Gentlemen, this city has the most single women in the country. There is one catch: you'd have to live there
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yeah, the other catch is that they've been single since grandpa died in aught-six.  But yes, they also own their own homes and live alone and everything.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I can tell you from personal experience that the best city in America to be a straight, single guy is San Francisco.

First of all, I'm pretty sure that single women outnumber single men in SF.  But the vast majority of the single women who live in SF are straight (lesbians tend to live more in the East Bay than in SF), while a significant percentage of the single men who live in SF are gay.  And best of all, the average women in SF is much hotter than the national average--people in SF walk everywhere, eat healthy food, and work out more than in most places, and people are much fitter than in the average American town. And the people are liberal not just politically, but also personally and sexually. Back in the day, as a straight then-single guy living there, I got laid more than a porn star, even though nobody would confuse me with a porn star.  Even the fugliest, most unfarkable guys could get laid in SF. It was farking awesome.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...from a Lendingtree study...And if you can't trust your good friends at an online, lending marketplace, you are a much more cynical person than me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Francois De Roubaix - Les Amis
Youtube RBSDGndm-fM
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've never heard of Buffalo being called the Queen City. I've always thought that was Cincinnati.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Older than 18" is disturbingly vague.
 
payattention
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I've never heard of Buffalo being called the Queen City. I've always thought that was Cincinnati.


That is Charlotte, NC... known as the Queen City!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I have a friend who lives in Buffalo. It sounds like a war zone down there
//However, as much as I like my friend, he is prone to be a bit of an alarmist
///never been there myself
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I can tell you from personal experience that the best city in America to be a straight, single guy is San Francisco.

First of all, I'm pretty sure that single women outnumber single men in SF.  But the vast majority of the single women who live in SF are straight (lesbians tend to live more in the East Bay than in SF), while a significant percentage of the single men who live in SF are gay.  And best of all, the average women in SF is much hotter than the national average--people in SF walk everywhere, eat healthy food, and work out more than in most places, and people are much fitter than in the average American town. And the people are liberal not just politically, but also personally and sexually. Back in the day, as a straight then-single guy living there, I got laid more than a porn star, even though nobody would confuse me with a porn star.  Even the fugliest, most unfarkable guys could get laid in SF. It was farking awesome.


There is one catch: you have to live there.
 
stuff [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I've never heard of Buffalo being called the Queen City. I've always thought that was Cincinnati.


Here in NC Charlotte is what we know as "Queen city". It is called this since it was named after Queen (consort) Charlotte.  Are you telling me there was a Queen Cincinnati or Queen Buffalo?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The city of Buffalo has a lot of available women? I've heard about those Buffalo gals ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well i think i just burned all my bridges with a mental breakdown in the city i'm in now, so i don't see the downside.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Buffalo had a migration of younger types a little while back and it's probably still safer than the average city for women. That being said, the Thriving Center for Psychology sounds....a little suspect. I'll wait until the Totally Fine and Not at All Still Hurting Center weighs in
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"All that scratchin' is makin' me itch"

Malcolm McLaren - Buffalo Gals
Youtube HCBN7lyLT4w
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's not surprising since it's where all the women in Hallmark movies move.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The women of Buffalo are great to date with a high closing rate. You just have to get through the time between dinner and sex where you sit on the Davenport in the parlor with them, looking at daguerreotypes of all their siblings who died of the Spanish Flu.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CarnySaur: That's not surprising since it's where all the women in Hallmark movies move.


I don't think I can compete with an oddly well off Christmas tree farmer.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: CarnySaur: That's not surprising since it's where all the women in Hallmark movies move.

I don't think I can compete with an oddly well off Christmas tree farmer.


Have you seen the prices those farkers charge? Nothing "odd" about it.
 
