(Guardian)   World's oldest hedgehog, and biggest hedgehog penis, discovered. Subby isn't sure why the animal rehab center set the dogs on him, but the second oldest hedgehog now has a new title. And hedgehogs like to screw their sisters. Learned something new   (theguardian.com) divider line
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Quit trying to summon the toffee cowgirl, sibby
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Also, dementia so bad he won't face trial.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Heh, my nickname is "hedgehog".  Perhaps I can break the record for largest hedgehog peener?

<checks article>

<weeps silent, bitter tears>
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
SCIENTIFICALLY ACCURATE ™: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG
Youtube TvNEZ4WWQIk
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Also, dementia so bad he won't face trial.


You might have posted in the wrong thread.

In case you didn't, you might want to rethink your hardline stance on prosecuting aged, dead hedgehogs with big dongs.  That's a level of vengeance I can't comprehend.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LordBeavis: Monty_Zoncolan: Also, dementia so bad he won't face trial.

You might have posted in the wrong thread.

In case you didn't, you might want to rethink your hardline stance on prosecuting aged, dead hedgehogs with big dongs.  That's a level of vengeance I can't comprehend.


Ron Jeremy is still alive... not sure he was known for a big dong, mostly just showing up everywhere... I'm not a fan.
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was the largest hedgehog penis I've ever seen," said Rasmussen"

Yet one more thing to add to the problems of trusting their polling.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow. Projecting much there subby?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Thorvald had infected bite wounds on his stomach and back; infection had also caused his penis to become extremely swollen. "It was the largest hedgehog penis I've ever seen," said Rasmussen, who said that otherwise the hedgehog was generally healthy"

Maybe he just had a thing for dogs...
 
