 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Charlottesville Nazi decides to be more like Hitler   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
43
    More: Followup, United States, Germany, Suicide prevention, Research, Coroner, Crime, Teddy Joseph Von Nukem, Suicide  
•       •       •

493 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2023 at 9:38 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.. How about that. Nazi accuses immigrants of the same crimes he gets arrested for. I gotta tell you it's a real shocker.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys seem like they've got it pretty together, you know?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Suicide notes were found at the scene, left for law enforcement and his children, however handwriting was somewhat inconsistent," the coroner's report states.


So...did he switch from arial to comic sans?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teddy Nukem was Duke Nukem's annoying younger brother.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: "Suicide notes were found at the scene, left for law enforcement and his children, however handwriting was somewhat inconsistent," the coroner's report states.


So...did he switch from arial to comic sans?


Worse. Wingdings.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a right winger does something to improve America.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This racist POS MAGAt committed suicide?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sgnilward [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theme song cued.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
twistedknickers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice! It's like the trash took itself out.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad he waited this long, just think of all the food, water, and oxygen he wasted over the years.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sad part of this story:
An obituary said Von Nukem left behind a wife and five children aged under nine.

He procreated. I hope the kids get help, but in Missouri, and among white supremacists, their definition of "help" probably varies from mine.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Shostie: Teddy Nukem was Duke Nukem's annoying younger brother.


FTFA:

"Von Nukem, who was born as Teddy Landrum, told the outlet he changed his name in 2012 in a nod to his German heritage and the video-game character Duke Nukem."
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Charlottesville Tiki Torcher Killed Himself

shiat, that's the best thing I've heard in a while.

Now if the rest of you neo-nazi shiatheels could do the same, that would be great.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Baghdadighazi: "Suicide notes were found at the scene, left for law enforcement and his children, however handwriting was somewhat inconsistent," the coroner's report states.


So...did he switch from arial to comic sans?

Worse. Wingdings.


Truly historys greatest monster.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well... bye
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They should all follow their leader.
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Screw the fascist racist Von Nukem. From obit: he left behind a wife and five children aged under nine. The kids I feel sorry for. I hope they change their name and can move on from this.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope he is reunited with his friends soon
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: Screw the fascist racist Von Nukem. From obit: he left behind a wife and five children aged under nine. The kids I feel sorry for. I hope they change their name and can move on from this.


Best thing that could've ever happened to them. But I'd bet the mother isn't much different.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
nazi punks f*ck off.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Punch in the face sounds pretty gotdamn good now, don't it?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
See, sometimes republicans do do things I like and approve of. More of them should do this.
 
Fereals
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One down, a lot to go.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
please join us for the release party of the latest installment in the series

Von Nukem For-Never
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No loss.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Say what you will about Hitler, but at least he killed Hitler.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Teddy Joseph Von Nukem ... TJ Nukem

... sucks when your parents pick your gay pornstar name for you
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's very sad when anyone has to commit suicide because they're unable to cope with life.

If only he'd made better choices earlier in life he wouldn't have been facing Mexican prison that made suicide the better option.

Alas.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Rest in Piss, asshat.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
According to law enforcement records, Von Nukem quickly admitted that he had been paid 4,000 Mexican pesos (around $215) to smuggle the pills into the country.

I refuse to believe he agreed to smuggle 33lbs of pills for $200. No one can be that stupid.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The crime he should have been arrested for is being a goddamn nazi.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: Say what you will about Hitler, but at least he killed Hitler.


yeah but he also killed the guy who killed Hitler
 
bud jones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Von Nukem, who was born as Teddy Landrum, told the outlet he changed his name in 2012 in a nod to his German heritage and the video-game character Duke Nukem.

ok i had to laugh at that
 
Space Toilet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
GOOD.
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: According to law enforcement records, Von Nukem quickly admitted that he had been paid 4,000 Mexican pesos (around $215) to smuggle the pills into the country.

I refuse to believe he agreed to smuggle 33lbs of pills for $200. No one can be that stupid.


The charging document said 4000usd.

Also. I hope his widow shacks up with a minority who teaches the kids Spanish and how to cook mommy breakfast.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Another dead Republican.
Guess he didn't want to stand up for his beliefs.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Stile4aly: Say what you will about Hitler, but at least he killed Hitler.


Great Hitler joke from Dana Gould
Youtube 79Hv5jCDdag

Perfect for vday.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bud jones: Von Nukem, who was born as Teddy Landrum, told the outlet he changed his name in 2012 in a nod to his German heritage and the video-game character Duke Nukem.

ok i had to laugh at that


why not Teddy Wolfenstein 3D?
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.