(NBC 11 Grand Junction)   I scream, you scream, we all scream   (nbc11news.com) divider line
14
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
His body will be taken to an ice crematorium.  Services are planned for this sundae.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That wasn't a construction accident, that was a driving accident
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
BYE, EDY

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Had he looked up an instant earlier then we'd merely be talking about the rocky road to recovery, but alas . . .
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Authorities said in a news release the man was on his phone and unaware of the construction vehicle backing up at the time of the accident.

How dairy take such a risk.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby, that headline is cold.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like he lost a few pints.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
