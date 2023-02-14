 Skip to content
(CNN)   Winner of $2.04B Powerball announced. Yes, we know it wasn't you   (cnn.com) divider line
14
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wasn't me either, but you knew that...
Hot Chocolate - Every 1's A Winner (ZDF Disco, 12.06.1978)
Youtube gHTcQB_4AFw
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
guy's gonna get hounded.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"As much as I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing, the real winner is the California Public School system," Castro's statement reads.

Usually people have to be wealthy for some time to become *this* full of shiat.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Naido: "As much as I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing, the real winner is the California Public School system," Castro's statement reads.

Usually people have to be wealthy for some time to become *this* full of shiat.


I assume he just said "write whatever you want and give me my money."
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And he'll only get about 1 billion of that.  YOU COMMIE BASTERDS TAKING ALL HIS HARD EARNED MONIES
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A two billion jackpot? I thought the highest was quite a bit lower.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd want to disappear and not talk to anybody from my past except maybe 4 people. Can you buy enough security with under a billion dollars? Seems like a sweet spot for kidnappers: not rich enough for real security, but too rich not to protect yourself.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

plecos: And he'll only get about 1 billion of that.  YOU COMMIE BASTERDS TAKING ALL HIS HARD EARNED MONIES


When will billionaires finally catch a break in this country?!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would be absolutely terrified to suddenly have a billion dollars and everyone know it.

But I'm sure I'd get over it..

Does California allow a trust to claim a lottery prize?
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You would know if it was me as I would say "screw you guys I just won the lottery"

Anyway moms making pizza bites, you guys want in?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Edwin Castro won the largest ever lottery jackpot and opted for the lump sum of $997.6 million
.

Congratulations, Edwin! Your life has been ruined.
 
khatores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I'd want to disappear and not talk to anybody from my past except maybe 4 people. Can you buy enough security with under a billion dollars? Seems like a sweet spot for kidnappers: not rich enough for real security, but too rich not to protect yourself.


A million a year will easily get you a highly competent close protection team on a 24/7 watch, along with guns and dogs. You could tack on a little extra for a house with some improved built-in security (reinforced doors, windows, a safe room, etc). It's absolutely something you can invest in, if you want to burn the money.

It's not really necessary though. Ransom kidnappings are quite rare in the United States and are typically inside jobs (see Fargo for reference). It probably makes more sense to just have three well-trained guys on shifts follow you around. They can take care to make sure your movements aren't being tracked and look out for threats.  $100k/yr each will get you some good protection.

Anonymity is the best security. If people know your face and name, then you become a target. If they kind of forgot who you are and don't recognize you in public, you're probably fine. Even better if they really have no idea who you are to begin with.

If you win the lottery, have a lawyer accept the prize and set up shell companies for you. No one except the IRS ever has to know. You can always just "start a business" and tell your friends and family that your business consulting thing is going gangbusters.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: I would be absolutely terrified to suddenly have a billion dollars and everyone know it.

But I'm sure I'd get over it..

Does California allow a trust to claim a lottery prize?


A billion dollars is fine, even after taxes you're talking hundreds of millions of dollars.  That's enough money to pack up and start a new life somewhere else, personally I'd get a house zeppelin crewed by strippers.

It's the people that win a million dollars that are farked.  They'll have family members and "friends" coming out of the woodwork to ask for money, then there's the robbers and kidnappers to worry about.

I believe you can use the trust loophole in every state, there's only a handful of states that allow you to claim the prize directly and anonymously.  Problem is, most people sign the back of their tickets when the realize they have a winner.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In California, the lottery "is subject to public disclosure laws," which means the winner's full name, location of the retailer that sold the ticket, and details of the winnings "are matters of public record and are subject to disclosure," the lottery says on its website.

So change your name, collect your winnings, then change it back. And don't ever go on camera to collect.
 
