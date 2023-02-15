 Skip to content
(Courthouse News Service)   Cheating will no longer get you off in Massachusetts   (courthousenews.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just once?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
1. It's the Supreme Judicial Court, not the Supreme Court.

2. There was actually a sitting legal precedent that allowed a husband to justify killing his wife when told she has  committed adultery or that her baby isn't his? The fark?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm kind of glad that I didn't know that this was an option when my ex-wife and I split.

Not saying that I would have, but it would have certainly given some of those dark thought a bit more percolation. It was an ugly divorce. And it cost me...well, upon reflection, a bad friend that I thought was like a brother to me. Dark, dark, dark days, friends.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: 1. It's the Supreme Judicial Court, not the Supreme Court.

2. There was actually a sitting legal precedent that allowed a husband to justify killing his wife when told she has  committed adultery or that her baby isn't his? The fark?


Nobody runs on a platform of removing laws.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: There was actually a sitting legal precedent that allowed a husband to justify killing his wife when told she has  committed adultery or that her baby isn't his? The fark?


Massachusetts was founded in 1620. Times have changed.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News will be whining about the "Woke" court in no time.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's still okay to kill your husband? I mean- that's alway justified.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clicked through to the underlying opinions. The most important thing I learned is that there's an appellate court issuing its decisions in courier font.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Texas you have to catch them "in the act" to justify a shot.  A true sportsman waits for the up stroke.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Habitual Cynic: In Texas you have to catch them "in the act" to justify a shot.  A true sportsman waits for the up stroke.


You also can't kill more than you can eat.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clickbait headlines are clickbait.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This case is based on the appeal from a guy who was found guilty of two counts of 1st degree murder for killing his 9-month pregnant girlfriend. His appeal argued that he shouldn't be convicted of 1st degree murder because it was a crime of passion.

The guy (his lawyer) also argued he shouldn't be convicted of murdering the 9 month viable fetus, because he did actually stab the baby, so this shiat sundae has that cherry on top.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: bostonguy: 1. It's the Supreme Judicial Court, not the Supreme Court.

2. There was actually a sitting legal precedent that allowed a husband to justify killing his wife when told she has  committed adultery or that her baby isn't his? The fark?

Nobody runs on a platform of removing laws.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Reinventing Government spurred Washington to get its act together. By the time the initiative was completed in 2001, the federal workforce had declined by 365,000 - the smallest since John F. Kennedy was president; 640,000 pages of internal agency rules were cut - equivalent to 125 cases of copy paper, and $136 billion in budget savings was achieved."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: This case is based on the appeal from a guy who was found guilty of two counts of 1st degree murder for killing his 9-month pregnant girlfriend. His appeal argued that he shouldn't be convicted of 1st degree murder because it was a crime of passion.

The guy (his lawyer) also argued he shouldn't be convicted of murdering the 9 month viable fetus, because he did actually stab the baby, so this shiat sundae has that cherry on top.


... didn'tstab the baby.

I have to start reviewing
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many a murder case has been successfully defended using The Jerry Springer defense.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: 1. It's the Supreme Judicial Court, not the Supreme Court.

2. There was actually a sitting legal precedent that allowed a husband to justify killing his wife when told she has  committed adultery or that her baby isn't his? The fark?


The precedent was that it was then a crime of passion and should be manslaughter vs. murder.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: 1. It's the Supreme Judicial Court, not the Supreme Court.

2. There was actually a sitting legal precedent that allowed a husband to justify killing his wife when told she has  committed adultery or that her baby isn't his? The fark?


<Amadala>

It's not like it will be appealed up to the US Supreme Court to be reinstated, will it.

-----

Will it?

</Amadala>
 
swankywanky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bostonguy: There was actually a sitting legal precedent that allowed a husband to justify killing his wife when told she has  committed adultery or that her baby isn't his? The fark?


Relevent:

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

swankywanky: bostonguy: There was actually a sitting legal precedent that allowed a husband to justify killing his wife when told she has  committed adultery or that her baby isn't his? The fark?

Relevent:

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 715x328]


or Relevant, even
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What the actual fark?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mattgsx: bostonguy: 1. It's the Supreme Judicial Court, not the Supreme Court.

2. There was actually a sitting legal precedent that allowed a husband to justify killing his wife when told she has  committed adultery or that her baby isn't his? The fark?

The precedent was that it was then a crime of passion and should be manslaughter vs. murder.misogyny.
 
brilett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

starsrift: bostonguy: 1. It's the Supreme Judicial Court, not the Supreme Court.

2. There was actually a sitting legal precedent that allowed a husband to justify killing his wife when told she has  committed adultery or that her baby isn't his? The fark?

Nobody runs on a platform of removing laws.


Exempt abortion rights laws, voter protection laws and LGBT rights.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's good to know that in some true American states you can still justify killing another person because you don't like what they are doing.  Fark these woke-ass commie states and their 1st degree murder for killing your partner.  If you're a dude, that shiat belongs to you.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bostonguy: 1. It's the Supreme Judicial Court, not the Supreme Court.

2. There was actually a sitting legal precedent that allowed a husband to justify killing his wife when told she has  committed adultery or that her baby isn't his? The fark?


It doesn't have to be misogynistic. What if a woman killed her husband because he told her he was cheating on her and that baby she was pregnant with wasn't actually hers?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I once heard as a kid that if you find your wife cheating on you in some states that you can straight up kill her and I didn't think it was real but here we are
 
mattgsx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

meanmutton: mattgsx: bostonguy: 1. It's the Supreme Judicial Court, not the Supreme Court.

2. There was actually a sitting legal precedent that allowed a husband to justify killing his wife when told she has  committed adultery or that her baby isn't his? The fark?

The precedent was that it was then a crime of passion and should be manslaughter vs. murder.misogyny.


Agreed, and that is the reason the precedent was reversed.

Was just clarifying it wasn't a "claim she was cheating and get off free" card... though now I have absolutely no desire to research the use of this defense.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I once heard as a kid that if you find your wife cheating on you in some states that you can straight up kill her and I didn't think it was real but here we are


The law only stated you wouldn't be charged with 1st degree murder (i.e. planned).  It didn't state that you could wack her and just go into work the next day like nothing happened.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bostonguy: starsrift: bostonguy: 1. It's the Supreme Judicial Court, not the Supreme Court.

2. There was actually a sitting legal precedent that allowed a husband to justify killing his wife when told she has  committed adultery or that her baby isn't his? The fark?

Nobody runs on a platform of removing laws.

[Fark user image 850x511]

"Reinventing Government spurred Washington to get its act together. By the time the initiative was completed in 2001, the federal workforce had declined by 365,000 - the smallest since John F. Kennedy was president; 640,000 pages of internal agency rules were cut - equivalent to 125 cases of copy paper, and $136 billion in budget savings was achieved."


Somewhat unrelated (because it was on a prior post), did you remove your farkie of me and change it to "Former Jewish, now Muslim" or something after my response to you back then? I didn't get any follow-up post from you in that thread, Boston (at least none that I saw).
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I once heard as a kid that if you find your wife cheating on you in some states that you can straight up kill her and I didn't think it was real but here we are


Some restrictions apply. In Utah this defense is only valid if you have a spare wife. The ticket for not carrying a copy of the marriage certificate with you is pretty steep as well. They take property rights pretty seriously out west.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bostonguy: 1. It's the Supreme Judicial Court, not the Supreme Court.

2. There was actually a sitting legal precedent that allowed a husband to justify killing his wife when told she has  committed adultery or that her baby isn't his? The fark?


It's not a justification for murder, it recategorized the murder charge.  The standard for murder 1 has about always been malice aforethought / premeditation.

One thing always considered (and argued) is the cooldown period between the action and the reaction.  This change hopefully closes a loophole that allowed the specific reaction as a defense rather than the entirety of facts.

That said, people can still catch a less than Man 1 charge if a killing is reactionary to an instantly recent event.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The headline is a mad-lib of the actual story.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I once heard as a kid that if you find your wife cheating on you in some states that you can straight up kill her and I didn't think it was real but here we are


Only if you commit the murder by tricking your wife into eating a bunch of pop rocks and then downing a liter of cola.
 
kittykat9424
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
that is straight up farked. those poor kids :,(
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Canada a dude was just fund not guilty of stabbing his wife using the Johnny Walker Defense that just became viable to use a couple months ago.

Yay Canada/s
Our courts keep setting precedents and making rulings that our people don't agree with, like this one. Or being able to access MAiD for only mental illness and no other conditions.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BafflerMeal: The headline is a mad-lib of the actual story.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
