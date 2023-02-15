 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   I don't understand anything about this article, and just want to know what that woman is doing with, or to, that shop-vac   (wigantoday.net) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Competitive socializing?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fairly sure that's not a woman; If it is, she's definitely due for a shave...

And that's not a shop vac, either - Henry is a normal household/light commercial vacuum cleaner, and extremely popular in the UK. My school cleaners used to use them, for a start.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: [wigantoday.net image 640x426]


tothekor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grognard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shagbert: Fairly sure that's not a woman; If it is, she's definitely due for a shave...

And that's not a shop vac, either - Henry is a normal household/light commercial vacuum cleaner, and extremely popular in the UK. My school cleaners used to use them, for a start.


Grognard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tothekor: [Fark user image 188x268]


/shakes tiny fist at tothekor!
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giggity?
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitter, "I don't understand anything about this article...". I agree 1000%.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to get the cocaine back?

poorjon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they get every word in the wrong place?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as for the rest...

Civilization - Danny Kaye & The Andrew Sisters
Youtube 0GKwwN87h9k
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This is how you get your red bingo wings.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She's farking the shop vac. I mean, it's a shop vac, what else is she supposed to do with it?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Muta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: She's farking the shop vac. I mean, it's a shop vac, what else is she supposed to do with it?


**unzips**
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
WillJM8528
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah yes, more of those "events" everyone couldn't live without, which were cancelled during the COVID quarantine.

So glad we've returned to "normal".
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Smails Kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WillJM8528: Ah yes, more of those "events" everyone couldn't live without, which were cancelled during the COVID quarantine.

So glad we've returned to "normal".


You must be fun at parties.
 
