaining about that, and I did read too much in.


Holy shiat I did not know that detail.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: If there is a male birth control pill, how much do you want to bet there will never be any effort to ban it?


Congressmen don't want to get their mistress pregnant.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But I like yelling ATTACK!! when I orgasm*. I'll try this pill but I'll have to modify my catchphrase to BOMBS AWAY!! and make explosions noises on each pump.

/*Try it some time, scream it, flex your biceps
//It's the manliest thing ever
 
Nirbo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bostonguy: As a man, I welcome this achievement.


But as a news literate man, I doubt my sperm even exist now.

Thanks Star.
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DuneClimber: If there is a male birth control pill, how much do you want to bet there will never be any effort to ban it?


I mean, it gives more control to dudes, I don't think anyone would want to ban it.

They don't have to spill their holy seed, and they don't have to worry about getting their mistress pregnant and causing a row. There is no biblical reason I can imagine for them to get upset about it. Men have bad sperm all the time, it's god's will!

Women's contraceptives on the other hand, that gives control over babies to women, and those wiley devils can get up to all sorts of mischief. Giving women any kind of control just leads to them burning their bras, not shaving their armpits, and getting all upset. Better to ban all that and leave it up to the men to decide.

/s  (if that wasn't obvious)
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.